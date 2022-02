Watched Spider Man last night. Thought it was a mess. Also saw The Eternals and thought it was all over the place. Hope they get their act together for the rest



I enjoyed it but I agree it was a mess. I enjoyed where it took the story but the fan service was just too much for my liking. I understand the constraints and there was probably too much in it already, but just the fact that the only characters were ones we already knew made it feel a bit too forced for me. I understand it's a comic book film and all that but just something like Enter the Spider Verse did the concept so much better and more smoothly for me. Nostalgia-fest aspect detracted from the story.I liked that it gave Tom's Spider-Man some proper Spidey grounding and depth as I wasn't a fan of Iron Boy Spidey and enjoyed the performances of the returning actors but yeah definitely not a masterpiece for me like others think. What I'm most excited about is where it leaves Spider Man for the next films. But each to their own of course