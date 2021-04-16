« previous next »
Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
April 16, 2021, 09:12:07 am
Spoiler
So was the surprise the woman or Batroc?
[close]
Logged
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
April 16, 2021, 11:18:29 am
Spoiler
So that was more like it. Best episode so far by a country mile
[close]

No idea why I've spoilered that to be honest  ;D
Logged

ScouserAtHeart

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
April 16, 2021, 12:24:26 pm
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on April 16, 2021, 09:12:07 am
Spoiler
So was the surprise the woman or Batroc?
[close]

Spoiler
Julia Louis-Dreyfus was the surprise. Batroc had appeared earlier. And the confirmation of Sharon Carter as the Power Broker
[close]
Logged
Skeeve

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
April 16, 2021, 02:43:28 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on April 16, 2021, 12:24:26 pm
Spoiler
Julia Louis-Dreyfus was the surprise. Batroc had appeared earlier. And the confirmation of Sharon Carter as the Power Broker
[close]

I don't think that last point is definitely true.

Spoiler
Considering that the powerbroker was after Karli earlier in the series and will want her all the more with that doctor's death, to know how to contact them in order to work with them would seem a little odd. Now obviously she could be the powerbroker and the plan is for Batroc to capture one of Karli's powered people, but she could simply be a rival to the powerbroker on madripoor have her own nefarious intent.
[close]
Logged

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6364 on: April 16, 2021, 02:45:59 pm »
Worth nothing for those who haven't seen the ep, there is a mid-credits scene this week.
Logged

Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
April 16, 2021, 02:58:40 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on April 16, 2021, 12:24:26 pm
Spoiler
Julia Louis-Dreyfus was the surprise. Batroc had appeared earlier. And the confirmation of Sharon Carter as the Power Broker
[close]

Who? She related to the kid that owns Sunderland?
« Last Edit: April 16, 2021, 03:02:19 pm by Mr Mingebag Squid »
Logged
Skeeve

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
April 16, 2021, 03:10:00 pm
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on April 16, 2021, 02:58:40 pm
Who? She related to the kid that owns Sunderland?

Spoiler
Actress known for stuff like Seinfeld and Veep, I think he might be a cousin or something like that.
[close]
Logged

ScouserAtHeart

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
April 16, 2021, 04:52:27 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on April 16, 2021, 02:43:28 pm
I don't think that last point is definitely true.



Spoiler
Yeah, I should say likely, not confirmed.

Also that line from Isaiah "They erased me and my history, but theyve been doing that for 500 years" -- Can't believe Disney actually went there. Pleasantly surprised.
[close]

And Wyatt Russell is a pretty good actor
Logged
Agent99

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
April 16, 2021, 06:09:51 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on April 13, 2021, 08:47:06 pm
Thought episode 4 was the best yet but the woman who plays Carly is shite at acting and is annoying.
Have to agree there mate. She is definitely the least interesting thing about the show.
Logged

Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
April 16, 2021, 08:03:17 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on April 16, 2021, 03:10:00 pm
Spoiler
Actress known for stuff like Seinfeld and Veep, I think he might be a cousin or something like that.
[close]

Never watched Seinfeld and never heard of the other  ;D
Logged
Skeeve

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
April 16, 2021, 08:08:29 pm
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on April 16, 2021, 08:03:17 pm
Never watched Seinfeld and never heard of the other  ;D

Basically Armando Iannucci doing an american version of the thick of it.  ;D
Logged

Schmidt

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
April 16, 2021, 08:24:08 pm
I kind of figured the big surprise or whatever was mentioned was going to be a disappointment so didn't really care much, but I really enjoyed it regardless. I've always liked the Falcon/WS relationship and Winter Soldier is one of my favourite Marvel movies.

Spoiler
I've been wondering since End Game how they would tackle Sam not having super powers, I guess the plan is to just not bother? Even so, I like that it's never really been clear (at least to me) where things would end up.

As for the motivations of the flag smashers, it seems as simple as people being put into camps, not receiving medical care or any assistance, and basically being ignored in the hope that the problem will just go away. Their ultimate goal isn't clear though, and I guess one criticism is that it's hard to tell if their end goal is supposed to be a secret or if we're supposed to know what it is but don't.
[close]
Logged

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
April 16, 2021, 08:37:36 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on April 16, 2021, 08:24:08 pm
I kind of figured the big surprise or whatever was mentioned was going to be a disappointment so didn't really care much, but I really enjoyed it regardless. I've always liked the Falcon/WS relationship and Winter Soldier is one of my favourite Marvel movies.

