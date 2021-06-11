« previous next »
Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
June 11, 2021, 12:49:27 am
I found Loki really boring, hope it gets better

Maybe the "time cops" should invest in better broadband, so they don't have to keep showing clips from Marvel films in such a low resolution it won't have looked out of placer in the 1990s
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
June 11, 2021, 03:19:43 pm
I was also a bit underwhelmed.

Hiddleston great as Loki as always, but the concept seems to have holes (as other have pointed out, the glaring weaknesses of an organisation supposed to be pretty much to greatest power in the universe). I'm hoping that the weaknesses are deliberate and part of the wider story arc, but I think that's a forlorn hope.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
June 12, 2021, 06:53:17 am
Not sure yet. I think they've had to spent almost the whole running time there doing 3 things - explaining the TVA, rapidly making Loki into a sympathetic character to be the protagonist (remember that this is a very early version of Loki who would go on to do fairly evil things) and lastly sowing some of the seeds of the post-Thanos MCU. As a result the actual story didn't get much of a chance to start or breathe.

WandaVision was pretty self-contained, and F&WS looked at the circumstances on Earth, but the little cartoon near the beginning of this is probably the best source yet on how phase 4 (and maybe beyond) is going to go.

The TVA being stuck in Earth's 1970s is an odd choice but looks gorgeous (and I say that as someone who hates that aesthetic generally).

I don't mind the agents being taken out with fire. Living in a place that nullifies even Infinity Stones doesn't mean they're all walking around at Thanos levels of power (and presumably they have so many Stones because throughout time, when people have tried to gether them one of the first things they try is unauthorised time travel so the TVA nabs them and their now-variant Stones). I think we'll find out that the TVA's major weakness is overconfidence thanks to their usual superiority (which was seen in Loki dealing with that security chief). I also think there's maybe something in what Loki claimed that the TVA is an illusion and their power isn't as concrete as first represented.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
June 12, 2021, 05:48:58 pm
It will end with Owen Wilson (maybe on a sofa) "The little scamp"
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
June 13, 2021, 04:34:35 am
Calling it now, this series ending will tie into Wedding Crashers 2
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
June 14, 2021, 01:55:09 pm
Enjoyed the first episode. Feel this series is simply a world building series for what's to come with the movies and probably secret wars to explain exactly how time and the multiverse works
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
June 14, 2021, 02:04:35 pm
Is it on every wednesday?
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
June 14, 2021, 06:13:48 pm
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
June 14, 2021, 08:52:57 pm
I knew of his existence, obvioulsy, but this is the first time I have ever watched anything with Owen Wilson. He has a strange nose. :)

Tom Hiddleston is great. I can see a Loki tattoo soon. Yondu is next. ;D
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
June 15, 2021, 03:41:54 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on June 14, 2021, 08:52:57 pm
I knew of his existence, obvioulsy, but this is the first time I have ever watched anything with Owen Wilson. He has a strange nose. :)


Never used to be so misshapen.

It's the like the older he gets, the more the tip looks like a glans.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
June 15, 2021, 09:44:21 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 15, 2021, 03:41:54 pm

Never used to be so misshapen.

It's the like the older he gets, the more the tip looks like a glans.
Its always been knackered. Looks like a crash test dummies dick
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
June 16, 2021, 06:29:36 pm
Just seen the first episode.  I would have loved to have binged watched the whole series in a single sitting but I love Loki as a character and Tom Hiddleston is great so couldn't wait that long. ;D

I like it.  Bit of a slow burn - needed a lot of exposition and it had to be delivered in an entertaining manner.  Wilson and Hiddleston look good together.  The effects seemed of slightly less quality - by which I mean more obviously TV-show working within a budget - but the quality of the leads more than makes up for it.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
June 17, 2021, 10:09:12 am
I enjoyed the 2nd one more than the 1st but so many simple scenes seem to go on to long to pad out the time I guess

And surely the coffee rings and the pen means something 
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
June 17, 2021, 10:54:41 am
That was a fun episode, Hiddleston and Wilson make for a great duo.

I had to laugh when...

