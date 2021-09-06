My understanding was the opposite - that it was a part of the multiverse with the idea being that it is a universe that up to the start of the story has been so closely aligned with ours that nothing is different and then that one moment is where the two universes diverged, therefore skewing off on the new tangent shown.



I'll own it if I'm wrong, that was just my understanding of it



This is what I find confusing about the whole 'multiverse' thing. In the Loki series, we see multiple versions of the main character, all from different universes - but they're completely different people (most of them look different, one's not even human). But in the 'What If...?' series, we're seeing the existing versions of the characters we already know just ending up on a different path when they take a certain choice (or someone else does).So do these different universes exist separate from each other (as suggested by the Loki series), or is a new universe created everytime someone takes a choice in the universe we already know (as suggested by What If)? But then there would be billions of new universes created every day, which makes no sense. And there would be so many different universes that it would be hard to actually care what happens in any of them.Also are the TVA just keeping tabs on the universe we already know, or all of them? Surely the latter would be impossible, but if it's the former then how did those other versions of Loki get there, as they're supposed to be from different universes?