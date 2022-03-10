Watched a Morbius last night. Wasnt as bad as people are making out.



kids

Totally agree and that's the power of these Journo's who get to see a movie before everyone else and bestow us with their bullshit opinions. This said, mostMarvel fans who prefer wisecracking blokes flying about in big iron suits and suchlike wont entertain this.I think this played out more like an adult gothic horror thriller. Think Blade or The Crow.Thought Leto did just fine and the main antagonist was good too. Effects were cool and it was dark and moody if you like that sort of thing (as i do).To the uninitiated you wouldn't guess this was a Marvel character or movie. You'd probably guess at DC before Marvel to be honest.