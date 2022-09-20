« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 185 186 187 188 189 [190]   Go Down

Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.  (Read 514206 times)

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,842
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7560 on: September 20, 2022, 09:48:49 pm »
Is Korg even gay if his species is entirely male? Is it gay when youre breeding with the only gender available to breed with?

I think like Red Viper said, unless theyre going to say something interesting or really shine a light on the need for representation, why bother? Its meaningless gesture politics unless youre actually going to give a meaningful amount of time to representation. It doesnt go far enough. Having a secondary character revealed to be gay as a throwaway partial joke at the end of the story isnt really doing much is it.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7561 on: September 20, 2022, 10:20:24 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 20, 2022, 09:48:49 pm
Is Korg even gay if his species is entirely male? Is it gay when youre breeding with the only gender available to breed with?

I think like Red Viper said, unless theyre going to say something interesting or really shine a light on the need for representation, why bother? Its meaningless gesture politics unless youre actually going to give a meaningful amount of time to representation. It doesnt go far enough. Having a secondary character revealed to be gay as a throwaway partial joke at the end of the story isnt really doing much is it.
And yet people still lose their shit over it.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,635
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7562 on: September 21, 2022, 09:24:01 am »
Did I miss the excitement about Daredevil Born Again?
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,145
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7563 on: September 22, 2022, 05:53:52 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on July 26, 2022, 09:00:45 am

It looks like Letitia Wright will be the new black panther, I think she would be perfect in many ways, can't wait to see the film.  Things are looking up!

Please for the love of God, definitely not. She might get it, but it would be absolutely one of the most stupid decisions in Marvel casting. She's an anti vax. Should give it to Killmonger, who destroyed Black Panther in a fair fight

Regarding Thor, decent film but felt story for the guy who said his training regime was brutal. Was there any need to bulk up so much? He wasn't as big in his previous films, so why now?
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,770
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7564 on: September 22, 2022, 07:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Machae on September 22, 2022, 05:53:52 pm
Please for the love of God, definitely not. She might get it, but it would be absolutely one of the most stupid decisions in Marvel casting. She's an anti vax. Should give it to Killmonger, who destroyed Black Panther in a fair fight
They should have done that. I tthought with the multiverse they could have brought in a version of Killmonger who became Black Panther.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7565 on: September 23, 2022, 10:49:53 am »
Another really good episode of She-Hulk this week - loving the humour and the "small stakes" nature of the show.  Maybe not as good as Ms Marvel was earlier in the year, but pretty close for me.

Spoiler
Jameela Jalil is brilliant as usual in this episoide; just miss Maddisyn and Wongers - and would love to see a series of shorts showing what they are getting up to
[close]
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,363
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7566 on: September 23, 2022, 06:59:36 pm »
At this point I'm only really watching She Hulk to see if any wider MCU stuff creeps in, the show is just 90% filler and episodes are so short and so kid friendly that there really isn't any room to do anything of interest.

They teased Daredevil in a previous episode and that should have been exciting, I loved the Netflix series, but it feels like the people making these shows are doing so with one hand tied behind their back as they try to keep the Disney execs happy, and I'm worried Daredevil will be a shell of what it was.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,574
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7567 on: September 25, 2022, 12:57:18 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on September 23, 2022, 10:49:53 am
Another really good episode of She-Hulk this week - loving the humour and the "small stakes" nature of the show.  Maybe not as good as Ms Marvel was earlier in the year, but pretty close for me.

Spoiler
Jameela Jalil is brilliant as usual in this episoide; just miss Maddisyn and Wongers - and would love to see a series of shorts showing what they are getting up to
[close]

Its good old bubblegum tv. Ive been watching it with my wife and were both enjoying it.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,588
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7568 on: September 25, 2022, 01:52:54 pm »
Tatiana Maslany is great in the role but I tapped out at the 'Avongers' merchandise scene. Just too much cringe and trying way too hard to be funny, to be actually funny.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,145
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7569 on: September 25, 2022, 08:59:36 pm »
It's not exactly a super hero series is it though, more like a 20 min entertainment programme, with some reference to her abilities. At least with Wandavision, Moon knight and Falcon & Winter Soldier, they had a story line and showcased their abilities. She Hulk is watchable but largely forgettable
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7570 on: September 27, 2022, 10:06:53 pm »
Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine for Deadpool 3.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7571 on: September 27, 2022, 10:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September 27, 2022, 10:06:53 pm
Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine for Deadpool 3.

