Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.  (Read 527687 times)

Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7680 on: November 29, 2022, 03:43:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 29, 2022, 03:21:51 pm
That was the trailer for the first one wasnt it? Thought End game hasnt aged well, but Infinity War is still great.

Infinity War is probably the better movie, but the crowd reactions to "on your left" in Endgame were just insane
Online tubby

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7681 on: November 29, 2022, 03:49:31 pm »
Yeah I agree that Infinity War is definitely the better movie, but Endgame was pure fan service and had some really iconic moments.  It was everything a comic book final battle should be.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7682 on: November 29, 2022, 06:07:48 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on November 29, 2022, 03:42:42 pm
The only hope they have of getting back to close to what it was is if they do a damn good job with integrating the X-Men and Fantastic Four.

None of the characters they've focused on since Endgame (with Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and Wanda being honourable exceptions) have really made me care about what happens to them.


I did love Moon Knight.

Hoping Guardians reinvigorates it all.
Online Agent99

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7683 on: November 29, 2022, 06:28:48 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on November 29, 2022, 03:43:39 pm
Infinity War is probably the better movie, but the crowd reactions to "on your left" in Endgame were just insane
UK cinemas are usually pretty quiet but the reaction to this scene was something else.

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7684 on: November 29, 2022, 08:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on November 29, 2022, 06:07:48 pm

I did love Moon Knight.

Hoping Guardians reinvigorates it all.

I really enjoyed Moon Knight as well, didn't see the character in any of the new projects though, so I have no idea when we will see him again.

Given the amount of characters that have been introduced recently and the huge characters that are due to arrive soon, the ensemble movies from here on out will be interesting.  And rather expensive for salaries.

As someone said, its hard to get invested in so many characters and the beauty of the early movies was the interaction and humour between all the big players. That has somewhat faded now.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7685 on: November 30, 2022, 09:53:09 am »
Quote from: Musky's Xmas - A Gripping Read on November 29, 2022, 08:43:06 pm

As someone said, its hard to get invested in so many characters and the beauty of the early movies was the interaction and humour between all the big players. That has somewhat faded now.


It also evolve seemingly organically. I first watched Iron Man when it came on the telly - and that was by chance. I really enjoyed it, and caught another couple when they were on the telly - the only one I set out to watch was Captain America, because part had been filmed right next to where I used to park at the time in Manchester and I'd taken my daughters to watch it being filmed one day, as well as part filmed in Liverpool.

So I gradually became a fan of the MCU (even though I don't remember it being referred to as the MCU till much later along the line), although I'd seen none at the pictures and watched then pretty scattergunny.

It was lockdown when my eldest asked if we could watch all of them together in sequence (with our youngest) and that's when we all got proper into the MCU.

But back to my point. It seemed a natural build-up as the Avengers characters were introduced gradually, with the way they were brought together done pretty well.

This next over-arching phase is laid out for everyone to see so feels contrived. There's also going to be some aspects that contradict other/previous strands of the MCU or don't feel canon (presume the multiverse is going to be the cheatcode way to gloss over any of that).



 
Offline El Lobo

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7686 on: November 30, 2022, 10:03:18 am »
The problem though is that there's only so much traction you can get out of certain characters. We've had three Ironman, three Captain America, three Thor, two Hulk and fucking loads of Spiderman movies. Considering how often characters get bumped off in comics it makes sense that it happens in movies as well, and I dare say in the future we'll see Ironman, Cap etc bought back. But in the meantime you've also got to bring other characters in. The issue is that without the X-Men and the Fantastic Four...there aren't any real big hitters. They've made it very hard for themselves by doing such a good job with the original cast (Cap, Ironman, Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye and Black Widow).
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7687 on: November 30, 2022, 10:15:27 am »
In a way I think the success of the weirdo films like GotG, Ant-Man, Dr Strange and to a degree Black Panther - the characters that aren't big hitters but become them with the MCU.

It doesn't help that everything seems to have molded into the MCU style - need to break up monologues with a Wheadon Quip, the Action is the usual switch your brain off MCU action, the structure is all very superhero movie.

The "weirdo" movies all had a different feel - GotG was a Star Wars style space adventure, Ant-Man was like a heist movie, Black Panther was a superhero movie tackling actual for real points about colonialism and the black experience.

Personally I would also include Shang Chi as a "weirdo" film done well with a different feel (a westernized version of old Hong Kong cinema Kung Fu movies) but that's mainly because I really enjoyed it.

