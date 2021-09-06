« previous next »
Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
September 6, 2021, 01:53:19 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on September  6, 2021, 12:10:49 pm
Yeah that's a possibility..

Spoiler
Not sure if this needs it but if it keeps it from spoiling any Shang Chi the better - in Iron Man 3 I am pretty sure we see Agger scoring against Chelsea. Was 100% us though. In the one shot they did following it about Slattery, they have Liverpool scarves in the background, make reference to images of him in the Echo and all sorts so his Liverpool connection is well established.

It may have been that to fit in as an actor he dropped his accent and affected a cockney one?
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
September 6, 2021, 02:21:24 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on September  6, 2021, 01:53:19 pm
Spoiler
Not sure if this needs it but if it keeps it from spoiling any Shang Chi the better - in Iron Man 3 I am pretty sure we see Agger scoring against Chelsea. Was 100% us though. In the one shot they did following it about Slattery, they have Liverpool scarves in the background, make reference to images of him in the Echo and all sorts so his Liverpool connection is well established.

It may have been that to fit in as an actor he dropped his accent and affected a cockney one?
[close]

Spoiler
yes in IM3 he is watching Liverpool play in the CL and celebrates a Liverpool goal. I think they might have played on the Liverpudlian part to re-inforce the fact its the same character
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
September 6, 2021, 02:26:53 pm
Quote from: redwillow on September  6, 2021, 02:21:24 pm
Spoiler
yes in IM3 he is watching Liverpool play in the CL and celebrates a Liverpool goal. I think they might have played on the Liverpudlian part to re-inforce the fact its the same character
[close]

Spoiler
In All Hail the King (one shot released just after IM3) it felt like they went in really hard on the Liverpool connection so I don't believe it is new for Shang Chi.

All that said, until I see Shang Chi then I have no comparative reference to judge whether they pushed it harder or not than they previously had.

Thought the fact that they mentioned the Echo by name in AHtK was a pretty big deal with how niche a reference it is - doubt many in England outside of the city could name the paper let alone across the globe.
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
September 6, 2021, 03:11:08 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on September  6, 2021, 07:36:38 am
Yeah Im hearing Shang-Chi is really good too, will go and watch it this week.

I really enjoyed this, 4/5. Especially compared to the disappointing Black Widow.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
September 6, 2021, 10:59:52 pm
Seen a couple of episodes of 'What If...?' but struggling to get into it. The animation's great but I just don't see the point of it really. Knowing that these things didn't actually happen in the timeline and none of it has any effect on anything going forward just makes it hard to really care. I get the 'multiverse' idea, but this is different - it's not different versions of the characters from different universes, it's the same characters we already know, in the 'main' timeline, just doing slightly different things. I just don't see the point of it really.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
September 7, 2021, 08:30:30 am
Quote from: Rob Dylan on September  6, 2021, 10:59:52 pm
Seen a couple of episodes of 'What If...?' but struggling to get into it. The animation's great but I just don't see the point of it really. Knowing that these things didn't actually happen in the timeline and none of it has any effect on anything going forward just makes it hard to really care. I get the 'multiverse' idea, but this is different - it's not different versions of the characters from different universes, it's the same characters we already know, in the 'main' timeline, just doing slightly different things. I just don't see the point of it really.

It is canon mate, theyve said some of the characters in the series will show up in future movies.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
September 7, 2021, 08:57:30 am
Quote from: Rob Dylan on September  6, 2021, 10:59:52 pm
Seen a couple of episodes of 'What If...?' but struggling to get into it. The animation's great but I just don't see the point of it really. Knowing that these things didn't actually happen in the timeline and none of it has any effect on anything going forward just makes it hard to really care. I get the 'multiverse' idea, but this is different - it's not different versions of the characters from different universes, it's the same characters we already know, in the 'main' timeline, just doing slightly different things. I just don't see the point of it really.

