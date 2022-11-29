In a way I think the success of the weirdo films like GotG, Ant-Man, Dr Strange and to a degree Black Panther - the characters that aren't big hitters but become them with the MCU.



It doesn't help that everything seems to have molded into the MCU style - need to break up monologues with a Wheadon Quip, the Action is the usual switch your brain off MCU action, the structure is all very superhero movie.



The "weirdo" movies all had a different feel - GotG was a Star Wars style space adventure, Ant-Man was like a heist movie, Black Panther was a superhero movie tackling actual for real points about colonialism and the black experience.



Personally I would also include Shang Chi as a "weirdo" film done well with a different feel (a westernized version of old Hong Kong cinema Kung Fu movies) but that's mainly because I really enjoyed it.



Spiderman has always felt good because it can do the big superhero movie fine, because he is a big hitter. Every movie had also felt significant in some way. But the smaller know franchises are suffering from the sameness. If even Thor's last movie can be affected by this, of course the others will be as well. Take Moon Knight, which I really enjoyed, except for the Marvel time stuff - Oscar Isaacs playing two characters and being a split personality was interesting but not the MCU stuff.



Also there is just too much stuff that mostly doesn't matter - the TV series are supposedly just as important, but so much stuff gets churned out on Disney+ and most is loser characters or really really bad stuff (see Falcon and the Winter Soldier or She-Hulk)