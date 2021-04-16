Think there's going to need to be an acceptance that nothing really 'seismic' is going to end up happening in the TV shows.
They're there to be nice little appetisers for the movies, you won't get The Fantastic 4 or X Men introduced in these. Major characters won't emerge or die off in these. They're still going to be saved for the movies.
The theorising and hype around Wandavision was ridiculous at times, once you accept that the serial stuff is just there to keep things ticking along there's more to be gotten out of watching them.