My understanding was the opposite - that it was a part of the multiverse with the idea being that it is a universe that up to the start of the story has been so closely aligned with ours that nothing is different and then that one moment is where the two universes diverged, therefore skewing off on the new tangent shown.

I'll own it if I'm wrong, that was just my understanding of it
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
September 7, 2021, 09:14:02 am
Also the latest Dr Strange episode has sort of set up the new Spider-Man film.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
September 7, 2021, 09:38:12 am
Quote from: ianburns252 on September  7, 2021, 08:57:30 am
My understanding was the opposite - that it was a part of the multiverse with the idea being that it is a universe that up to the start of the story has been so closely aligned with ours that nothing is different and then that one moment is where the two universes diverged, therefore skewing off on the new tangent shown.

I'll own it if I'm wrong, that was just my understanding of it

This is what I find confusing about the whole 'multiverse' thing. In the Loki series, we see multiple versions of the main character, all from different universes - but they're completely different people (most of them look different, one's not even human). But in the 'What If...?' series, we're seeing the existing versions of the characters we already know just ending up on a different path when they take a certain choice (or someone else does).

So do these different universes exist separate from each other (as suggested by the Loki series), or is a new universe created everytime someone takes a choice in the universe we already know (as suggested by What If)? But then there would be billions of new universes created every day, which makes no sense. And there would be so many different universes that it would be hard to actually care what happens in any of them.

Also are the TVA just keeping tabs on the universe we already know, or all of them? Surely the latter would be impossible, but if it's the former then how did those other versions of Loki get there, as they're supposed to be from different universes?
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
September 7, 2021, 09:42:09 am
Quote from: Rob Dylan on September  7, 2021, 09:38:12 am
This is what I find confusing about the whole 'multiverse' thing. In the Loki series, we see multiple versions of the main character, all from different universes - but they're completely different people (most of them look different, one's not even human). But in the 'What If...?' series, we're seeing the existing versions of the characters we already know just ending up on a different path when they take a certain choice (or someone else does).

So do these different universes exist separate from each other (as suggested by the Loki series), or is a new universe created everytime someone takes a choice in the universe we already know (as suggested by What If)? But then there would be billions of new universes created every day, which makes no sense. And there would be so many different universes that it would be hard to actually care what happens in any of them.

Also are the TVA just keeping tabs on the universe we already know, or all of them? Surely the latter would be impossible, but if it's the former then where did those other versions of Loki come from, as they're supposed to be from different universes?



I'm not sure looking for sense in a 'multiverse' containing aliens, superheroes, wizards, witches and time travel is the most sensible thing :D
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
September 7, 2021, 10:18:21 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on September  7, 2021, 09:42:09 am


I'm not sure looking for sense in a 'multiverse' containing aliens, superheroes, wizards, witches and time travel is the most sensible thing :D

 ;D

But everything made sense until now!!
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
September 7, 2021, 10:43:35 am
Quote from: Rob Dylan on September  7, 2021, 09:38:12 am
This is what I find confusing about the whole 'multiverse' thing. In the Loki series, we see multiple versions of the main character, all from different universes - but they're completely different people (most of them look different, one's not even human). But in the 'What If...?' series, we're seeing the existing versions of the characters we already know just ending up on a different path when they take a certain choice (or someone else does).

So do these different universes exist separate from each other (as suggested by the Loki series), or is a new universe created everytime someone takes a choice in the universe we already know (as suggested by What If)? But then there would be billions of new universes created every day, which makes no sense. And there would be so many different universes that it would be hard to actually care what happens in any of them.

Also are the TVA just keeping tabs on the universe we already know, or all of them? Surely the latter would be impossible, but if it's the former then where did those other versions of Loki come from, as they're supposed to be from different universes?

My understanding of the rules in Loki were that there are infinite timelines/universes, and if we take "ours" as the correct one, they all deviate from it minutely in some way shape or form and then some universes deviate again, and again, and again which leads to the variants that we meet - they are from the more distinctly different timelines whereas there are some where on Tuesday next week Wong gets a smoked salmon bagel but in the other one he goes for a hot dog but due to it not materially affecting the timeline it is allowed to just string along.

