Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.  (Read 501810 times)

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7440 on: July 25, 2022, 04:15:16 pm »
Is Taron Egerton not getting the Logan gig?
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7441 on: July 25, 2022, 04:16:22 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on July 25, 2022, 04:12:01 pm
Karl Urbans been in the MCU too remember :D



I still think Adam Driver would be a great Wolverine but think they'll probably go a bit more unknown/less high profile.

Wait who is that? If he has been in then sure, rules him out
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7442 on: July 25, 2022, 04:18:50 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on July 25, 2022, 04:16:22 pm
Wait who is that? If he has been in then sure, rules him out

Skurge, from Ragnarok. Replaced Heimdall, became Helas right hand man, then became a goody at the end. He's dead tho, so they could pretty easily just forget about him
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7443 on: July 25, 2022, 04:20:32 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on July 25, 2022, 04:18:50 pm
Skurge, from Ragnarok. Replaced Heimdall, became Helas right hand man, then became a goody at the end. He's dead tho, so they could pretty easily just forget about him

Oh yeah now I remember him, like an idiot coward who was brave at the very end.

Didn't realize that was him
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7444 on: July 25, 2022, 04:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on July 25, 2022, 04:20:32 pm
Oh yeah now I remember him, like an idiot coward who was brave at the very end.

Didn't realize that was him

I dont think it'd discount him from being in it again, there's a few who have been in the MCU twice as different people
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7445 on: July 25, 2022, 04:44:26 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on July 25, 2022, 04:18:50 pm
Skurge, from Ragnarok. Replaced Heimdall, became Helas right hand man, then became a goody at the end. He's dead tho, so they could pretty easily just forget about him

Can't believe i forgot that!

I'd love to see Cillian Murphy take the role of Doom however he may not have the physical build for it.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7446 on: July 25, 2022, 05:09:25 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on July 25, 2022, 04:44:26 pm
Can't believe i forgot that!

I'd love to see Cillian Murphy take the role of Doom however he may not have the physical build for it.

We live in a world where Tom Hardy has played both Bane and Charles Bronson (the foot fetishist).
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7447 on: July 25, 2022, 05:58:10 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July 25, 2022, 04:09:18 pm
Magentos background is powerful, but it could be updated to reflect a more recent genocide (and in turn perhaps draw more mainstream attention to it, in the way Ms Marvel helped educate people on the Partition). Could have him growing up in Rwanda or Bosnia during the 90s, for example.

My feeling on the X-Men is that the Fox series is so big in peoples minds that Marvel will try to shake things up pretty radically.  A bit like they did with Spider-Man, with the trilogy being purposely very different from the Raimi series  not too much of Spider-Man in NYC, teaming him with Iron Man / Dr Strange etc. So actually I dont think theyll lean too heavily on someone like Magneto, and if they do then they might not place much focus on his upbringing. I think Feige might either place other mutants front and centre (ones who either didnt feature in or were poorly used in the Fox films) or instead take some of the big characters like Wolverine/Magneto/Professor X etc and put them in non X-Men films i.e. Wolverine in a team-up with Spider-Man as a poor example.

FWIW, think Taron Egerton has been strongly tipped to be the new Wolverine.

Yes, certainly. There are other ways to update the story, but I think it's dangerous ground as they won't want to be seen to be erasing Jewish history. There are a lot of people out there who would be up in arms were they to do that. Personally I just want a good story to be told. But it's definitely something Disney, especially, will be conscious of.

I totally agree re Fox's X-Men. For all the flaws of their movie universe, they still got a lot of things right and created some iconic moments with these characters which will be hard to shake. They already faced it when trying to do their version of Quicksilver, and totally failed at it IMO. The same applies to both incarnations of Professor X/Magneto and with Wolverine. This is the first time I'm not overly confident in Marvel's ability to pull this off. Although it's interesting we're seeing their willingness to not completely throw out past actors with the introduction of Charlie Cox's Daredevil to the MCU. So I wouldn't be totally surprised if they are considering sticking with McAvoy and Fassbender, though I've no idea whether both would want to return. And certainly, there's zero hope of getting Hugh Jackman involved. Plus, he's perhaps too old for the role now anyway.

