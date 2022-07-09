« previous next »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on June 30, 2022, 09:23:27 am
First couple of episodes were great and had a real unique style and feel to them but the last two have reverted back to the usual, formulaic, tried and tested stuff we've seen in most Marvel stuff. I really didn't have a clue what was going on in this weeks. new characters getting thrown at us out of nowhere, exposition in every other line of dialogue. Bit of a mess.

i had a similar take, very different style and feel as you say, main character is kind of endearing, likeable, i was like ok let's see where this goes

so having set up a new character, it then all falls to shit with rushing plotlines and characters, lazy writing, cutting corners and the worst villians ever maybe?

Spoiler
most aren't developed at all, but that's fine cos we're gonna kill them off in quick fashion cos they're fucking shit at fighting. the big bad is suitably callous and ruthless, so much so she discards her own son as her one true focus is to go home and just when that is a realisation, one word from ms marvel about her son, and she kills herself.... uh WHAT!? the only character of any gravitas and actually very good (i thought finally, someone of genuine interest), was the leader of the red daggers and they fucking killed him off asap - this shit is laughable. so i assume the big bad has now switched to the gov agency tracking kamram and, i dont know, who cares at this point?

and that one facet of the show - the bad guys - that is a total mess being poorly thoughtout and written, is replicated in process through the many other facets of the show that are just so poor. so what are we left with? the main character - she has her charm in being very likeable as a good natured individual and that's it, i can't see what else this show has. And that alone wont carry a show.
[close]
The new Thor film was tonally all over the place and the jokes didn't really make up for it. It's definitely among the lowest quality films in the MCU, found it significantly poorer than the new Dr Strange film, which was arguably panned unfairly in comparison.
Phase 4 has been a bit of a dud hasnt it?
Quote from: demain on July  9, 2022, 03:49:55 pm
The new Thor film was tonally all over the place and the jokes didn't really make up for it. It's definitely among the lowest quality films in the MCU, found it significantly poorer than the new Dr Strange film, which was arguably panned unfairly in comparison.

When I heard that it was almost a forced attempt to make it a comedy - I was afraid of this.
Quote from: AndyMuller on July  9, 2022, 04:15:40 pm
Phase 4 has been a bit of a dud hasnt it?

Is that every film since the final Avengers?
Quote from: killer-heels on July  9, 2022, 10:20:32 pm
Is that every film since the final Avengers?

Besides NWH everything has been a bit shite since Endgame hasnt it?
Thought it was pretty good, wasnt shit by any stretch. But yeah theyve lost the magic since Endgame, trying to introduce too many average characters to replace ones like Cap, Ironman and Black Widow. Also find it weird Wakiti saying he left about three hours of it on the editing room floor when
Spoiler
they spent so long with those stupid screaming goats, which was funny the first time and then immediately not the next 37 times
i'd say hit and miss in general, with more miss

WandaVision - after early okish episodes, overall decent
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - total miss for me, the fact the two main characters do nothing for me contribute to my take, granted
Loki - major hit, very good - best of phase 4 so far?
Black Widow - first half of the movie was fine, then went to shit (tho sister is a good character), miss
What If...? - hit and miss episodes, maybe two good ones?
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - liked it a lot, good for me
Eternals - has its moments but overall poor - classic too many new characters and some dumb writing
Hawkeye - a good new character but sub par, again the main character does nothing for me, so was unlikely to get stoked about it
Spider-Man: No Way Home - initially thought it was real poor but on reflection was ok
Moon Knight - good, different and soundly done
Doctor Strange 2 - overall good, i liked it and a good new character, to boot
Ms Marvel - one episode left, confident this is gonna be a miss tho the central character has her charm
Thor 4 - haven't seen it

two things standout to me in that list

firstly, when i think of the best of previous mcu before phase 4, nothing in phase 4 would get in that list, that's very telling (and it's not as tho earlier phases were killing it all the time, eg of the Iron Man movies, only the first one is good)

secondly, and maybe a major reason the storytelling has suffered, there is no big bad in focus - there are candidates (from Kang to the multiverse itself) but it's all a bit nebulus with nothing on the level of thanos looming on the horizon. so not a lot of it marries up, or the attempt to do so is limp (the previous phases had clear focus, with phase 1 building to the Avengers and phase 2/3 building to thanos showdown, with an overall arc refered to as the Infinity Saga)

in fairness you have to say what marvel are taking on with expanding the cast of characters to include god like levels of power on a galactic footing and mixing all that in with a multiverse as a big part of that, it's a HUGE ask and i really doubt they can weave all this together in a succinct and satisfying way

to put it in context, according to WIKI, we have 7 tv shows left in phase four (includes two specials) and 5 movies, combine that with the above list and it's really insane, compare that with phase 1 which was just 6 movies.

