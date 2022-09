Is Korg even gay if his species is entirely male? Is it gay when you’re breeding with the only gender available to breed with?



I think like Red Viper said, unless they’re going to say something interesting or really shine a light on the need for representation, why bother? It’s meaningless gesture politics unless you’re actually going to give a meaningful amount of time to representation. It doesn’t go far enough. Having a secondary character revealed to be ‘gay’ as a throwaway partial joke at the end of the story isn’t really doing much is it.