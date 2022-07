Good news about Daredevil, only hope they drop Karen as a character or somehow retcon Ben back in.



I don’t know, I can’t say I’m too fussed by the new avengers stuff. Interestingly nothing mentioned about Spider-Man, I guess he’ll be in Secret Wars though?



Ant-Man and Guardians I’ll see, as liked the first two of them. Everything for me paid off in Endgame though after seeing Iron Man in uni and following it all through.