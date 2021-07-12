« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 163 164 165 166 167 [168]   Go Down

Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.  (Read 423570 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,799
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6680 on: Yesterday at 12:19:11 pm »
Quote from: John_P on July 12, 2021, 07:56:43 pm
Same, seemed completely fine to me (watched it on a 'Super Screen' at Cineworld)


Similar - on an Odeon iSense screen. No problems with the picture at all.
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,040
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6681 on: Yesterday at 12:54:53 pm »
I thought Black Widow was decent except for the excessive low quality CGI, it feels like there's some kind of oversight that usually happens in Marvel movies that just wasn't present here. The weight of everything during the action scenes felt off too, people interacting with items falling from the sky like they're just standing on flat ground. It feels slightly ridiculous to complain about a Marvel movie not being grounded in reality but it was like a pre MCU movie.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,984
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6682 on: Yesterday at 06:59:32 pm »
Watching some reaction videos to Black Widow - the advantage of being on the cinema and available to watch at home means you can get instant feedback. 

I'm actually starting to like this movie more after watching it.  Some of the action scenes are good, but I actually think the backstory and characters are excellent for a film that has to set so much up in such a short space of time. 

Ray Winstone is fucking epic in this - I'm reminded very much of Jeff Bridges in the first Iron Man film when he's invading Pepper Potts' personal space.  And Rachel Weisz is absolutely stunning. There's very much a human story in there, which I found far more engaging than the action set pieces, which got a bit ridiculous, even by Avenger's standards.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6683 on: Yesterday at 10:30:38 pm »
Really liked
Spoiler
Taskmaster as a villain, would love to see the her return in a series
[close]
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,433
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6684 on: Today at 09:56:26 am »
Spoiler
well that was a bit shit
[close]
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,963
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6685 on: Today at 10:00:01 am »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on July  2, 2021, 11:42:38 am
Yeah you can see that the multiverse/alternate timeline is going to play a major part in Phase 4 with Spider-Man, Ant-Man and Dr Strange all sounding like they're heading in that direction.

Spoiler
I think Loki ends with the TVA being taken down setting up Multiverse of Madness etc
[close]

Loki spoilers

Spoiler
Really good finale. Definitely my favourite of the TV shows so far and feels like the first show to actually have implications in the MCU.

So yeah, TVA effectively gone with the death of "good" Kang and looks like phase 4 is going to have "bad" Kang or multiple "bad" Kangs as the Thanos-style overarching villain. Speaking of Kang, I really enjoyed Jonathan Majors performance as well, looking forward to seeing him again as different variants of the character.

And we're getting Loki Season 2 which is great news
[close]
« Last Edit: Today at 10:03:42 am by Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x »
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,470
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6686 on: Today at 01:28:41 pm »
Loki finale:


Spoiler
Great stuff. Epic finish to a really tight season. I think it shades Wandavision, on performances and twists and set design. Jonathan Majors as........Kang the Conquerer (I think his name is) is really really good, charismatic and menacing. Was a welcome surprise to get Loki Season 2, I somehow thought they were going to seal this TV show off with this finale and launch him back into movies. Guess not and the events they have just launched maybe will spill out over 4-7 movies, who knows?
[close]
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,892
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6687 on: Today at 02:22:19 pm »
Spoiler
I thought, bar the one episode, it was a fantastic little series. Really didnt expect them to go with their new big bad debuting (although this wasnt really the bad) in it and thought theyd just cop out with another Loki variant. Ive not been all that impressed with the other TV stuff, but with this now going at least another season, Im hoping this is the one they just put all the effort into and have more tie-ins to the larger universe. Hopefully its a bit more than other variants of Kang appearing and the ultimate version just showing up in the films.
[close]
Logged
AHA!
Pages: 1 ... 163 164 165 166 167 [168]   Go Up
« previous next »
 