Spiderman has always felt good because it can do the big superhero movie fine, because he is a big hitter. Every movie had also felt significant in some way. But the smaller know franchises are suffering from the sameness. If even Thor's last movie can be affected by this, of course the others will be as well. Take Moon Knight, which I really enjoyed, except for the Marvel time stuff - Oscar Isaacs playing two characters and being a split personality was interesting but not the MCU stuff.

Also there is just too much stuff that mostly doesn't matter - the TV series are supposedly just as important, but so much stuff gets churned out on Disney+ and most is loser characters or really really bad stuff (see Falcon and the Winter Soldier or She-Hulk)
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7688 on: November 30, 2022, 10:19:03 am »
Like at this point the main things I am hanging out for are X-Men, and the villains of Fantastic Four (Doom, Galactus, Silver Surfer) I'm not even bothered by the Four themselves but I fucking love Doom

Black Panther 2 I think is also the first time I heard the word "Mutant" said in the MCU which feels significant.
Online tubby

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7689 on: November 30, 2022, 10:25:59 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on November 30, 2022, 10:19:03 am
I fucking love Doom

Yup.  If they finally get it right, he's an absolutely amazing character who can be hero or villain, depending on the situation.  But they've absolutely fucked it every single time they've tried to put him on the big screen.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7690 on: November 30, 2022, 10:27:07 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on November 26, 2022, 05:38:28 pm
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

i hate xmas, i hate xmas tv, haven't watched it in literally decades

now i dont know what exactly i was expecting (maybe last year's hawkeye level of xmas in it? which was doable for me) but i couldnt get to 20 mins, had to turn it off

that utter garbage was on par with the finale of she-hulk, the worse thing marvel has ever put out there by a stretch too

maybe it gets good in the end  ;D i'll never know and that's fine by me

Watched this last night, it was shite.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7691 on: November 30, 2022, 10:35:39 am »
Quote from: tubby on November 30, 2022, 10:25:59 am
Yup.  If they finally get it right, he's an absolutely amazing character who can be hero or villain, depending on the situation.  But they've absolutely fucked it every single time they've tried to put him on the big screen.

 He is the smartest person in the world (with Reed Richards) and has the greatest force of will. A sorcerer supreme from his own effort, brilliant inventor, and someone who understands the cosmos better than anyone else

He has everything to be the greatest human on the planet, but he is a villain. Regal, arrogant, but undeniably brilliant - he wants to rule the world, he believes everyone would be better ruled by him, and he might not actually be wrong in some respects.

I always see doom as someone (to use MCU ideas) who is worthy enough to lift up Thor's hammer, but a villain.

I hope they have enough weirder aspects now accepted to really go full in with proper Doom (not electric dude or standard evil Russian), without introducing the bad stuff (quips mainly). In fact I hope he instantly snaps a dudes neck for joking about in his presence.

Doom and Magneto are top tier for me with villains, except Doom has never made a good transition to Film, where as Magneto has been universally good imho

Speaking of Magneto, I am sad that Red Skull is no more as the interaction between Magneto and Red Skull in the comics is absolutely incredible, and exactly how you would expect Magneto to react meeting a high level unrepentant Nazi.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7692 on: November 30, 2022, 10:37:41 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on November 30, 2022, 10:27:07 am
Watched this last night, it was shite.

It was practically meant to be, wasn't it? it was meant to be stupid
Online tubby

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7693 on: November 30, 2022, 10:42:11 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on November 30, 2022, 10:35:39 am
I hope they have enough weirder aspects now accepted to really go full in with proper Doom (not electric dude or standard evil Russian), without introducing the bad stuff (quips mainly). In fact I hope he instantly snaps a dudes neck for joking about in his presence.

I would give him a standalone movie and base it on Books of Doom, that comic about his life as a gypsy and his rise to power.  Then you introduce him into the wider universe.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7694 on: November 30, 2022, 10:54:48 am »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on November 30, 2022, 10:37:41 am
It was practically meant to be, wasn't it? it was meant to be stupid

It was but this went beyond stupid.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7695 on: November 30, 2022, 08:34:53 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on November 30, 2022, 10:19:03 am
Like at this point the main things I am hanging out for are X-Men, and the villains of Fantastic Four (Doom, Galactus, Silver Surfer) I'm not even bothered by the Four themselves but I fucking love Doom

Black Panther 2 I think is also the first time I heard the word "Mutant" said in the MCU which feels significant.

"Mutant" also got a brief mention in Ms Marvel, complete with a nod to the cartoon theme tune.

Spoiler
I enjoyed BP2 for the most part, even though I've walked out of both now thinking more about all of the little negative things, rather than the positives.

