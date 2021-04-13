Spoiler So was the surprise the woman or Batroc? [close]
Spoiler Julia Louis-Dreyfus was the surprise. Batroc had appeared earlier. And the confirmation of Sharon Carter as the Power Broker [close]
Who? She related to the kid that owns Sunderland?
I don't think that last point is definitely true.
Thought episode 4 was the best yet but the woman who plays Carly is shite at acting and is annoying.
Spoiler Actress known for stuff like Seinfeld and Veep, I think he might be a cousin or something like that.[close]
Never watched Seinfeld and never heard of the other
I kind of figured the big surprise or whatever was mentioned was going to be a disappointment so didn't really care much, but I really enjoyed it regardless. I've always liked the Falcon/WS relationship and Winter Soldier is one of my favourite Marvel movies.SpoilerI've been wondering since End Game how they would tackle Sam not having super powers, I guess the plan is to just not bother? Even so, I like that it's never really been clear (at least to me) where things would end up.As for the motivations of the flag smashers, it seems as simple as people being put into camps, not receiving medical care or any assistance, and basically being ignored in the hope that the problem will just go away. Their ultimate goal isn't clear though, and I guess one criticism is that it's hard to tell if their end goal is supposed to be a secret or if we're supposed to know what it is but don't.[close]
SpoilerA panther suit fixes that problem.At least I am guessing that is what's in the case.[close]
SpoilerIll be honest, I marked out for Julie Louise Dreyfus. Totally unexpected and shes absolutely brilliant. Like the director said, the thought of her interacting with Thor or other big heroes is really amusing to me. [close]
