I actually think this is getting gradually worse with each episode. The dialogue was a bit ropey from the start and I was willing to give it a chance but the last two episodes have had some of the clunkiest dialogue I've seen in a high budget TV show.



The plot is kind of all over the place as well, it's not really clear what's at stake or what any one is trying to achieve. It feels like the flag smashers are supposed to come across as sympathetic but it doesn't work cos I have no idea what their cause is. We just keep getting vague references to supremacism but never see actual examples of this. Who are they fighting against? Why? Where does killing Captain America fit into their cause? He's only been around for five minutes so that obviously wasn't what they set out to do?



Also, the whole Zemo thing has annoyed from the off. Breaking him out and forming an uneasy alliance with him really should have been a last resort kind of thing where they're desperate but it felt like it was just the first idea that came to mind. Then Zemo has killed someone AND managed to sneak away to cause trouble on 3 or 4 separate occasions now in less than 2 episodes and Sam and Bucky are still just bringing him along for this adventure.



I'm rambling and it's probably coming across like I hate the show and I don't, but it's been a bit of a disappointment. I'm a real Marvel fan and it's rare for anything they put out to not resonate with me on some level but this is failing to do that so far. It's leaving me a bit cold. I hope they sort it out in the last two episodes but I think they'll have to pull something major to make me think of this show as anything more than a 6/10.