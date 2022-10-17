« previous next »
Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.

there is so much wrong with it, i honestly think it's the worst tv i've ever seen

and the writing hacks come off as just a narcissistic bunch that couldn't make sense of their own shite plot of a season and didn't know how to end it and so didn't, going off on a derisable tangent of nonsense that seemed to have the sole purpose of (largely) putting themselves in the show

there was nothing funny in that finale, nothing, it was like looking in on the worse standup routine ever and the dude holding the mic thinks he's bill fucking burr

and what i do love, they think by predicting/foreshadowing what the online reaction will be, from a negative standpoint, somehow dismisses that standpoint - in this case that the writing staff embarrassed themselves with that inane bullshit

that's no different than a sports team going out before a match and saying fans are going to call us shite when we play shite, but we're calling it now so we aren't shite - even tho we get blasted 10 fucking 0 (altho it's actually worse than that cos the writing staff actually pen the outcome)

and probably the most tragic element of that utter garbage is they included Daredevil in it, who equally comes off looking like a joke

I'm pretty sure it's going to be remembered as the worse thing ever in the mcu written by a bunch of people who think they were being really clever, patting each other on the back, laughing at each other's 'jokes' while the watching world looked on in disbelief how this vacuous trash got the thumbs up
Not only Daredevil, but they ruined Abomination/Blonsky as well
Quote from: Machae on October 17, 2022, 11:39:37 pm
Not only Daredevil, but they ruined Abomination/Blonsky as well

 ;D What a legacy tarnished!

I see Harrison Ford has joined the MCU now.
Just rewatched Nortons The Incredible Hulk, forgot how decent it was and how good his version of the Hulk was. Abomination is one sick villain too
That was one weird end to the show for she Hull. I wonder whether there will be some quirky multiverse explanation for this in future??
Kang seems so much more menacing here luckily than in Loki
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on October 24, 2022, 05:55:52 pm
Kang seems so much more menacing here luckily than in Loki

I might be wrong but I think this is a different Kang.

Not to take away from your point - I agree - but I think that is why
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on October 24, 2022, 05:55:52 pm
Kang seems so much more menacing here luckily than in Loki

as he said in Loki - you're lucky you got this version of me  ;D
Yeah no it's a different Kang of course. But I remember something about that version of Kang fought all the others and won? Maybe I'm not remembering correctly, it's been a while since Loki lol
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on October 25, 2022, 04:47:05 am
Yeah no it's a different Kang of course. But I remember something about that version of Kang fought all the others and won? Maybe I'm not remembering correctly, it's been a while since Loki lol


Maybe this Kang was banished to the Quantum Realm? Either by 'he who remains' Kang, or before (and therefore out of the reach of 'he who remains' Kang)
Think I will wait for Black Panther 2 to come to Disney+, 2 hours 40 mins long I haven't got the bladder control for that anymore.

Reviews seem decent enough like but it was always going to be hard and it does sound like Shuri is the new BP.
Saw Wakanda Forever today, spoilers galore below;

Spoiler
That Marvel logo opening sets the tone almost immediately; complete silence, and all images of Chadwick's BP. There's flashbacks of him a few times throughout the movie, really sincere and respectful. So glad they didn't try and have a CGI version of him to 'pass the torch'.

Angela Bassett is an absolute powerhouse from start to finish, might deserve a nomination, perfect mix of strength and vulnerability balancing the powerful queen / grieving mother role. Was stunned they killed her, kinda just assumed after Chadwick / T'Challa's passing they'd keep everyone else around, but nope, really caught me off guard.

Really happy they didn't kill Namor, the actor is brilliant; so interested to see this guy lead future movies, he had fantastic charisma. Wild how he sorta gets what he wants in the end. Kills the Queen, keeps his people's existence a secret, forms an alliance of sorts with Wakanda, and gets to put the whole 'fuck the surface, let's kill em all' plan on the back-burner until the world comes for Wakanda. Would have liked to have seen more of Talocan, seemed really interesting and well-thought out, wasn't just Atlantis with a Mexican paint job or something shallow (hur hur). The culture, the city, the people, the weapons, that siren song, how they bonded with the animals, Namor's feathers; just would have liked a bit more explanations other than 'vibranium plant made all this possible'.

