Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Reply #6400 on: April 24, 2021, 09:26:39 am
Thought that was really poor.  Clumsy, cheesy dialogue throughout.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Reply #6401 on: April 24, 2021, 09:28:53 am
Loved Cap Americas anti ESL speach at end
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Reply #6402 on: April 24, 2021, 10:21:41 am
People are definitely getting ideas in their heads that theyre going to introduce the X-Men and the Fantastic Four in a tv show and shitting on said show when it doesnt happen :D
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Reply #6403 on: April 24, 2021, 10:37:36 am
I like the series but I think the past couple of episodes were a bit meh.

Still entertaining and Sebastian Stan is a babe.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Reply #6404 on: April 24, 2021, 11:22:49 am
I thought both this and WandaVision were both mid. Hoping Loki is better than both.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Reply #6405 on: April 24, 2021, 11:36:12 am
Enjoyed both series, probably preferred Wandavision overall.

Kept my expectations low though.

I mean it's all just naff fun really, all of Marvel. Perfectly pitched I think.

Liking Black Captain America though, glad they did it.

And like KH, I also have fancy Sebastian Stan ;D
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Reply #6406 on: April 24, 2021, 11:58:02 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on April 24, 2021, 10:21:41 am
People are definitely getting ideas in their heads that theyre going to introduce the X-Men and the Fantastic Four in a tv show and shitting on said show when it doesnt happen :D

Even this wouldnt have saved the show in my opinion, it just didnt grip me at all.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Reply #6407 on: April 24, 2021, 12:24:42 pm
I'm probably in a minority but I preferred the Netflix Marvel shows  ;D
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Reply #6408 on: April 24, 2021, 12:49:19 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on April 24, 2021, 12:24:42 pm
I'm probably in a minority but I preferred the Netflix Marvel shows  ;D

Jessica Jones (first season) was great. Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones was great casting and David Tennant as Killgrave was one of the evilest bad guys they have ever done

Can't say I enjoyed the others though
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Reply #6409 on: April 24, 2021, 03:19:35 pm
At least Falcon & the winter soldier is now the second worst thing Ive watched this weekend
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Reply #6410 on: April 24, 2021, 04:15:55 pm
The suit reveal wasn't great I'll agree, the way Falcon flew in wearing it made me think I'd missed a scene revealing it already, and given that it came from Wakanda I was fully expecting something vibranium related (maybe the wings are?). I think they've also done a good job to gradually tone down a lot of the outfits, so to see this ill-fitting bright white rubbery thing was a bit jarring. I'm guessing it'll look different the next time he appears in a movie though.

Still better than the Daredevil suit reveal though, they made his all black getup so cool that the red horned suit he switched to felt like a huge leap backwards.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Reply #6411 on: April 24, 2021, 04:17:58 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on April 24, 2021, 04:15:55 pm
The suit reveal wasn't great I'll agree, the way Falcon flew in wearing it made me think I'd missed a scene revealing it already, and given that it came from Wakanda I was fully expecting something vibranium related (maybe the wings are?). I think they've also done a good job to gradually tone down a lot of the outfits, so to see this ill-fitting bright white rubbery thing was a bit jarring. I'm guessing it'll look different the next time he appears in a movie though.

Still better than the Daredevil suit reveal though, they made his all black getup so cool that the red horned suit he switched to felt like a huge leap backwards.

He was able to use both the wings and shield to divert the helicopter.You're right about the reveal though,was shit.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Reply #6412 on: April 24, 2021, 04:45:43 pm
Apparently the suit is very accurate to Sams Cap look in the comics, but agree it looked naff. Far too much white and not enough blue.

Think on reflection this was a two hour movie stretched into six episodes, to its detriment. Take away the padding and I think you have a decent film. On the contrary, and obviously by design, WandaVision really embraced the episodic format and was much better for it. Hoping Loki is more like the latter, almost a case of the week approach with an overarching storyline.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Reply #6413 on: April 24, 2021, 05:58:23 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April 24, 2021, 04:45:43 pm
Apparently the suit is very accurate to Sams Cap look in the comics, but agree it looked naff. Far too much white and not enough blue.