Your idea about them focusing on the characters Fox neglected/got wrong is an interesting one. I, for one, would love to see Gambit done right for example. But the question is do some of these smaller characters have the pull to bring a big audience in. We're already starting to see a small shortfall in Marvel appeal as they have started moving away from the core heroes from Phase 1-4. And of course, Disney also didn't spend what they did on Fox for the B-characters. There will be a lot of pressure from up top to make use of the more recognised X-Men characters.

A long way to go until we see these movies anyway. But I'll be fascinated to see how they deal with all these issues.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7448 on: July 25, 2022, 06:23:31 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on July 25, 2022, 05:58:10 pm
Your idea about them focusing on the characters Fox neglected/got wrong is an interesting one. I, for one, would love to see Gambit done right for example. But the question is do some of these smaller characters have the pull to bring a big audience in. We're already starting to see a small shortfall in Marvel appeal as they have started moving away from the core heroes from Phase 1-4. And of course, Disney also didn't spend what they did on Fox for the B-characters. There will be a lot of pressure from up top to make use of the more recognised X-Men characters.

See thing is with X-Men, other than the REAL obscure ones, I think they are all beloved. Either those who are core cast who everyone knows, but also the b-team so to speak who are still well known because they get a bit of a 'cult' following, a bit like a Boba Fett thing (and look how popular him and Mandolorians are). I'm talking here about the likes of Gambit or Nightcrawler, people with cool powers or a cool demeanor who aren't necessarily the 'core' cast.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7449 on: July 25, 2022, 07:49:05 pm »
Gambits pretty core Id say
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7450 on: July 25, 2022, 08:59:16 pm »
The X-Men characters are going to be huge for Marvel in terms of Disney+ series content. Think how many individual shows they can get out of the roster!

I remain curious how theyre brought in. Ms Marvel established that mutants exist in the MCU, but are they going to claim that the likes of Professor X, Wolverine, Magneto etc have been part of the MCU but in the shadows? Still think the likelihood is that the multiverse shenanigans lead to them being introduced. Right now, Id guess that the Avengers: Secret Wars might be quite X-Men focused
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7451 on: Yesterday at 12:12:13 am »
That Black Panther trailer was very well done for Marvel.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7452 on: Yesterday at 08:49:21 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July 25, 2022, 08:59:16 pm
The X-Men characters are going to be huge for Marvel in terms of Disney+ series content. Think how many individual shows they can get out of the roster!

I remain curious how theyre brought in. Ms Marvel established that mutants exist in the MCU, but are they going to claim that the likes of Professor X, Wolverine, Magneto etc have been part of the MCU but in the shadows? Still think the likelihood is that the multiverse shenanigans lead to them being introduced. Right now, Id guess that the Avengers: Secret Wars might be quite X-Men focused

Ms Marvel hinted that the bangle technology activated the mutated gene - similar to inhumans and the terragon crystal mist. Seeing as the crystals are Kree and the bangle looks to be Kree too it could be that this technology activates the mutations in the MCU. I would then imagine the 7 rings from Shang Chi are of similar origin. Maybe the beacon they are calling to is the Kree empire to let them know the mutations are happening and ready for collection
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7453 on: Yesterday at 09:00:45 am »
Liked the black Panther trailer

It looks like Letitia Wright will be the new black panther, I think she would be perfect in many ways, can't wait to see the film.  Things are looking up!
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7454 on: Yesterday at 01:22:13 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 09:00:45 am
Liked the black Panther trailer

It looks like Letitia Wright will be the new black panther, I think she would be perfect in many ways, can't wait to see the film.  Things are looking up!


to be honest I hope not as find it hard to get past her social media comments be it the anti vax ones, the transphobic ones or the Trump like denying of Climate change.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7455 on: Yesterday at 02:22:18 pm »
Quote from: NightDancer on Yesterday at 01:22:13 pm

to be honest I hope not as find it hard to get past her social media comments be it the anti vax ones, the transphobic ones or the Trump like denying of Climate change.