I'd be completely fine with Shuri being the next BP if not for the real world shenanigans of the actress, which is kinda unfair. Just really hard to separate the actress and the character with her. Which is a real shame because she has a really interesting journey throughout the movie; grieving for her brother, grappling with the whole tech vs tradition thing, desiring revenge then turning away from it, for a second I thought her and Namor were going to kill each other and the rest of the BP movies would have the Wakanda vs Talocan cold war be a permanent thing going forward.

Also would have preferred Riri Williams be introduced in another movie because there was so much going on already here, but I'm looking forward to seeing more of her character, just didn't have much to do after her invention acts as a catalyst for the main conflict.

Perfect use of Michael B. Jordan, man had a point in the first movie, had a point in the sequel too.



All in all I'd say it's a solid 8. Fantastic love-letter and goodbye to Chadwick Boseman and his T'Challa. Probably the most well-balanced Marvel movie in a while; almost entirely quip-free, good balance of action and drama. 2h30m+ and it never really drags. Fantastic use of music too. Also that mid-credits scene got me a bit teary.
[close]
Black Panther:

Spoiler
Mixed feelings on it. For the most part,its a very un-Marvel film and thats a good thing. Theres a sense of grief throughout, although Im not sure the film does enough to earn it, instead relying on Bosemans real life tragic death to spur those feelings in us. Although the Marvel intro using only footage of Boseman was devastating.

For me, it felt like there was something lacking. Could easily have shaved 20/30 minutes off and been more impactful. But Ill respect any Marvel film that ends on the main character finally giving into grief and crying over a loss.

Really enjoyed Namor and Talokan, great performance from Tenoch Huerta and something very different than weve seen from previous Marvel villains.

Focusing on Shuri was the right decision IMO, even if Im no fan of the actress views. Feel like they built in some flexibility around the future of Black Panther Id they want to change the suit holder.

Bassett steals the show, an absolute powerhouse in it, particularly that scene where she tears down Okoye.

To its credit, very little of the traditional Marvel setups for future movies. And an actual meaningful mid credits scene, although I feel they could have ended the film on that note rather than putting it during the credits.
[close]
I enjoyed it, thought Shuri was really good but it could have shaved off a good 30-40 minutes.

Namor was boss.
Thought it was pretty boring and messy.

Really solid opening but a bit messy and uninsteresting thereafter, like a solid 6/10. Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta largely carry the rest.

Spoiler
Shuri's transition into being Black Panther didn't feel earned or make any sense whatsoever. Coupled with her real life shenanagains makes it a hard buy in for me
[close]
As others have pointed out, Angela Bassett is a force of nature in this movie. Especially
Spoiler
when she strips Okoye of her rank. Both actresses in that scene were breathtaking.
[close]

I don't slam DC movies (let people like what they like), but
Spoiler
Ramonda's death
[close]
and
Spoiler
Okoye being stripped of her rank
[close]
are two examples of why DC is struggling to find the kind of success Marvel has. They haven't done enough since Man of Steel (2013) to make me feel the same way those two moments I spoilered did. DC hasn't laid that kind of foundation for enough characters for me to care the same way. It will be a slow build, but maybe James Gunn will be the guy to do it.
Speaking of DC, why was there so much slow motion in BP 2? Felt like Snyder was at the helm at times.
Quote from: Kashinoda on November 13, 2022, 01:33:13 am
Thought it was pretty boring and messy.

Really solid opening but a bit messy and uninsteresting thereafter, like a solid 6/10. Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta largely carry the rest.

Spoiler
Shuri's transition into being Black Panther didn't feel earned or make any sense whatsoever. Coupled with her real life shenanagains makes it a hard buy in for me
[close]

Completely agree. They went in the wrong direction with that
Spoiler
I found it strange that they didnt have Shuri deliberate over whether she should be Black Panther or not. I thought it would have been in character for her to try to get Mbaku or Nakia to do it, and for them to convince her that she is the best person for it. Instead, theres no question about wholl take the mantle. Although I wondered if Mbaku taking the throne was intended to leave the option open for him to be Black Panther going forward. Equally, the introduction of the son gives themselves the ability to have a TChalla as BP down the line.
[close]
Spoiler
I think at that point for Shuri it's not about taking the mantle to be the protector of Wakanda it's so she is powerful enough to kill Namor for vengeance. Hence why when she takes the herb she sees Killmonger not her mother.

