Watched the first MODOK episode this morning (may have been at like 2am cos I can't sleep due to being so buzzed for being at Anfield on Sunday) and I was pleasantly surprised.



It isn't likely to go down in history as some great award winning masterpiece but it had decent humour, from reading some episode descriptions it looks like it will be serialised rather than fully episodic.



Feels almost like the Marvel version of Star Trek: Lower Decks in that it isn't played as straight as the live action stuff but is faithful still to what has gone before and has plenty of easter eggs too.