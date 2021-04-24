I've seen 4 out of 6 episodes. The last two have well and truly lost their way. I feel like this is an at least 10 episode story and it's been shoehorned into 6 episodes.



There are a lot of moving parts to it, some of which had the potential to be a lot more than what we've seen. Race in America is a big one, but they've also waded into some fairly tricky territory with the asylum seeker subplot. Each of these probably could have had a whole season to unpack on their own, but instead they feel a bit tacked on to be a vehicle to unpicking who gets to be in the Avengers going forward. And that's without going into questions about power and how it can/should be used.



Even the dynamics between the characters are a bit undercooked. As with the political themes, we're being expected to just pick up the buddy cop vibes from Bucky and Sam, and honestly, sometimes they fall a bit flat.



I'll watch the last two episodes with my viewing group next week but I've significantly reined in my expectations.