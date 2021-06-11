Not sure yet. I think they've had to spent almost the whole running time there doing 3 things - explaining the TVA, rapidly making Loki into a sympathetic character to be the protagonist (remember that this is a very early version of Loki who would go on to do fairly evil things) and lastly sowing some of the seeds of the post-Thanos MCU. As a result the actual story didn't get much of a chance to start or breathe.



WandaVision was pretty self-contained, and F&WS looked at the circumstances on Earth, but the little cartoon near the beginning of this is probably the best source yet on how phase 4 (and maybe beyond) is going to go.



The TVA being stuck in Earth's 1970s is an odd choice but looks gorgeous (and I say that as someone who hates that aesthetic generally).



I don't mind the agents being taken out with fire. Living in a place that nullifies even Infinity Stones doesn't mean they're all walking around at Thanos levels of power (and presumably they have so many Stones because throughout time, when people have tried to gether them one of the first things they try is unauthorised time travel so the TVA nabs them and their now-variant Stones). I think we'll find out that the TVA's major weakness is overconfidence thanks to their usual superiority (which was seen in Loki dealing with that security chief). I also think there's maybe something in what Loki claimed that the TVA is an illusion and their power isn't as concrete as first represented.