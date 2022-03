I know they said What If? was canon but I only watched a small number of episodes as it didn't really grab me. Looks like I'll need to go back (although to be fair I did see the Dr Strange episode as it got a lot of praise).



I really hope it won't be necessary to watch What If to understand the film's going forward - I only got through two episodes before I lost interest, it just seemed pointless.And something I still don't understand is that the multiverse as presented in Loki (and possibly in NWH, haven't seen it yet) involves similar but different universes running alongside each other with different versions of the same characters and some completely new characters. So there's a Spiderman but it's a different person, and the same with the different Lokis. But in What If, it's the universe we already know, with the situations and versions of the characters we already know, but somewhere along the line someone takes different choice which leads to a different outcome. But those are two different concepts aren't they?