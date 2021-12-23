« previous next »
Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
December 23, 2021, 02:11:08 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December 22, 2021, 11:07:05 pm
Hawkeye:

Spoiler
God help Kevin Feige if they only brought back Kingpin to kill him.

Speaking of which, do we think he's playing the same version of Kingpin? I feel like the Wilson Fisk in Daredevil would never wear gear like that... although apparently it is comic book accurate.
[close]

Spoiler
There's no way Kingpin's dead. Gunshot was offscreen and the old adage of 'if you don't see the body, they're not dead' applies here. I'd imagine he'll next be seen in the Echo spin-off.
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
December 23, 2021, 10:52:09 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Rt_UqUm38BI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Rt_UqUm38BI</a>
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
December 24, 2021, 09:10:37 am
So...

After the recommendations of RAWK, I watched the new Spider man films


Homecoming: Really good. Right back to where I thought Spiderman should be. Fun. And Spiderman was.. er.. spiderman

Far From Home: Enjoyed this one as well. Great storyline and really funny.

No Way Home: Loved this one. Great how they integrated the past ones, thought Cumberwobble was brilliant as Doctor Strange. Really fun and enjoyable.



So, thanks RAWK. You were right.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
December 24, 2021, 03:48:21 pm
Hawkeye was a fun show, very easy watch and the street-level stakes are a nice change of pace.  Think Kate suffered from the same issue as Rey in Star Wars, in that she's just great at everything and can jump straight into the middle of a gang war and solo a bunch of people without having ever been in that sort of situation.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
December 24, 2021, 06:18:42 pm
On Spiderman:
Spoiler
Now that everyone has forgotten who Peter Parker is, is it possible we'll see him somewhat split from the rest of the MCU? NWH feels like an attempt at a clean break, whether that's to give leverage in future negotiations, to create something more standalone or just part of growing the character I'm not sure.
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
December 25, 2021, 06:29:23 am
just binged Hawkeye

i'll be up front, not a fan of the character - basically he's phillip neville in a galactico team for me

so i was expecting this to be shite for my taste, it wasn't, it was actually really good, totally enjoyed it - sure there's a bit of cringe, and if they'd toned down some of the comedy aspects (over the top and immersion killing on occasion) it would've been even better. i could imagine if that show had the tone of the recent-ish Daredevil show, it would've been tops but as it is, still very good

Spoiler
Vincent D'Onofrio is such a great kingpin, an antihero character i've never been enamoured with but Vincent D'Onofrio is fantastic in the role and makes him a worthy protagonist
[close]

Quote from: tubby pls. on December 24, 2021, 03:48:21 pm
Hawkeye was a fun show, very easy watch and the street-level stakes are a nice change of pace.  Think Kate suffered from the same issue as Rey in Star Wars, in that she's just great at everything and can jump straight into the middle of a gang war and solo a bunch of people without having ever been in that sort of situation.

I'd second that, it's actually worse really cos at least with Rey you have the force to lean on - ie magic, so magic shit gets magic shit done - not so in Kate's case, tho the character is good, played very well, very likeable. And you feel in this case they could have easily balanced that by still making her relevant without creating that problem - she shoots arrows, so she can stay away from the up close and personal beatings but come through on the archery (if you're super accurate, you're super accurate, fair do's)
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
December 25, 2021, 01:50:34 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on December 24, 2021, 06:18:42 pm
On Spiderman:
Spoiler
Now that everyone has forgotten who Peter Parker is, is it possible we'll see him somewhat split from the rest of the MCU? NWH feels like an attempt at a clean break, whether that's to give leverage in future negotiations, to create something more standalone or just part of growing the character I'm not sure.
[close]

Spoiler

I  think it's a good chance for them to reset his character to a proper spider man with no tony stark tech or affiliation with the avengers just him alone fighting crime 

[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
December 25, 2021, 11:05:48 pm
Quote from: Brandy Mull of Kintyre on December 16, 2021, 09:59:23 am
Ahhhh I need to watch Eternals first before I watch NWH. I can't be watching it out of order, but Eternals doesn't come to Disney+ until Jan!

Other than the end credits scene, I think I could have slipped Black Widow in between Black Panther and Endgame, but it was made out of order, so I guess there's that.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
December 26, 2021, 03:08:27 am
Enjoyed Spider man a lot.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
December 27, 2021, 09:02:27 am
Finally watched Wandavision all in a couple of nights


Quite liked it. Batshit crazy (but then again not really after you understand what's going on)

Decent and..