im sure we'll get some good new content, certainly hope so, but for the most part i imagine it will be underwhelming (a bit like Eternals, ambitious project, couldn't pull it off)
That's strange, it's not like Disney to wreck a franchise by running it into the ground with as many crap spinoffs as humanly possible. Never mind, I'm sure Captain America 4, with The Falcon as Cap, the same writers as the Falcon and Bucky TV show and the director of The Cloverfield Paradox will right the ship.
Really think they need to actually spell out a time line for when all this stuff is happening at this point with so many different shows and films coming out.

San Diego Comic Con in a fortnight so I'd imagine we'll be getting some big announcements for films and casting announcements.
Quote from: John_P on Yesterday at 02:44:29 pm
Really think they need to actually spell out a time line for when all this stuff is happening at this point with so many different shows and films coming out.

San Diego Comic Con in a fortnight so I'd imagine we'll be getting some big announcements for films and casting announcements.

They don't do SDCC anymore right? They have their own D23 thing
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 02:56:39 pm
They don't do SDCC anymore right? They have their own D23 thing

Looks like theyre doing it this year.
Quote from: John_P on Yesterday at 02:44:29 pm
Really think they need to actually spell out a time line for when all this stuff is happening at this point with so many different shows and films coming out.

San Diego Comic Con in a fortnight so I'd imagine we'll be getting some big announcements for films and casting announcements.

havent delved into it deeply, but a quick look at wiki shows they have given dates for all the movies (up to summer 2023) except one, and the tv shows (up to end of this year) except 4

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marvel_Cinematic_Universe:_Phase_Four

scroll down for lists showing movies and tv coming up
Watched Thor, majority of the movie was just little jokes, even in serious situations. Like a parody Thor
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 09:16:17 pm
havent delved into it deeply, but a quick look at wiki shows they have given dates for all the movies (up to summer 2023) except one, and the tv shows (up to end of this year) except 4

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marvel_Cinematic_Universe:_Phase_Four

scroll down for lists showing movies and tv coming up

Sorry I meant a time line within the film world for everything.

There's bits that line up roughly so Wanda vision is weeks after endgame, so that would place Spiderman NWH the following autumn, so if that's the case is Hawkeye just after that. Then Dr Strange is a few months later.

However the likes of Shang Chi and The Eternals don't seem to have a clear place they fit in. Especially given the world changing implications in the 2nd one.

Falcon + The Winter Soldier again seems to be vague, a few months after Endgame it would seem.

Loki  with the nature of the show operates outside of the time line altogether.

Moon Knight makes no references to anything outside of its own storyline, no Thanos, no blip etc.

Ms Marvel again can only be vaguely said to be post endgame.

Previously they'd have other media to advise things (ie the incredible hulk, iron man 2, thors hammer arriving, and cap being found happened during 'furys big week' and phases 2 and 3 were it was less important/confusing the films were roughly happening in release order with a few exceptions.
For Shang-Chi, I found this:

