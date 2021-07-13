Not seen the final episode of Loki yet, but there's something that's been confusing me up to this point - probably haven't been concentrating but maybe someone can explain it to me. How do all those people who are taken by the TVA come to do something 'wrong' in the first place? Is it that the Time Keepers have a specific plan as to what 'should' happen and those people are (unknowingly) not sticking to it?



Also when the TVA takes someone and 'resets' the timeline, how far back are they resetting it? Is it just reset to before that person did whatever it was that was wrong? But then you'd have people just disappearing with no explanation all the time, and wouldn't that in itself mess up the timeline they'd set out? And how did they end up with multiple versions of the same character?