Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.

June 11, 2021, 12:49:27 am
I found Loki really boring, hope it gets better

Maybe the "time cops" should invest in better broadband, so they don't have to keep showing clips from Marvel films in such a low resolution it won't have looked out of placer in the 1990s
June 11, 2021, 03:19:43 pm
I was also a bit underwhelmed.

Hiddleston great as Loki as always, but the concept seems to have holes (as other have pointed out, the glaring weaknesses of an organisation supposed to be pretty much to greatest power in the universe). I'm hoping that the weaknesses are deliberate and part of the wider story arc, but I think that's a forlorn hope.
Yesterday at 06:53:17 am
Not sure yet. I think they've had to spent almost the whole running time there doing 3 things - explaining the TVA, rapidly making Loki into a sympathetic character to be the protagonist (remember that this is a very early version of Loki who would go on to do fairly evil things) and lastly sowing some of the seeds of the post-Thanos MCU. As a result the actual story didn't get much of a chance to start or breathe.

WandaVision was pretty self-contained, and F&WS looked at the circumstances on Earth, but the little cartoon near the beginning of this is probably the best source yet on how phase 4 (and maybe beyond) is going to go.

The TVA being stuck in Earth's 1970s is an odd choice but looks gorgeous (and I say that as someone who hates that aesthetic generally).

I don't mind the agents being taken out with fire. Living in a place that nullifies even Infinity Stones doesn't mean they're all walking around at Thanos levels of power (and presumably they have so many Stones because throughout time, when people have tried to gether them one of the first things they try is unauthorised time travel so the TVA nabs them and their now-variant Stones). I think we'll find out that the TVA's major weakness is overconfidence thanks to their usual superiority (which was seen in Loki dealing with that security chief). I also think there's maybe something in what Loki claimed that the TVA is an illusion and their power isn't as concrete as first represented.
Yesterday at 05:48:58 pm
It will end with Owen Wilson (maybe on a sofa) "The little scamp"
Today at 04:34:35 am
Calling it now, this series ending will tie into Wedding Crashers 2