I just can't not see her as the girl from Top Boy
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7456 on: Yesterday at 05:11:53 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on July 25, 2022, 05:58:10 pm
I totally agree re Fox's X-Men. For all the flaws of their movie universe, they still got a lot of things right and created some iconic moments with these characters which will be hard to shake. They already faced it when trying to do their version of Quicksilver, and totally failed at it IMO. The same applies to both incarnations of Professor X/Magneto and with Wolverine. This is the first time I'm not overly confident in Marvel's ability to pull this off. Although it's interesting we're seeing their willingness to not completely throw out past actors with the introduction of Charlie Cox's Daredevil to the MCU. So I wouldn't be totally surprised if they are considering sticking with McAvoy and Fassbender, though I've no idea whether both would want to return. And certainly, there's zero hope of getting Hugh Jackman involved. Plus, he's perhaps too old for the role now anyway.

Your idea about them focusing on the characters Fox neglected/got wrong is an interesting one. I, for one, would love to see Gambit done right for example. But the question is do some of these smaller characters have the pull to bring a big audience in. We're already starting to see a small shortfall in Marvel appeal as they have started moving away from the core heroes from Phase 1-4. And of course, Disney also didn't spend what they did on Fox for the B-characters. There will be a lot of pressure from up top to make use of the more recognised X-Men characters.

Once you get past the very limited roster that Fox did focus on, there's so many major characters who got little to no screentime, from Gambit who you mention to obvious ones such as Cyclops and Iceman who have been treated fairly horribly in the Fox movies for their levels of importance to the X-Men over the years.

As far as less well-known characters hurting boxoffice in more recent mcu phases, they should easily be able to make the X-Men team and even associated teams the stars more than needing to be focused on a few specific stars like Fox did.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7457 on: Yesterday at 05:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July 25, 2022, 08:59:16 pm
The X-Men characters are going to be huge for Marvel in terms of Disney+ series content. Think how many individual shows they can get out of the roster!

I remain curious how theyre brought in. Ms Marvel established that mutants exist in the MCU, but are they going to claim that the likes of Professor X, Wolverine, Magneto etc have been part of the MCU but in the shadows? Still think the likelihood is that the multiverse shenanigans lead to them being introduced. Right now, Id guess that the Avengers: Secret Wars might be quite X-Men focused

You'd think that a lot of the associated spin-off teams would be ideal for D+ shows, a school-based YA show could readily feature the New Mutants or Generation X, if they wanted to move away from this horribly heavy-handed incarnation of damage control then there's stuff like Freedom Force or an incarnation of X-Factor who could be a more proactive and competitive alternative, assuming Thunderbolts are not put in that role.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7458 on: Yesterday at 05:22:11 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 09:00:45 am
Liked the black Panther trailer

It looks like Letitia Wright will be the new black panther, I think she would be perfect in many ways, can't wait to see the film.  Things are looking up!

While he was very good in the role, I really don't understand this reluctance to recast T'Challa and continue with him as Black Panther, hopefully they are just leaving a respectful gap and haven't entirely retired the character from the MCU.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7459 on: Yesterday at 07:14:59 pm »
Its probably not possible due to age as casting Charlie Day as Nightcrawler.

Im still hopeful that Krasinskis turn in Dr Strange as Reed Richards was a red herring and well see someone more suited. I still love the idea of Glenn Howerton but who knows. They may not wish to cast someone who is untethered with rage knowing no bounds.

Im essentially advocating for the cast of Always Sunny to be cast in the MCU. In seriousness though, the multiverse does give the possibility to play around with and transition the cast a touch - for example I cannot see Patrick Stewart again taking on Professor X. Will Logan be considered canon?
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7460 on: Yesterday at 09:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 05:11:53 pm
Once you get past the very limited roster that Fox did focus on, there's so many major characters who got little to no screentime, from Gambit who you mention to obvious ones such as Cyclops and Iceman who have been treated fairly horribly in the Fox movies for their levels of importance to the X-Men over the years.

As far as less well-known characters hurting boxoffice in more recent mcu phases, they should easily be able to make the X-Men team and even associated teams the stars more than needing to be focused on a few specific stars like Fox did.

Problem is many xmen characters that have featured already in film can't be recast until 2025 apparantly
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7461 on: Today at 08:53:32 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 09:30:08 pm
Problem is many xmen characters that have featured already in film can't be recast until 2025 apparantly

Yeah im not sure on this one... what happens if its a child version of Magneto and Prof X?
