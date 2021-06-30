Much better episode, fighting is still a bit shite but not the biggest problem to have. Interested to see where the last 2 episodes go
Anyone got any clue for what the end credit scene was? Spoiler Im guessing more Loki variants? Although one looked like a Thor (hammer) [close]
Spoiler Assume it's a worthy Loki with the hammer[close]
Did you watch the post credit scene ?
Can someone explain the post credit scene (via spoiler) please. Didnt mean an awful lot to me.
SpoilerMy theory is that the big bad has a timeline they want to preserve because that's where they succeed in doing something and they're making sure that any deviation from that timeline is wiped.[close]
What movie is this series supposed to tie into again? WandaVision is theory leading into Doctor Strange
SpoilerAssume those other Lokis were all variants that didn't fit the approved timeline and instead of actually killing someone, pruning them just dumps them in a shitty timeline instead. Looked like a battered Avengers tower in the background.My theory is that the big bad has a timeline they want to preserve because that's where they succeed in doing something and they're making sure that any deviation from that timeline is wiped.[close]
I think they're all meant to tie in together (although I'm not sure Falcon and Winter Soldier is going to be particularly relevant)
Yeah you can see that the multiverse/alternate timeline is going to play a major part in Phase 4 with Spider-Man, Ant-Man and Dr Strange all sounding like they're heading in that direction.SpoilerI think Loki ends with the TVA being taken down setting up Multiverse of Madness etc[close]
SpoilerIs the TVA and all that 'sacred timeline' real, though? I don't think so. As tubby said, it's possible that a 'big bad' has set up the TVA to dupe people (the TVA operatives) into helping them destroy all alternative timelines/universes that prevent them 'winning' [close]