Shang-Chi: The attack on Ta Lo takes place on Qingming Festival. This is mentioned several times in the film. The next time after Endgame this festival is on April 4th, 2024.
Went to watch the new Thor film today.  Thought the best thing about it was the Black Adam trailer beforehand.  As for phase 4, I thought Shang Chi and the latest Spider-Man where good and thats about it.  Marvel going the same way as Disney Star Wars as in there doesnt seem to be anything original.  Need some new creative writers. 
Were there many good films before Infinity War though? I feel that was an anomaly in quality and spectacle which masks a lot of trite before it. Though I do think what the previous phases had going for them was a vision, even the bad films were more coherent.
Ms. Marvel started off well then just descended into nonsense.
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 07:47:35 am
Were there many good films before Infinity War though? I feel that was an anomaly in quality and spectacle which masks a lot of trite before it. Though I do think what the previous phases had going for them was a vision, even the bad films were more coherent.
Well the two before that were Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther, which I'd say were entertaining and very good respectively. But the new wave really does suffer from a lack of star power. Ideally they should have waited a few years after Endgame before picking the films up again, building demand back up and giving their lesser characters time to shine on TV, but it's Disney so that was never going to happen.
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 07:47:35 am
Were there many good films before Infinity War though? I feel that was an anomaly in quality and spectacle which masks a lot of trite before it. Though I do think what the previous phases had going for them was a vision, even the bad films were more coherent.

Ironman, Avengers, Winter Soldier, Ant-Man, Guardians 1 & 2, Ragnarok, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Civil War and both Spiderman movies are all good movies.

Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 11:22:12 pm
Went to watch the new Thor film today.  Thought the best thing about it was the Black Adam trailer beforehand.  As for phase 4, I thought Shang Chi and the latest Spider-Man where good and thats about it.  Marvel going the same way as Disney Star Wars as in there doesnt seem to be anything original.  Need some new creative writers. 

I think they're trying to do too much, and maybe getting a little cocky in thinking they can just make a movie about a not particularly well known superhero (or superheroes) and use not particularly well known actors... and then smash it out of the park. I dread to think how the new Black Panther is going to go with no Chadwick Boseman and the decision to not replace him as Black Panter (Michael B Jordan would have been great, maybe thats still something that happens in the new one at the end but he's certainly not attached to be a big part in it)
Thing is with Disney now, they can keep bringing out these films, there's no sign that the golden goose is going to stop laying eggs anytime soon

I think a big problem I feel at the moment with Marvel movies is I don't know what the big picture is - what are we building towards? Galactus? Doom? X-Men vs Avengers? I don't know who the next big bad is and where the MCU is going.

Now in Phase 4 I have liked a number of films - Spiderman NWH I thought was great and I am super excited for how Spiderman goes. Shang-chi I thought was really great. I really loved Multiverse of Madness. For shows I really enjoyed most of them.

But with that though, that stuff stands quite strongly on it's own without the MCU:

- Spiderman relies on the past Spiderman movies but in terms of the MCU all you really need is to know that Dr Strange exists and past Spiderman movies. And seemingly from how that ended, future Spiderman movies should stand on their own as well.

- Shang-Chi needs you to know Ironman 3 a bit, but otherwise is pretty independent of itself

- Dr Strange needs you to know Wandavision, but that's kinda it. If you know other stuff it is good for Cameos but not really essential.

- Other than Wandavision all the TV shows are largely just on their own merit

At this moment in time I don't care for the overarching story of the MCU, I don't even know what it is particularly. I would say I will like it probably when it comes but I dont know what it is I will like. I think we need to know now when Fantastic Four and when X-Men are coming, if these two are going to be crucial to the overall plot of the MCU, which I suspect they will be.

I hope Guardians 3 is good, that's usually a safe bet (but then again Thor under Taika was too and people are saying that's Meh too) but we will see I guess
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:08:36 am
Ironman, Avengers, Winter Soldier, Ant-Man, Guardians 1 & 2, Ragnarok, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Civil War and both Spiderman movies are all good movies.

I think they're trying to do too much, and maybe getting a little cocky in thinking they can just make a movie about a not particularly well known superhero (or superheroes) and use not particularly well known actors... and then smash it out of the park. I dread to think how the new Black Panther is going to go with no Chadwick Boseman and the decision to not replace him as Black Panter (Michael B Jordan would have been great, maybe thats still something that happens in the new one at the end but he's certainly not attached to be a big part in it)

Some questionable shouts there and if I'm being a pedant there was only one pre-Infinity War Spidey! ;D Phase 1 and 2 is littered with crap though, it's propped up by Iron Man coming out the gate strong.

They are definitely trying to do too much, we had 18 movies in the 10 years prior to IW. In the 4 years since it's 10 movies and 6 TV shows, that's going from 1.8 movies per year to 2.5.. chuck in the TV shows and you probably double the equivalent 'run time'.

