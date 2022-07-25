Magentos background is powerful, but it could be updated to reflect a more recent genocide (and in turn perhaps draw more mainstream attention to it, in the way Ms Marvel helped educate people on the Partition). Could have him growing up in Rwanda or Bosnia during the 90s, for example.



My feeling on the X-Men is that the Fox series is so big in peoples minds that Marvel will try to shake things up pretty radically. A bit like they did with Spider-Man, with the trilogy being purposely very different from the Raimi series  not too much of Spider-Man in NYC, teaming him with Iron Man / Dr Strange etc. So actually I dont think theyll lean too heavily on someone like Magneto, and if they do then they might not place much focus on his upbringing. I think Feige might either place other mutants front and centre (ones who either didnt feature in or were poorly used in the Fox films) or instead take some of the big characters like Wolverine/Magneto/Professor X etc and put them in non X-Men films i.e. Wolverine in a team-up with Spider-Man as a poor example.



FWIW, think Taron Egerton has been strongly tipped to be the new Wolverine.



Yes, certainly. There are other ways to update the story, but I think it's dangerous ground as they won't want to be seen to be erasing Jewish history. There are a lot of people out there who would be up in arms were they to do that. Personally I just want a good story to be told. But it's definitely something Disney, especially, will be conscious of.I totally agree re Fox's X-Men. For all the flaws of their movie universe, they still got a lot of things right and created some iconic moments with these characters which will be hard to shake. They already faced it when trying to do their version of Quicksilver, and totally failed at it IMO. The same applies to both incarnations of Professor X/Magneto and with Wolverine. This is the first time I'm not overly confident in Marvel's ability to pull this off. Although it's interesting we're seeing their willingness to not completely throw out past actors with the introduction of Charlie Cox's Daredevil to the MCU. So I wouldn't be totally surprised if they are considering sticking with McAvoy and Fassbender, though I've no idea whether both would want to return. And certainly, there's zero hope of getting Hugh Jackman involved. Plus, he's perhaps too old for the role now anyway.Your idea about them focusing on the characters Fox neglected/got wrong is an interesting one. I, for one, would love to see Gambit done right for example. But the question is do some of these smaller characters have the pull to bring a big audience in. We're already starting to see a small shortfall in Marvel appeal as they have started moving away from the core heroes from Phase 1-4. And of course, Disney also didn't spend what they did on Fox for the B-characters. There will be a lot of pressure from up top to make use of the more recognised X-Men characters.A long way to go until we see these movies anyway. But I'll be fascinated to see how they deal with all these issues.