Spoiler
I've been wondering since End Game how they would tackle Sam not having super powers, I guess the plan is to just not bother? Even so, I like that it's never really been clear (at least to me) where things would end up.

As for the motivations of the flag smashers, it seems as simple as people being put into camps, not receiving medical care or any assistance, and basically being ignored in the hope that the problem will just go away. Their ultimate goal isn't clear though, and I guess one criticism is that it's hard to tell if their end goal is supposed to be a secret or if we're supposed to know what it is but don't.
[close]


Spoiler
A panther suit fixes that problem.At least I am guessing that is what's in the case.
[close]
Logged
Schmidt

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
April 16, 2021, 08:43:21 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 16, 2021, 08:37:36 pm

Spoiler
A panther suit fixes that problem.At least I am guessing that is what's in the case.
[close]

Spoiler
Yeah that did cross my mind, either that or some wing/panther suit hybrid, but then Black Panther had super powers too. Still, an experienced soldier, a classic training montage and a super suit probably is enough to bridge that gap!
[close]
Logged

John_P

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
April 16, 2021, 09:34:31 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on April 16, 2021, 08:24:08 pm
I kind of figured the big surprise or whatever was mentioned was going to be a disappointment so didn't really care much, but I really enjoyed it regardless. I've always liked the Falcon/WS relationship and Winter Soldier is one of my favourite Marvel movies.

Spoiler
I've been wondering since End Game how they would tackle Sam not having super powers, I guess the plan is to just not bother? Even so, I like that it's never really been clear (at least to me) where things would end up.

As for the motivations of the flag smashers, it seems as simple as people being put into camps, not receiving medical care or any assistance, and basically being ignored in the hope that the problem will just go away. Their ultimate goal isn't clear though, and I guess one criticism is that it's hard to tell if their end goal is supposed to be a secret or if we're supposed to know what it is but don't.
[close]

Spoiler
it seems that during the blip the larger countries effectively allowed people who wanted to to come to their countries to help replace those people who disappeared in the snap. Effectively borders were forgotten and the world united to help everyone. Then when the Hulk snapped everyone back now these bigger countries are now trying to help their citizens that came back (see Aunt May's charity/campaign thing in Far From Home) and the countries via this GRC are effectively telling the people who were welcomed into these countries to help and make a new life for themselves to get out and go back to the countries they initially came from.
[close]
Logged
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
April 16, 2021, 09:35:57 pm
Spoiler
Ill be honest, I marked out for Julie Louise Dreyfus. Totally unexpected and shes absolutely brilliant. Like the director said, the thought of her interacting with Thor or other big heroes is really amusing to me.
[close]
Logged

ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,082
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
April 17, 2021, 07:25:24 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April 16, 2021, 09:35:57 pm
Spoiler
Ill be honest, I marked out for Julie Louise Dreyfus. Totally unexpected and shes absolutely brilliant. Like the director said, the thought of her interacting with Thor or other big heroes is really amusing to me.
[close]

Spoiler
Think she's supposed to be appearing in Black Widow as well
[close]
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Brian Blessed

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
April 17, 2021, 11:24:28 pm
That mid credit scene made me laugh.

Spoiler
It was very Homer Simpson.

And the phone call Sharon made was to Batroc, right? So if she is the power broker shes setting Karli up to fail?
[\spoiler]
[close]
Logged

Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
April 19, 2021, 03:30:41 pm
Probably will be missed with all todays goings on - but Shang Chi trailer has dropped...

https://youtu.be/giWIr7U1deA
Logged
tubby pls.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
April 19, 2021, 03:38:32 pm
Looks like a fun movie but I know nothing about the character at all.
Logged
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
April 19, 2021, 07:28:44 pm
Olivia Colman joining Marvels Secret Invasion. Amazing.
Logged

AndyMuller

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
April 19, 2021, 10:40:21 pm
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on April 19, 2021, 03:30:41 pm
Probably will be missed with all todays goings on - but Shang Chi trailer has dropped...

https://youtu.be/giWIr7U1deA

Dont know anything about the hero to be honest. Does he not wear a suit?
Logged

Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
April 20, 2021, 11:28:08 am
Like everyone else, no idea about the character
Logged
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
April 20, 2021, 11:55:56 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on April 19, 2021, 10:40:21 pm
Dont know anything about the hero to be honest. Does he not wear a suit?