Before Loki, the timelines we saw in What If would have been pruned due to being too distinct from the one true timeline but presumably now they can all run wild as the TVA has fallen.

I hope that this has been suitably confusing/helpful
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
September 8, 2021, 11:37:48 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on September  6, 2021, 08:51:25 am
Yep saw it with some friends and we all really enjoyed it. I was glad the cameo was unspoiled for me!

My only complaint was that it still followed the Marvel formula where the 3rd act is a CGI-fest that has nothing to do with the 2 acts that came before.

Thought it was a great movie, was glued to my seat for most of it, but was just thinking the same thing. The first few fight scenes were by far the best, once the rings came into it then things got a bit less interesting. Hopefully in future movies he'll focus mainly on the martial arts and the rings will be reserved for bigger fights.

Still a fantastic film though.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
September 9, 2021, 08:04:02 am
I think Shang-Chi gets away with the CG-fest third act better than Black Widow did. 
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
September 9, 2021, 09:15:43 am
Quote from: Rob Dylan on September  7, 2021, 09:38:12 am
This is what I find confusing about the whole 'multiverse' thing. In the Loki series, we see multiple versions of the main character, all from different universes - but they're completely different people (most of them look different, one's not even human). But in the 'What If...?' series, we're seeing the existing versions of the characters we already know just ending up on a different path when they take a certain choice (or someone else does).

So do these different universes exist separate from each other (as suggested by the Loki series), or is a new universe created everytime someone takes a choice in the universe we already know (as suggested by What If)? But then there would be billions of new universes created every day, which makes no sense. And there would be so many different universes that it would be hard to actually care what happens in any of them.

Also are the TVA just keeping tabs on the universe we already know, or all of them? Surely the latter would be impossible, but if it's the former then how did those other versions of Loki get there, as they're supposed to be from different universes?
I haven't seen the TV series but having read the comics: There are many, many different universes but perhaps fewer deviations than you might think, given people generally make the same choices. Loki is significantly different in these timelines because as a trickster deity, he a) is more prone to chaos and b) is essentially a spirit inhabiting a humanoid body rather than a body inextricably linked to its spirit. This is quite similar to how Jane Foster will end up being Thor quite shortly.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
September 10, 2021, 02:09:24 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on September  2, 2021, 08:25:39 pm
The latest episode of What If? is absolutely fantastic, Ive seen some people say its one of the best things Marvel have done thus far.


Hmmm. Was alright in the context of other What If...? episodes, but nothing more. I'm another a bit underwhelmed by the whole series (although I do get the multiverse/many-worlds concept - which of course predates Marvel). I watch it as just superficial fluff, really. Fine to watch but pretty forgettable. The zombie one was the most fun.



Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
September 10, 2021, 02:28:31 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 10, 2021, 02:09:24 pm

Hmmm. Was alright in the context of other What If...? episodes, but nothing more. I'm another a bit underwhelmed by the whole series (although I do get the multiverse/many-worlds concept - which of course predates Marvel). I watch it as just superficial fluff, really. Fine to watch but pretty forgettable. The zombie one was the most fun.





Indeed. Michael Moorcock was the first author I saw use it in fiction.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 02:10:01 pm
Trailer for Hawkeye - looks good fun, going for the Christmassy comedy angle which could be quite fun.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5VYb3B1ETlk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5VYb3B1ETlk</a>
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 02:31:37 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:10:01 pm
Trailer for Hawkeye - looks good fun, going for the Christmassy comedy angle which could be quite fun.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5VYb3B1ETlk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5VYb3B1ETlk</a>

The trailer literally dropped 30 minutes ago. You beat me by 20. ;D
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 02:34:03 pm
Looks good that actually.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 02:38:39 pm
Yeah looks more interesting than I thought it'd be.
