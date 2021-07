Spoiler



Which is fine. But the series is clearly about Loki, his becoming a variant, coming to terms with that, meeting himself (albeit differently) and then realising what his life was and what he did and why he did it and why he then changed.



To me, that's pretty much the entire point of the thing.



He even got to meet extra versions of himself which means that he actually got to use their lack of being able to change and hold it up as a mirror to himself and make that a point where he realised that he had changed. Even to the extent that the other ones (Who had met countless other versions who were all the same) saw him as different and a catalyst for the change - for exampler the Richard E. Grant character that sacrificed his life and did so after literally hiding for eternity...