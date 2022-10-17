Spoiler

That Marvel logo opening sets the tone almost immediately; complete silence, and all images of Chadwick's BP. There's flashbacks of him a few times throughout the movie, really sincere and respectful. So glad they didn't try and have a CGI version of him to 'pass the torch'.



Angela Bassett is an absolute powerhouse from start to finish, might deserve a nomination, perfect mix of strength and vulnerability balancing the powerful queen / grieving mother role. Was stunned they killed her, kinda just assumed after Chadwick / T'Challa's passing they'd keep everyone else around, but nope, really caught me off guard.



Really happy they didn't kill Namor, the actor is brilliant; so interested to see this guy lead future movies, he had fantastic charisma. Wild how he sorta gets what he wants in the end. Kills the Queen, keeps his people's existence a secret, forms an alliance of sorts with Wakanda, and gets to put the whole 'fuck the surface, let's kill em all' plan on the back-burner until the world comes for Wakanda. Would have liked to have seen more of Talocan, seemed really interesting and well-thought out, wasn't just Atlantis with a Mexican paint job or something shallow (hur hur). The culture, the city, the people, the weapons, that siren song, how they bonded with the animals, Namor's feathers; just would have liked a bit more explanations other than 'vibranium plant made all this possible'.



I'd be completely fine with Shuri being the next BP if not for the real world shenanigans of the actress, which is kinda unfair. Just really hard to separate the actress and the character with her. Which is a real shame because she has a really interesting journey throughout the movie; grieving for her brother, grappling with the whole tech vs tradition thing, desiring revenge then turning away from it, for a second I thought her and Namor were going to kill each other and the rest of the BP movies would have the Wakanda vs Talocan cold war be a permanent thing going forward.



Also would have preferred Riri Williams be introduced in another movie because there was so much going on already here, but I'm looking forward to seeing more of her character, just didn't have much to do after her invention acts as a catalyst for the main conflict.



Perfect use of Michael B. Jordan, man had a point in the first movie, had a point in the sequel too.







All in all I'd say it's a solid 8. Fantastic love-letter and goodbye to Chadwick Boseman and his T'Challa. Probably the most well-balanced Marvel movie in a while; almost entirely quip-free, good balance of action and drama. 2h30m+ and it never really drags. Fantastic use of music too. Also that mid-credits scene got me a bit teary.