That Iron Fist wasn't very good at all.





By some distance the worst of the Marvel Netflix shows. Lead actor was bland as anything, and as you say just impossible to buy him as the world's greatest fighter.New Spider-Man trailer is alright. Like that they're not (yet) showing all the other actors who will be in it, but exciting to see Molina's Doc Ock as well as the tease for Defoe's Green Goblin.Still wish Marvel had done a more authentic Spider-Man, one where he couldn't rely on super powerful people like Iron Man and Dr Strange. Guess they feel that the Raimi series did that and they wanted to try something new, but it feels like a missed opportunity.