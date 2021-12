Ah I thought as much! I've seen you post about going to a number of them over the years.



What did you say to ScarJo and was she even fitter in person?!



Oh wow, that was a while back. I think I asked her about what her chosen superpower would be. It was a rubbish question (hadn't been doing it that long) and she even said "That was a corny question". She's very easy on the eye in person, have seen her at quite of few of Disney press things over the years.