Spoiler

The pretend vision managed to re-incarnate himself with constructed vision

Plus. This series reminded me very, very much of Silent Hill - same idea - except that was a horror world influenced by a demon and in this, she's the demon

[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
December 30, 2021, 05:02:35 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on December 23, 2021, 10:52:09 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Rt_UqUm38BI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Rt_UqUm38BI</a>


Wanda  :-*
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
January 10, 2022, 10:56:24 pm
So Eternals drops on disney+ Wednesday and then Im booked on Friday to watch NWH. Not expecting much from Eternals but hoping NWH is as good as the positive reaction to it!

Cant believe Ive held out this long!
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
January 11, 2022, 11:44:00 am
anyone know what the next Disney series is?
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
January 11, 2022, 12:03:29 pm
Quote from: redwillow on January 11, 2022, 11:44:00 am
anyone know what the next Disney series is?

I dont know for sure but would guess its might be She Hulk or Ms Marvel.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
January 11, 2022, 02:19:17 pm
Quote from: tubby on December 24, 2021, 03:48:21 pm
Hawkeye was a fun show, very easy watch and the street-level stakes are a nice change of pace.  Think Kate suffered from the same issue as Rey in Star Wars, in that she's just great at everything and can jump straight into the middle of a gang war and solo a bunch of people without having ever been in that sort of situation.

I enjoyed Hawkeye, watched expecting more Marvel meh but it was good. Far better than Loki, which was pure drivel or Falcon and Winter Soldier, which was boring.
As for Kate, to be fair she isn't great at everything, often needing Hawkeye to save her arse and her skill set is explained and alluded to in the show.
She is also a sympathetic character and the actress can pull off both closing her mouth and making other faces than wide eyed earnestness.
Unlike Rey (and Daisy Ridley) in Star Wars, probably the most badly written Mary Sue in history. 
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
January 12, 2022, 08:50:06 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on January 11, 2022, 02:19:17 pm
I enjoyed Hawkeye, watched expecting more Marvel meh but it was good. Far better than Loki, which was pure drivel or Falcon and Winter Soldier, which was boring.
As for Kate, to be fair she isn't great at everything, often needing Hawkeye to save her arse and her skill set is explained and alluded to in the show.
She is also a sympathetic character and the actress can pull off both closing her mouth and making other faces than wide eyed earnestness.
Unlike Rey (and Daisy Ridley) in Star Wars, probably the most badly written Mary Sue in history.

 :o Loki was one of, if not their best series IMO! Realistically it is also one of the most important for the next phase of MCU, introduced Kang, introduced multiverse and literally showed how useless the infinity stones are compared to whats coming
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
January 12, 2022, 11:10:31 am
so eternals has dropped online and...

ok, that was batshit crazy on so many levels i wouldnt know where to start but my overall take is that it's not good but has elements i liked

it seems to be one long movie of exposition setting up what's coming in the mcu and has little merit in of itself
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
January 12, 2022, 11:20:04 am
Quote from: redwillow on January 12, 2022, 08:50:06 am
:o Loki was one of, if not their best series IMO! Realistically it is also one of the most important for the next phase of MCU, introduced Kang, introduced multiverse and literally showed how useless the infinity stones are compared to whats coming


I've quite enjoyed them all - and they were all so different in style that it never felt like it was just a paint-by-numbers money-spinner.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
January 12, 2022, 03:39:05 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 12, 2022, 11:20:04 am

I've quite enjoyed them all - and they were all so different in style that it never felt like it was just a paint-by-numbers money-spinner.

Even such simple stuff as allowing the showrunners to choose the amount of eps and length of them adds to that feeling for me too, unlike the Netflix stuff that was good but followed a stricter template that routinely resulted in a mid-season lull.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
January 12, 2022, 09:26:49 pm
Yeah Eternals was a slog, glad I never went the pictures to watch that.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
January 13, 2022, 02:57:53 pm
Thought Eternals was fine really. Certainly not great but certainly not the disaster some have made it out to be. There's some really good aspects to it and I appreciate the ambition of it but unfortunately there's just a bit too much going on and alot of it straight up doesn't work.

One thing that did annoy me is they really didn't do a good job of explaining why the Eternals didn't get involved with Thanos.

Spoiler
I mean, they just sat back and allowed half the universe to be erased which presumably involved billions upon billions of people being lost but then the big change of heart they have in the film comes about when they learn Earth will be destroyed killing every human on it. So they were on board with half the universe being killed but one planet, that's where they draw the line.

Also, we learn that the "emergence" can only be brought on by a planet reaching a certain population of intelligent life so surely Thanos snapping half of existence away would have brought him into conflict with Arishem and the Enternals as the blip would delay the emergence of any future Celestials?