I mean her plan seems to be kill Namor which would then likely trigger an eternal war between Wakanda and Talocan.
[close]
Watched it last night, thought it was good. Im fully expecting Sandra Bullock as Wolverine though
Thought BP2 was pretty dull overall.  To me, it was just a bit all over the place, with a few bits tacked on for no real added value

5/10
Quote from: stewil007 on November 21, 2022, 12:18:49 pm
Thought BP2 was pretty dull overall.  To me, it was just a bit all over the place, with a few bits tacked on for no real added value

5/10

Agree that it was a bit all over the place. Probably would give it a 6/10 and thought it was ok but not something I’ll be watching again.

Still, Killmonger looked well fine.
Quote from: Kashinoda on November 13, 2022, 01:33:13 am
Thought it was pretty boring and messy.

Really solid opening but a bit messy and uninsteresting thereafter, like a solid 6/10. Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta largely carry the rest.

Spoiler
Shuri's transition into being Black Panther didn't feel earned or make any sense whatsoever. Coupled with her real life shenanagains makes it a hard buy in for me
[close]
Sums up my thoughts though Im even harsher I think.

Spoiler
Forgetting the actors horrid opinions and missteps for a moment, its still a poor decision to have her as the Black Panther. She was a great supporting cast member in the original and the extended universe, but lacks the gravitas and character development to be the Black Panther. It did not feel right and it did not in any way feel earned. I was hoping for some multiverse contrivance to get Killmonger in the suit.

I could have lived with MBaku as Black Panther. That suit would be doing some work, he thicc.

The two minutes with him in the film was the best bit about the whole mess. Way too long, relied on real life tragedy to pull at the heart strings and some nonsensical decision making by some of the key players made this hard to watch at times. Really disappointed. Soundtrack was great and some lovely visuals but this was a bloated mess.
[close]
Spoiler
It all happened very quickly as well, about ten minutes from deciding she was going to be Black Panther herself to the whole of Wakanda accepting it. It would have made a lot more sense for her to discover that she could recreate the heart-shaped herb but then maybe make herself a suit which wasn't Black Panther, and then spend a few years considering their next move.
[close]
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

i hate xmas, i hate xmas tv, haven't watched it in literally decades

now i dont know what exactly i was expecting (maybe last year's hawkeye level of xmas in it? which was doable for me) but i couldnt get to 20 mins, had to turn it off

that utter garbage was on par with the finale of she-hulk, the worse thing marvel has ever put out there by a stretch too

maybe it gets good in the end  ;D i'll never know and that's fine by me
Quote from: El Lobo on November 22, 2022, 09:47:17 am
Spoiler
It all happened very quickly as well, about ten minutes from deciding she was going to be Black Panther herself to the whole of Wakanda accepting it. It would have made a lot more sense for her to discover that she could recreate the heart-shaped herb but then maybe make herself a suit which wasn't Black Panther, and then spend a few years considering their next move.
[close]
Spoiler
I think it would have been better had she used the same herb she was going to try at beginning, maybe having kept hold of it, and then when it works you have the drama of her knowing it would have worked to have saved T'Challa but then also being the thing that saves everyone.
[close]

As for GOTG Holiday Special, it's harmless fluff and is totally skippable (bar one character moment).
5 Years ago since this trailer landed

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/00DZ2jiSFP4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/00DZ2jiSFP4</a>

Seems a little insignificant now but back in 2017 the thought of everyone being there and just how incredible that entire trailer was. 
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:26:32 pm
5 Years ago since this trailer landed

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/00DZ2jiSFP4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/00DZ2jiSFP4</a>

Seems a little insignificant now but back in 2017 the thought of everyone being there and just how incredible that entire trailer was. 

Fab trailer for what was probably the best blockbuster sequel since Terminator 2.
