At this point I'm only really watching She Hulk to see if any wider MCU stuff creeps in, the show is just 90% filler and episodes are so short and so kid friendly that there really isn't any room to do anything of interest.



They teased Daredevil in a previous episode and that should have been exciting, I loved the Netflix series, but it feels like the people making these shows are doing so with one hand tied behind their back as they try to keep the Disney execs happy, and I'm worried Daredevil will be a shell of what it was.