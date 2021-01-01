« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Down

Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.  (Read 452357 times)

Offline Brandy Mull of Kintyre

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,544
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6960 on: Yesterday at 10:30:42 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:29:00 am
I was a film journalist (freelance) for 10 years and it coincided with MCU, Iron Man was one of my first press conferences (recall I spoke to ScarJo) and this ended a few years ago. The last personal invite I had from Disney was Thor Ragnarok. I have a friend who still does some Radio stuff and if the timings work out he invites me as his "plus one" for some films.


Back in the day I would watch a lot of previews but now.....kids, different job, so not so much! :)

Ah I thought as much! I've seen you post about going to a number of them over the years.

What did you say to ScarJo and was she even fitter in person?!  ;D
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,677
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6961 on: Yesterday at 11:38:32 am »
Quote from: Brandy Mull of Kintyre on Yesterday at 10:30:42 am
Ah I thought as much! I've seen you post about going to a number of them over the years.

What did you say to ScarJo and was she even fitter in person?!  ;D

Oh wow, that was a while back. I think I asked her about what her chosen superpower would be. It was a rubbish question (hadn't been doing it that long) and she even said "That was a corny question". She's very easy on the eye in person, have seen her at quite of few of Disney press things over the years.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Brandy Mull of Kintyre

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,544
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6962 on: Yesterday at 12:38:12 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:38:32 am
Oh wow, that was a while back. I think I asked her about what her chosen superpower would be. It was a rubbish question (hadn't been doing it that long) and she even said "That was a corny question". She's very easy on the eye in person, have seen her at quite of few of Disney press things over the years.

Haha that's boss that mate.

Have a good one tonight, it seems the reviews are all very positive at the moment  :)
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,677
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6963 on: Yesterday at 12:44:45 pm »
Quote from: Brandy Mull of Kintyre on Yesterday at 12:38:12 pm
Haha that's boss that mate.

Have a good one tonight, it seems the reviews are all very positive at the moment  :)

Thanks man

It's good to see some positivity around these days.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,677
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6964 on: Yesterday at 11:14:00 pm »
Spiderman...


is barrel-loads of fun: soulful, witty, surprising (yet kinda not in a way) and perfectly pitched for this age.


Spidey-fans will be besides themselves.

Gonna be huge



Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,896
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6965 on: Today at 01:58:45 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:14:00 pm
Spiderman...


is barrel-loads of fun: soulful, witty, surprising (yet kinda not in a way) and perfectly pitched for this age.


Spidey-fans will be besides themselves.

Gonna be huge





awesome. going to see it Christmas Day.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,975
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6966 on: Today at 03:39:44 am »
For all the hype it's getting it better introduce the X-Men or F4  ;D
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Up
« previous next »
 