Doesn't really make sense. They should have had the Eternals be asleep or something and have the blip wake them up or the return of the Deviants wake them up.
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
January 14, 2022, 09:19:13 pm
NWH was just fantastic.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
January 14, 2022, 10:31:59 pm
Just watched Eternals. I enjoyed the first half. Certainly not as bad as some of the other Marvel movies.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
January 15, 2022, 09:16:07 pm
Thought Eternals was bollocks.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
January 15, 2022, 09:51:24 pm
This whole multiverse thing

Spoiler
I thought it was Loki/sylvia that has caused it not a dodgy spell form Dr.Strange? or have i got things terribly wrong here
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
January 15, 2022, 10:39:08 pm
Thought Eternals was solid. Definitely nowhere near as bad as some of the criticism it's had. The MCU is going to be so big soon it's going to be almost impossible for newcomers to pick it up without doing weeks of research
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
January 16, 2022, 01:54:19 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on January 13, 2022, 02:57:53 pm

Spoiler
I mean, they just sat back and allowed half the universe to be erased which presumably involved billions upon billions of people being lost but then the big change of heart they have in the film comes about when they learn Earth will be destroyed killing every human on it. So they were on board with half the universe being killed but one planet, that's where they draw the line.

Also, we learn that the "emergence" can only be brought on by a planet reaching a certain population of intelligent life so surely Thanos snapping half of existence away would have brought him into conflict with Arishem and the Enternals as the blip would delay the emergence of any future Celestials?

Doesn't really make sense. They should have had the Eternals be asleep or something and have the blip wake them up or the return of the Deviants wake them up.
[close]


They did actually mention that they weren't allowed by the celestials that they weren't allowed to get into any conflicts that didn't involve deviants and that Thanos did set things back with the blip.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
January 16, 2022, 08:34:52 pm
Just went to see Spiderman - just brilliant from start to finish
That's all
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 09:47:33 am
Actually annoyed I had to sit through Eternals to make sure I didn't miss anything that might be important! Its almost like they knew it was going to be a bit rubbish. None of the characters were memorable, it was like a film based around a load of not even secondary characters who aren't going to play a particularly big part moving forward.

From what I understand (from google) is
Spoiler
Jon Snow becomes Black Knight, who I know nothing about. But the mysterious voice was apparently Blade, which is cool. And then eurgh.....Harry Styles. Great.
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 10:05:36 am
The only great actor in Eternals was Jolie, that Richard Madden is stealing a living with his wooden acting.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 11:56:30 am
Didn't mind the acting, it was just bland characters with shit names, no real backstory and pretty generic superpowers. I mean Salma Hayeks character, from what I can see, only has the power to heal herself. Great, basically need to get battered to have any real use.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 12:28:12 pm
Quote from: LiamG on January 15, 2022, 09:51:24 pm
This whole multiverse thing

Spoiler
I thought it was Loki/sylvia that has caused it not a dodgy spell form Dr.Strange? or have i got things terribly wrong here
[close]

Spoiler
The whole 'multiverse' has always been there, running side by side but being kept in check by 1 variant of Kang (he who remains) through the TVA. Dr Strange's spell went wrong as it brought people from other multiverses as long as they knew who Spider Man was. Loki & Loki obviously killed he who remains, meaning he can no longer keep the timelines to how he wants them (preventing multiversal wars). So my interpretation is now people like Dr Strange, nexus beings like Scarlett Witch can start f*cking about with universes without He Who Remains fighting against it. So much more to come... I mean - the musical in Hawkeye... it had Ant Man in it?
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 12:45:56 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 12, 2022, 09:26:49 pm
Yeah Eternals was a slog, glad I never went the pictures to watch that.

Yeah was gutting

I love Marvel films in the pictures, but this was the worst one I've ever seen

I blame the Director.

Each time some scene was unravelling and getting exciting. It stopped. Dead. And went back randomly somewhere. Lost all momentum. Then came back and ... meh and meh.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 01:05:42 pm
Avoid the comments section on anything to do with Eternals.

Filled with "this is what happens when you go woke"
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 01:13:15 pm
Everything about Eternals screamed TV show - the huge story arc, the amount of characters they were trying to cram in, the level of acting, it shouldn't have been a movie.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 01:47:13 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:13:15 pm
Everything about Eternals screamed TV show - the huge story arc, the amount of characters they were trying to cram in, the level of acting, it shouldn't have been a movie.

Absolutely.

Could have worked really well as a TV show.

Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 01:05:42 pm
Avoid the comments section on anything to do with Eternals.

Filled with "this is what happens when you go woke"

If that's a comment about the diversity in the film then it's clearly just nonsense as the more diverse elements of the film were the best parts. I listened to some podcasts about the Eternals since watching it and the director seemed to be a huge fan of Man of Steel and that definitely makes sense in hindsight. So yeah, I'd say a more accurate statement is "this is what happens when you go Snyder"
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 05:47:38 am
Next one off the conveyor belt

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x7Krla_UxRg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x7Krla_UxRg</a>
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 06:12:28 am
venom let there be carnage, really pretty bad. A waste.
