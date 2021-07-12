Watching some reaction videos to Black Widow - the advantage of being on the cinema and available to watch at home means you can get instant feedback.



I'm actually starting to like this movie more after watching it. Some of the action scenes are good, but I actually think the backstory and characters are excellent for a film that has to set so much up in such a short space of time.



Ray Winstone is fucking epic in this - I'm reminded very much of Jeff Bridges in the first Iron Man film when he's invading Pepper Potts' personal space. And Rachel Weisz is absolutely stunning. There's very much a human story in there, which I found far more engaging than the action set pieces, which got a bit ridiculous, even by Avenger's standards.