I was wondering how they were going to handle the fact that Shuri has never been a fighter, only to find they just ignored it and she was magically brilliant at it after drinking the flower. I was hoping they'd find a way to make it M'baku or Nakia instead but the people behind it seem determined to do things a certain way, regardless of how much sense it makes. I still find it jarring how these super advanced nations both fight largely with spears and stuff with no explanation.

The fight choreography wasn't great either, especially the fighting on the side of that weird Wakandan boat that looked like it could topple over at any moment.

Is there anything those beads can't do?
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7696 on: November 30, 2022, 09:38:16 pm »
There are spoiler tags for a reason  ;D
Offline Schmidt

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7697 on: December 1, 2022, 12:14:07 am »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on November 30, 2022, 09:38:16 pm
There are spoiler tags for a reason  ;D

I know but it's been out for weeks so I figured it's fair game to go without now. I've edited the post regardless.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7698 on: December 1, 2022, 01:26:56 pm »
The actor who plays Ms. Marvels dad in the tv show has been accused of grooming and sending pictures to a minor the sick fuck.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7699 on: December 1, 2022, 10:27:19 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u3V5KDHRQvk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u3V5KDHRQvk</a>
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7700 on: December 2, 2022, 08:36:34 am »
That trailer is pretty great. Maybe should have left Gamora out but it looks like its got its usual blend of comedy and action, but maybe actually a bit darker for once.

I think that outside of the brevity and lightness, Guardians has produced two of the better one off villains the MCUs done - Ronan the Accuser and Ego - and there were some really dark moments with both. They should hopefully lean into that.

The next phase needs to be a bit more serious for me, closer to the tone of the first phase, because certainly Love and Thunder took it way too far with the jokes and the whole last phase for me was underwhelming.

On BP2, I agree with Schmidt.

Spoiler
For all of Shuris genius and innovation, shes no warrior. No trained fighter. Her gadgets were her defence. All of a sudden she can best Namor? Not having it. TChalla and Killmonger were soldiers and killers. Shuri felt forced, there was a redemption arc in there for her without needing to make her the Panther. A big statement would be to have had no Black Panther at all in the movie. I guess Disney would never have signed off on that. The movie was no better, in fact worse, for the 30 minutes of its nearly three hour run time in which there was Black Panther presence on screen.
[close]
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7701 on: December 2, 2022, 09:19:59 am »
Lee Pace is great as Ronan. He is very good in Foundation as well. He has a certain way of delivering twisted monologues
Offline Armand9

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7702 on: December 8, 2022, 04:59:25 am »
justs rewatched Iron Man as i was in a marvel mood and rewatching anything recent didn't excite me at all

fuck me, what a great movie and when i think of the lead players at the start with stark, capt america, thor (before he was an absolute joke) and ruffalo's hulk, what the fuck do we have now as main contenders - not a lot with thor thrown away for light relief and fuck knows what they're doing with the hulk and replacements for the other two are totally underwhelming to put it as nicely as i can

i haven't seen black panther II yet so i'll comment on phase four after that but... yeah, one movie aint gonna save it no matter how good it might be

oh and a sidenote, Terrence Howard was totally the much better actor for that role, pity how that turned out cos i find Don Cheadle instantly forgettable and doesn't really bring anything to the movies that character is in
Online John_P

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7703 on: December 13, 2022, 05:48:25 pm »
Trailer for the Spider-verse sequel has been released

https://youtu.be/cqGjhVJWtEg
Offline Red Berry

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7704 on: Yesterday at 09:59:18 pm »
Only just heard that Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) was completely crushed under a 7 ton snow plough on New Year's Day. He's alive, thankfully, but in a pretty fucked up condition, as one would expect.

Wishing him a speedy recovery!
Online John_P

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7705 on: Yesterday at 11:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:59:18 pm
Only just heard that Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) was completely crushed under a 7 ton snow plough on New Year's Day. He's alive, thankfully, but in a pretty fucked up condition, as one would expect.

Wishing him a speedy recovery!

Yeah when you see the vehicle that's crushed him it seems like a miracle that he survived

New trailer out for Quantumania in a few hours.

Feel like an idiot only realising in the last few days Quantumania has the words Ant Man within it.
Offline BER

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7706 on: Today at 07:24:21 pm »
State of Modok, they literally just stretched and pasted that's actors face. :lmao
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7707 on: Today at 07:50:06 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 07:24:21 pm
State of Modok, they literally just stretched and pasted that's actors face. :lmao

They did a better job in the MODOK Disney cartoon than they did there
