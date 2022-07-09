i'd say hit and miss in general, with more miss



WandaVision - after early okish episodes, overall decent

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - total miss for me, the fact the two main characters do nothing for me contribute to my take, granted

Loki - major hit, very good - best of phase 4 so far?

Black Widow - first half of the movie was fine, then went to shit (tho sister is a good character), miss

What If...? - hit and miss episodes, maybe two good ones?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - liked it a lot, good for me

Eternals - has its moments but overall poor - classic too many new characters and some dumb writing

Hawkeye - a good new character but sub par, again the main character does nothing for me, so was unlikely to get stoked about it

Spider-Man: No Way Home - initially thought it was real poor but on reflection was ok

Moon Knight - good, different and soundly done

Doctor Strange 2 - overall good, i liked it and a good new character, to boot

Ms Marvel - one episode left, confident this is gonna be a miss tho the central character has her charm

Thor 4 - haven't seen it



two things standout to me in that list



firstly, when i think of the best of previous mcu before phase 4, nothing in phase 4 would get in that list, that's very telling (and it's not as tho earlier phases were killing it all the time, eg of the Iron Man movies, only the first one is good)



secondly, and maybe a major reason the storytelling has suffered, there is no big bad in focus - there are candidates (from Kang to the multiverse itself) but it's all a bit nebulus with nothing on the level of thanos looming on the horizon. so not a lot of it marries up, or the attempt to do so is limp (the previous phases had clear focus, with phase 1 building to the Avengers and phase 2/3 building to thanos showdown, with an overall arc refered to as the Infinity Saga)



in fairness you have to say what marvel are taking on with expanding the cast of characters to include god like levels of power on a galactic footing and mixing all that in with a multiverse as a big part of that, it's a HUGE ask and i really doubt they can weave all this together in a succinct and satisfying way



to put it in context, according to WIKI, we have 7 tv shows left in phase four (includes two specials) and 5 movies, combine that with the above list and it's really insane, compare that with phase 1 which was just 6 movies.



im sure we'll get some good new content, certainly hope so, but for the most part i imagine it will be underwhelming (a bit like Eternals, ambitious project, couldn't pull it off)