WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
June 30, 2021, 01:55:13 pm
Quote from: WillG.LFC on June 30, 2021, 11:37:40 am
Much better episode, fighting is still a bit shite but not the biggest problem to have. Interested to see where the last 2 episodes go



Did you watch the post credit scene   ?
lionel_messias

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
June 30, 2021, 06:59:26 pm
Great episode of Loki today. Really smart stuff.


Spoiler
As somone predicted The Time Guardians were dodgy all along. I hope they have the balls to unveal a major villain at the end of this show, that would be really cool. As hinted above, someone is messing with the timelines to suit their own ends...
[close]
tubby pls.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
June 30, 2021, 08:00:16 pm
Super episode, right back on track.
redwillow

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
June 30, 2021, 08:20:36 pm
Anyone got any clue for what the end credit scene was?
Spoiler
Im guessing more Loki variants? Although one looked like a Thor (hammer)
[close]
tubby pls.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
June 30, 2021, 08:32:39 pm
Quote from: redwillow on June 30, 2021, 08:20:36 pm
Anyone got any clue for what the end credit scene was?
Spoiler
Im guessing more Loki variants? Although one looked like a Thor (hammer)
[close]

Spoiler
Assume it's a worthy Loki with the hammer
[close]
redwillow

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
June 30, 2021, 09:42:31 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on June 30, 2021, 08:32:39 pm
Spoiler
Assume it's a worthy Loki with the hammer
[close]

Makes sense.
Spoiler
also, these variants of Loki... they are from different universes right? I was first thinking Sylvie was a future version of Loki as in at some point Loki turns to a woman
[close]
Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
June 30, 2021, 11:10:44 pm
Really enjoying Loki.

That last episode (4)

Wow. Said to the missus "I didn't expect that!" then later on "I didn't expect THAT!!"

Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
June 30, 2021, 11:14:01 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 30, 2021, 01:55:13 pm


Did you watch the post credit scene   ?

Wowsers. I have now.

Cheers mate :)
WillG.LFC

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 11:36:41 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 30, 2021, 01:55:13 pm


Did you watch the post credit scene   ?
yes, why I'm interested to see where it goes next
blert596

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 01:04:47 am
Can someone explain the post credit scene (via spoiler) please. Didnt  mean an awful lot to me.
Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 07:26:58 am
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 01:04:47 am
Can someone explain the post credit scene (via spoiler) please. Didnt  mean an awful lot to me.


Wait til the next episode.
LiamG

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 07:55:15 am
Superb episode

Spoiler
so Loki loves the variant of himself?
[close]
tubby pls.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 08:38:11 am
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 01:04:47 am
Can someone explain the post credit scene (via spoiler) please. Didnt  mean an awful lot to me.


Spoiler
Assume those other Lokis were all variants that didn't fit the approved timeline and instead of actually killing someone, pruning them just dumps them in a shitty timeline instead.  Looked like a battered Avengers tower in the background.

My theory is that the big bad has a timeline they want to preserve because that's where they succeed in doing something and they're making sure that any deviation from that timeline is wiped.
[close]
Nobby Reserve

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 10:10:43 am
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 08:38:11 am
Spoiler
My theory is that the big bad has a timeline they want to preserve because that's where they succeed in doing something and they're making sure that any deviation from that timeline is wiped.
[close]



Spoiler
That's what I was thinking along the lines of - but you've put it neater than my mind could work arrange it.

I think it's pretty clear that the Lokis are going to team-up to try to defeat the 'big bad', likely with the help of some TVA people (who'll have had their memories reinstated by Lady Loki, perhaps)
[close]


ScouserAtHeart

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 10:14:06 am
What movie is this series supposed to tie into again? WandaVision is theory leading into Doctor Strange
fucking appalled

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 10:25:55 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:14:06 am
What movie is this series supposed to tie into again? WandaVision is theory leading into Doctor Strange

I think they're all meant to tie in together (although I'm not sure Falcon and Winter Soldier is going to be particularly relevant)
Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Barefoot Doctor

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 10:49:46 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:14:06 am
What movie is this series supposed to tie into again? WandaVision is theory leading into Doctor Strange

Think it's more generally setting up the multiverse/alternate timeline concept which we know is going to be touched on in films like Dr Strange 2 and Spider-Man.
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 11:42:38 am
Yeah you can see that the multiverse/alternate timeline is going to play a major part in Phase 4 with Spider-Man, Ant-Man and Dr Strange all sounding like they're heading in that direction.

Spoiler
I think Loki ends with the TVA being taken down setting up Multiverse of Madness etc
[close]
redwillow

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 01:28:09 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 08:38:11 am
Spoiler
Assume those other Lokis were all variants that didn't fit the approved timeline and instead of actually killing someone, pruning them just dumps them in a shitty timeline instead.  Looked like a battered Avengers tower in the background.

My theory is that the big bad has a timeline they want to preserve because that's where they succeed in doing something and they're making sure that any deviation from that timeline is wiped.
[close]

i agree although
Spoiler
i think the big bad one who is working effortlessly to contain desired time line is actually a variant of Loki. hence why the variants of Loki we watch in the series know straight away its a load of rubbish - like they can predict it. Loki vs Lokis
[close]
Nobby Reserve

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 02:09:05 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:25:55 am
I think they're all meant to tie in together (although I'm not sure Falcon and Winter Soldier is going to be particularly relevant)


I think the twin purpose of FatWS was to a) set Sam Wilson up as Captain America with a decent backstory (and potentially Walker/US Agent), in time for CA4 ; and b) provide a TV series for Disney+

Nobby Reserve

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 02:17:44 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 11:42:38 am
Yeah you can see that the multiverse/alternate timeline is going to play a major part in Phase 4 with Spider-Man, Ant-Man and Dr Strange all sounding like they're heading in that direction.

Spoiler
I think Loki ends with the TVA being taken down setting up Multiverse of Madness etc
[close]


Spoiler
Is the TVA and all that 'sacred timeline' real, though? I don't think so. As tubby said, it's possible that a 'big bad' has set up the TVA to dupe people (the TVA operatives) into helping them destroy all alternative timelines/universes that prevent them 'winning'
[close]
Nobby Reserve

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 02:21:51 pm
Spoiler
Also wondering:

a) if the Infinity Stones used as paperweights were real or just a sham. I think sham but, if real, will they come back into play?
b) does the retro 70's design of the TVA have any significance?

[close]
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 02:42:31 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:17:44 pm

Spoiler
Is the TVA and all that 'sacred timeline' real, though? I don't think so. As tubby said, it's possible that a 'big bad' has set up the TVA to dupe people (the TVA operatives) into helping them destroy all alternative timelines/universes that prevent them 'winning'
[close]

Spoiler
No I agree, I think the TVA is a sham and just something the big bad cooked up. I don't think we'll necessarily see the big bad in the show but their plan is going to be thwarted which I assume will give them an axe to grind when they're introduced in the movies.
[close]