Don't know anything about the character either, but don't mind that - means no real expectations. And Marvel has a good track record of taking lesser known heroes and doing a great job by them. Mostly excited to see how they work the Mandarin in, that could open up a big side to the MCU we've not seen yet. Also like how it looks like they've embraced the mystical side of things in this movie, some of the shots looked very Crouching Tiger.

Think this is the suit, in the poster released yesterday.

Logged

Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
April 20, 2021, 07:27:24 pm
Emilia Clarke joining Secret Invasion too.
Logged

blert596

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
April 20, 2021, 08:47:38 pm
Invasion mad that girl
Logged
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
April 20, 2021, 09:03:50 pm
Quote from: blert596 on April 20, 2021, 08:47:38 pm
Invasion mad that girl

Game of Thrones folk taking over the MCU. Kit Harington, Richard Madden and now Emilia Clarke.
Logged

fucking appalled

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
April 21, 2021, 12:30:19 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April 20, 2021, 09:03:50 pm
Game of Thrones folk taking over the MCU. Kit Harington, Richard Madden and now Emilia Clarke.

Tyrion too in Infinity War

And Brandon to be the new Professor X
Logged
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
April 21, 2021, 01:50:16 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on April 21, 2021, 12:30:19 pm
Tyrion too in Infinity War


God, he was shit in that wasn't he?
Logged

Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 10:27:22 am
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on April 14, 2021, 09:04:10 am
Spoiler
I actually think this is getting gradually worse with each episode. The dialogue was a bit ropey from the start and I was willing to give it a chance but the last two episodes have had some of the clunkiest dialogue I've seen in a high budget TV show.

The plot is kind of all over the place as well, it's not really clear what's at stake or what any one is trying to achieve. It feels like the flag smashers are supposed to come across as sympathetic but it doesn't work cos I have no idea what their cause is. We just keep getting vague references to supremacism but never see actual examples of this. Who are they fighting against? Why? Where does killing Captain America fit into their cause? He's only been around for five minutes so that obviously wasn't what they set out to do?

Also, the whole Zemo thing has annoyed from the off. Breaking him out and forming an uneasy alliance with him really should have been a last resort kind of thing where they're desperate but it felt like it was just the first idea that came to mind. Then Zemo has killed someone AND managed to sneak away to cause trouble on 3 or 4 separate occasions now in less than 2 episodes and Sam and Bucky are still just bringing him along for this adventure.

I'm rambling and it's probably coming across like I hate the show and I don't, but it's been a bit of a disappointment. I'm a real Marvel fan and it's rare for anything they put out to not resonate with me on some level but this is failing to do that so far. It's leaving me a bit cold. I hope they sort it out in the last two episodes but I think they'll have to pull something major to make me think of this show as anything more than a 6/10.
[close]

So glad they turned it around. It's not changed my opinion on those middle episodes being a mess but thought the last two episodes were fantastic. Definitely elevated the show from a 5 or 6/10 to an 8/10.
Logged

Agent99

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 03:18:16 pm
Great last episode.
Logged

Cpt_Reina

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 04:19:59 pm
Think there's going to need to be an acceptance that nothing really 'seismic' is going to end up happening in the TV shows.

They're there to be nice little appetisers for the movies, you won't get The Fantastic 4 or X Men introduced in these. Major characters won't emerge or die off in these. They're still going to be saved for the movies.

The theorising and hype around Wandavision was ridiculous at times, once you accept that the serial stuff is just there to keep things ticking along there's more to be gotten out of watching them.
Logged

wampa1

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 04:27:59 pm
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 04:19:59 pm
The theorising and hype around Wandavision was ridiculous at times, once you accept that the serial stuff is just there to keep things ticking along there's more to be gotten out of watching them.
Yep, they're character studies not events.
Logged

Schmidt

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 07:44:18 pm
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 04:19:59 pm
Think there's going to need to be an acceptance that nothing really 'seismic' is going to end up happening in the TV shows.

They're there to be nice little appetisers for the movies, you won't get The Fantastic 4 or X Men introduced in these. Major characters won't emerge or die off in these. They're still going to be saved for the movies.

The theorising and hype around Wandavision was ridiculous at times, once you accept that the serial stuff is just there to keep things ticking along there's more to be gotten out of watching them.

Yeah absolutely, this is how I've been approaching all of them. Anything that does change will be small enough that it can be explained in the movies in a scene.
Logged
