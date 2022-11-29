Yup. If they finally get it right, he's an absolutely amazing character who can be hero or villain, depending on the situation. But they've absolutely fucked it every single time they've tried to put him on the big screen.
He is the smartest person in the world (with Reed Richards) and has the greatest force of will. A sorcerer supreme from his own effort, brilliant inventor, and someone who understands the cosmos better than anyone else
He has everything to be the greatest human on the planet, but he is a villain. Regal, arrogant, but undeniably brilliant - he wants to rule the world, he believes everyone would be better ruled by him, and he might not actually be wrong in some respects.
I always see doom as someone (to use MCU ideas) who is worthy enough to lift up Thor's hammer, but a villain.
I hope they have enough weirder aspects now accepted to really go full in with proper Doom (not electric dude or standard evil Russian), without introducing the bad stuff (quips mainly). In fact I hope he instantly snaps a dudes neck for joking about in his presence.
Doom and Magneto are top tier for me with villains, except Doom has never made a good transition to Film, where as Magneto has been universally good imho
Speaking of Magneto, I am sad that Red Skull is no more as the interaction between Magneto and Red Skull in the comics is absolutely incredible, and exactly how you would expect Magneto to react meeting a high level unrepentant Nazi.