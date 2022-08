Tim Rozon from Wynona Earp/ Schitt's Creek would be my Tim Olyphant stand in for the role of Gambit. Not an awful lot younger, maybe 8 to 10 years, but has the right sort of look for me.



He rocked the Doc Holliday look too



Good shout.I was also just catching up with Stranger Things the other day and started to think that Tom Wlaschiha (who also played Jaqen H'ghar in GOT) would be an interesting choice. He's not as dashing as Gambit from the comics, but he has the on-screen charisma in spades. He also speaks French, which could be important if they decided to stick to the roots of the character and give him a French accent. Again though, probably the wrong age. It's likely Marvel will be looking at much younger actors for these roles. RDJ was 42/43 when they cast him as Iron Man, but all their other lead choices have been closer to 30.