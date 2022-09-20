He'll love that, dont stress yourself



Its seemed that way for a while. Hopefully it plays out with Michael B Jordan taking over after but it doesn't seem like he's in it. Actually not majorly arsed if she's a prick in her personal life, her character just doesn't work as Black Panther.



Yeah her character is an issue for me too. I found the political side of the first movie to be totally backwards; an advanced nation that chooses their leader by having a scrap in a waterfall, with the winner then also becoming their protector and going off on adventures while everyone at home just kind of gets on with it.The obvious failing of that system, with Killmonger getting free reign to do what he wants, could have led to a different system where Shuri takes over as a more democratically selected leader while the Black Panther is role is then given to someone else (Nakia and Okoye both a good fit as well as Killmonger).Instead it feels like we might get some kind of royalty-driven heir bullshit.