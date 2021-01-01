« previous next »
Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 09:48:49 pm
Is Korg even gay if his species is entirely male? Is it gay when youre breeding with the only gender available to breed with?

I think like Red Viper said, unless theyre going to say something interesting or really shine a light on the need for representation, why bother? Its meaningless gesture politics unless youre actually going to give a meaningful amount of time to representation. It doesnt go far enough. Having a secondary character revealed to be gay as a throwaway partial joke at the end of the story isnt really doing much is it.