Saw that, mixed feelings as Logan was a great and emphatic way of leaving that character behind.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7572 on: September 29, 2022, 04:44:58 pm »
I have mixed feelings too because I'd like to see more of Josh Brolin's Cable.

It's a bit of a strange move for Marvel/Disney - they had their chance to give Wolverine a fresh start and get another 10+ years out of the character but now that they pulled Jackman back in, if/when they do recast it will make the comparisons stronger again. Bit short-sighted although admittedly they will probably never find anyone better than Jackman.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,588
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7573 on: September 29, 2022, 04:59:43 pm »
Will it just be a cameo or something completely meta like him playing himself? Still assume they'll recast when they bring the X-Men into the MCU proper?
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,372
  • feck off
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7574 on: September 29, 2022, 05:10:57 pm »
Quote from: BER on September 29, 2022, 04:59:43 pm
Will it just be a cameo or something completely meta like him playing himself? Still assume they'll recast when they bring the X-Men into the MCU proper?
Dunno mate I've not seen the script.
Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7575 on: Today at 12:06:36 pm »
She Hulk is awful, i really like Jen / She Hulk but everything else is getting worse episode by episode. I honestly don't know what is going on anymore, just wasted an episode looking at her phone.

It looked like it had potential when
Spoiler
Hulk flies off in the space ship and the Abomination is her first client - it would have been a great way to introduce or bring back characters each week but its just turned into an awful 'lets get Jen laid' show
[close]

all of the talk about addressing issues in the real world, is making a series about a strong, independent female lawyer chasing d*ck and getting rejected not a bit.. ironic?
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,549
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7576 on: Today at 02:19:18 pm »
All caught up with She Hulk and yeah it is pretty crap.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7577 on: Today at 03:21:26 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9vFWnbocU7E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9vFWnbocU7E</a>

Good looking film. And definitely a female Black Panther... Shuri?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,905
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7578 on: Today at 03:25:41 pm »
Finally a superhero Linudden can get behind
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7579 on: Today at 03:31:47 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:25:41 pm
Finally a superhero Linudden can get behind

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,363
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7580 on: Today at 03:34:19 pm »
It's looking like Shuri, unless the trailer was a bit of a bait and switch. It feels like a bad choice, not least because of her vaccine views, but it seems people are into the idea of her as a successor.

The trailer in general looks really good. I'm not a comics reader but presumably that was Ironheart we saw in the mech suit?
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,409
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7581 on: Today at 03:34:50 pm »
Lobo baiting another poster he doesn't get on with in a random thread?  That's new.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,905
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7582 on: Today at 03:41:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:34:50 pm
Lobo baiting another poster he doesn't get on with in a random thread?  That's new.

He'll love that, dont stress yourself  :wave

Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:34:19 pm
It's looking like Shuri, unless the trailer was a bit of a bait and switch. It feels like a bad choice, not least because of her vaccine views, but it seems people are into the idea of her as a successor.

The trailer in general looks really good. I'm not a comics reader but presumably that was Ironheart we saw in the mech suit?

Its seemed that way for a while. Hopefully it plays out with Michael B Jordan taking over after but it doesn't seem like he's in it. Actually not majorly arsed if she's a prick in her personal life, her character just doesn't work as Black Panther.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,363
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7583 on: Today at 03:50:46 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:41:27 pm
He'll love that, dont stress yourself  :wave

Its seemed that way for a while. Hopefully it plays out with Michael B Jordan taking over after but it doesn't seem like he's in it. Actually not majorly arsed if she's a prick in her personal life, her character just doesn't work as Black Panther.

Yeah her character is an issue for me too. I found the political side of the first movie to be totally backwards; an advanced nation that chooses their leader by having a scrap in a waterfall, with the winner then also becoming their protector and going off on adventures while everyone at home just kind of gets on with it.

The obvious failing of that system, with Killmonger getting free reign to do what he wants, could have led to a different system where Shuri takes over as a more democratically selected leader while the Black Panther is role is then given to someone else (Nakia and Okoye both a good fit as well as Killmonger).

Instead it feels like we might get some kind of royalty-driven heir bullshit.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 185 186 187 188 189 [190]   Go Up
« previous next »
 