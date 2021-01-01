I was a film journalist (freelance) for 10 years and it coincided with MCU, Iron Man was one of my first press conferences (recall I spoke to ScarJo) and this ended a few years ago. The last personal invite I had from Disney was Thor Ragnarok. I have a friend who still does some Radio stuff and if the timings work out he invites me as his "plus one" for some films.Back in the day I would watch a lot of previews but now.....kids, different job, so not so much!
Ah I thought as much! I've seen you post about going to a number of them over the years. What did you say to ScarJo and was she even fitter in person?!
Oh wow, that was a while back. I think I asked her about what her chosen superpower would be. It was a rubbish question (hadn't been doing it that long) and she even said "That was a corny question". She's very easy on the eye in person, have seen her at quite of few of Disney press things over the years.
Haha that's boss that mate. Have a good one tonight, it seems the reviews are all very positive at the moment
Spiderman...is barrel-loads of fun: soulful, witty, surprising (yet kinda not in a way) and perfectly pitched for this age. Spidey-fans will be besides themselves.Gonna be huge