Spoiler
... they casually read out all the upcoming apocalyptic events on Earth in the years around 2050  ;D  :o
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
June 17, 2021, 02:31:38 pm
Quote from: Trada on June 17, 2021, 10:09:12 am
I enjoyed the 2nd one more than the 1st but so many simple scenes seem to go on to long to pad out the time I guess

And surely the coffee rings and the pen means something

Theres been a few little things now in both episodes that are zoomed in on as if they have big importance.

I have one question, something im trying to get my head around in regards to chronological order of films & tv series ...
Spoiler
we all know now that Dr Strange 2 was meant to be released off the back of Wandavision. Dr Strange 2 (multiverse of madness) clearly means it will revolve around a multiverse. However, Loki introduces the TVA who are essentially tasked with preventing a multiverse. if you put 2 + 2 together, TVA clearly fall/fail in order for a multiverse in Dr Strange, however was the original plan for Loki to be released before or after Dr Strange 2? If after, which seems to be correct, we would have had a film about a multiverse then a series about people preventing a multiverse...
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
June 17, 2021, 03:37:40 pm
Really like the Fallout style design of the TVA, some really obvious influences there.  It's moving along nicely and they could go any number of routes from this point, it's a much more interesting show than Birdman and Metal Arm.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
June 17, 2021, 05:22:07 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on June 17, 2021, 03:37:40 pm
Really like the Fallout style design of the TVA, some really obvious influences there.  It's moving along nicely and they could go any number of routes from this point, it's a much more interesting show than Birdman and Metal Arm.

I think any marvel show would triumph the James Bond series with ease
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
June 17, 2021, 09:38:58 pm
Yeah that second episode was really good. This is shaping up to be my favourite of the shows so far, you just dont know what Loki will do.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 07:29:16 am
Spoiler
I'm thinking that it's his daughter and she is working to bring her Loki back.
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 08:14:10 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:29:16 am
Spoiler
I'm thinking that it's his daughter and she is working to bring her Loki back.
[close]

Spoiler
interesting, i did think it was a child version of Loki as Owen Wilson character was referring to Loki as a scared little child
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 08:46:30 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:29:16 am
Spoiler
I'm thinking that it's his daughter and she is working to bring her Loki back.
[close]
Spoiler
It's either Lady Loki or The Enchantress.
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 09:34:08 am
Spoiler
I just assumed it was a female version of Loki.

So the Timekeepers aren't going to be real are they? I think there's going to be some sort of Trevor Slattery/Mandarin kind of stuff going on I reckon.

[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 09:56:33 am
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Yesterday at 09:34:08 am
Spoiler
I just assumed it was a female version of Loki.

So the Timekeepers aren't going to be real are they? I think there's going to be some sort of Trevor Slattery/Mandarin kind of stuff going on I reckon.

[close]

Spoiler
Agree on the Timekeepers, definitely feels like they will be revealed to be fake. I'm getting Wizard of Oz vibes, where we'll discover there's an individual who created the TVA and invented the Timekeeper myth.

And presumably the show has to end with the multiverse in place, since we know it's a big part of Dr Strange 2 and presumably the new Spider-Man film?
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 01:46:34 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:56:33 am
Spoiler
Agree on the Timekeepers, definitely feels like they will be revealed to be fake. I'm getting Wizard of Oz vibes, where we'll discover there's an individual who created the TVA and invented the Timekeeper myth.

And presumably the show has to end with the multiverse in place, since we know it's a big part of Dr Strange 2 and presumably the new Spider-Man film?
[close]

Spoiler
Yeah my theory is that Loki saying "it's all an illusion" in episode one actually has some merit and is probably close to the truth.
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 03:02:13 pm
Loving this so far.

I don't think what the last poster is saying can be the case. It would be too much of a (long) con.

Also if you think about it, it was kind of the gag in Wandervision too.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 08:09:48 am
Watched the 2nd episode last night, really looking forward to what direction the series takes now!

Spoiler
Was half expecting another Loki (male) to appear at the end!so how does that work then? Or it a daughter??
[close]