Think on reflection this was a two hour movie stretched into six episodes, to its detriment. Take away the padding and I think you have a decent film. On the contrary, and obviously by design, WandaVision really embraced the episodic format and was much better for it. Hoping Loki is more like the latter, almost a case of the week approach with an overarching storyline.

Loki has the potential to be really great. Bring back movies asap
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Reply #6414 on: April 25, 2021, 02:56:43 pm
The Karli casting really spoilt it for me. A terrible actor and i'm not sure why they thought changing that character from being a middle aged man to a young girl was a good idea.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Reply #6415 on: April 25, 2021, 03:09:37 pm
Yeah that was an ok series, strong first couple of eps and went downhill from there. Zemo's presence was a bright spark. Sam's final suit looked poor (too much rubber on his head/neck) and didn't have any new surprise gadgets to make it seem worthwhile in him getting a new one in the first place. Karli's actor brought nothing to the screen, you wonder what someone like Saoirese Ronan could've offered to that role instead.

Me and gf have been slowly getting through WandaVision which I was too busy to watch when it came out. We finished ep 5 last night and I'm excited to see where it goes. I know very little of whats to come apart from everyone was expecting Mephisto to be in it and he wasn't.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Reply #6416 on: April 26, 2021, 12:19:04 pm
Was disappointed in the last episode. All seemed a bit contrived and cheesy.

Spoiler
I think one thing from it that's going to play some part in Phase 4 is Sharon Carter as the Powerbroker
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Reply #6417 on: April 26, 2021, 12:31:56 pm
Am I the only one thought Stan looked like Noel Gallagher with that hair style then?

I fell asleep watching the last episode. Sums up the series as far as I'm concerned.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Reply #6418 on: April 26, 2021, 12:58:04 pm
That costume is horrendous
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Reply #6419 on: April 26, 2021, 01:01:01 pm
Quote from: LiamG on April 26, 2021, 12:58:04 pm
That costume is horrendous

They went pretty literal from the comics though
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Reply #6420 on: April 26, 2021, 03:10:25 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on April 26, 2021, 01:01:01 pm
They went pretty literal from the comics though


It was made by the Wakandans and they will have had little design ideas to go off, apart from the comics.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Reply #6421 on: April 26, 2021, 03:11:45 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 26, 2021, 12:19:04 pm
Was disappointed in the last episode. All seemed a bit contrived and cheesy.

Spoiler
I think one thing from it that's going to play some part in Phase 4 is Sharon Carter as the Powerbroker
[close]

Its the only real event from the series which makes a difference to the movie timeline.
Spoiler
but is she actually a threat? I mean she was almost killed within 12 hours of being back in the US
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Reply #6422 on: April 26, 2021, 03:17:08 pm
There is still Mordo from Doctor Strange still floating about as a possible minor bad guy for future film's.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Reply #6423 on: Today at 03:24:14 am
I've seen 4 out of 6 episodes. The last two have well and truly lost their way. I feel like this is an at least 10 episode story and it's been shoehorned into 6 episodes.

There are a lot of moving parts to it, some of which had the potential to be a lot more than what we've seen. Race in America is a big one, but they've also waded into some fairly tricky territory with the asylum seeker subplot. Each of these probably could have had a whole season to unpack on their own, but instead they feel a bit tacked on to be a vehicle to unpicking who gets to be in the Avengers going forward. And that's without going into questions about power and how it can/should be used.

Even the dynamics between the characters are a bit undercooked. As with the political themes, we're being expected to just pick up the buddy cop vibes from Bucky and Sam, and honestly, sometimes they fall a bit flat.

I'll watch the last two episodes with my viewing group next week but I've significantly reined in my expectations.
