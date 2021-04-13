« previous next »
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 09:12:07 am
Spoiler
So was the surprise the woman or Batroc?
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 11:18:29 am
Spoiler
So that was more like it. Best episode so far by a country mile
[close]

No idea why I've spoilered that to be honest  ;D
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 12:24:26 pm
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Yesterday at 09:12:07 am
Spoiler
So was the surprise the woman or Batroc?
[close]

Spoiler
Julia Louis-Dreyfus was the surprise. Batroc had appeared earlier. And the confirmation of Sharon Carter as the Power Broker
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 02:43:28 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 12:24:26 pm
Spoiler
Julia Louis-Dreyfus was the surprise. Batroc had appeared earlier. And the confirmation of Sharon Carter as the Power Broker
[close]

I don't think that last point is definitely true.

Spoiler
Considering that the powerbroker was after Karli earlier in the series and will want her all the more with that doctor's death, to know how to contact them in order to work with them would seem a little odd. Now obviously she could be the powerbroker and the plan is for Batroc to capture one of Karli's powered people, but she could simply be a rival to the powerbroker on madripoor have her own nefarious intent.
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 02:45:59 pm
Worth nothing for those who haven't seen the ep, there is a mid-credits scene this week.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 02:58:40 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 12:24:26 pm
Spoiler
Julia Louis-Dreyfus was the surprise. Batroc had appeared earlier. And the confirmation of Sharon Carter as the Power Broker
[close]

Who? She related to the kid that owns Sunderland?
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 03:10:00 pm
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Yesterday at 02:58:40 pm
Who? She related to the kid that owns Sunderland?

Spoiler
Actress known for stuff like Seinfeld and Veep, I think he might be a cousin or something like that.
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 04:52:27 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 02:43:28 pm
I don't think that last point is definitely true.



Spoiler
Yeah, I should say likely, not confirmed.

Also that line from Isaiah "They erased me and my history, but theyve been doing that for 500 years" -- Can't believe Disney actually went there. Pleasantly surprised.
[close]

And Wyatt Russell is a pretty good actor
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 06:09:51 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on April 13, 2021, 08:47:06 pm
Thought episode 4 was the best yet but the woman who plays Carly is shite at acting and is annoying.
Have to agree there mate. She is definitely the least interesting thing about the show.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 08:03:17 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:10:00 pm
Spoiler
Actress known for stuff like Seinfeld and Veep, I think he might be a cousin or something like that.
[close]

Never watched Seinfeld and never heard of the other  ;D
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 08:08:29 pm
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Yesterday at 08:03:17 pm
Never watched Seinfeld and never heard of the other  ;D

Basically Armando Iannucci doing an american version of the thick of it.  ;D
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 08:24:08 pm
I kind of figured the big surprise or whatever was mentioned was going to be a disappointment so didn't really care much, but I really enjoyed it regardless. I've always liked the Falcon/WS relationship and Winter Soldier is one of my favourite Marvel movies.

Spoiler
I've been wondering since End Game how they would tackle Sam not having super powers, I guess the plan is to just not bother? Even so, I like that it's never really been clear (at least to me) where things would end up.

As for the motivations of the flag smashers, it seems as simple as people being put into camps, not receiving medical care or any assistance, and basically being ignored in the hope that the problem will just go away. Their ultimate goal isn't clear though, and I guess one criticism is that it's hard to tell if their end goal is supposed to be a secret or if we're supposed to know what it is but don't.
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 08:37:36 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 08:24:08 pm
I kind of figured the big surprise or whatever was mentioned was going to be a disappointment so didn't really care much, but I really enjoyed it regardless. I've always liked the Falcon/WS relationship and Winter Soldier is one of my favourite Marvel movies.

Spoiler
I've been wondering since End Game how they would tackle Sam not having super powers, I guess the plan is to just not bother? Even so, I like that it's never really been clear (at least to me) where things would end up.

As for the motivations of the flag smashers, it seems as simple as people being put into camps, not receiving medical care or any assistance, and basically being ignored in the hope that the problem will just go away. Their ultimate goal isn't clear though, and I guess one criticism is that it's hard to tell if their end goal is supposed to be a secret or if we're supposed to know what it is but don't.
[close]


Spoiler
A panther suit fixes that problem.At least I am guessing that is what's in the case.
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 08:43:21 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:37:36 pm

Spoiler
A panther suit fixes that problem.At least I am guessing that is what's in the case.
[close]

Spoiler
Yeah that did cross my mind, either that or some wing/panther suit hybrid, but then Black Panther had super powers too. Still, an experienced soldier, a classic training montage and a super suit probably is enough to bridge that gap!
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 09:34:31 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 08:24:08 pm
I kind of figured the big surprise or whatever was mentioned was going to be a disappointment so didn't really care much, but I really enjoyed it regardless. I've always liked the Falcon/WS relationship and Winter Soldier is one of my favourite Marvel movies.

Spoiler
I've been wondering since End Game how they would tackle Sam not having super powers, I guess the plan is to just not bother? Even so, I like that it's never really been clear (at least to me) where things would end up.

As for the motivations of the flag smashers, it seems as simple as people being put into camps, not receiving medical care or any assistance, and basically being ignored in the hope that the problem will just go away. Their ultimate goal isn't clear though, and I guess one criticism is that it's hard to tell if their end goal is supposed to be a secret or if we're supposed to know what it is but don't.
[close]

Spoiler
it seems that during the blip the larger countries effectively allowed people who wanted to to come to their countries to help replace those people who disappeared in the snap. Effectively borders were forgotten and the world united to help everyone. Then when the Hulk snapped everyone back now these bigger countries are now trying to help their citizens that came back (see Aunt May's charity/campaign thing in Far From Home) and the countries via this GRC are effectively telling the people who were welcomed into these countries to help and make a new life for themselves to get out and go back to the countries they initially came from.
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Yesterday at 09:35:57 pm
Spoiler
Ill be honest, I marked out for Julie Louise Dreyfus. Totally unexpected and shes absolutely brilliant. Like the director said, the thought of her interacting with Thor or other big heroes is really amusing to me.
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:35:57 pm
Spoiler
Ill be honest, I marked out for Julie Louise Dreyfus. Totally unexpected and shes absolutely brilliant. Like the director said, the thought of her interacting with Thor or other big heroes is really amusing to me.
[close]

Spoiler
Think she's supposed to be appearing in Black Widow as well
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
Today at 11:24:28 pm
That mid credit scene made me laugh.

Spoiler
It was very Homer Simpson.

And the phone call Sharon made was to Batroc, right? So if she is the power broker shes setting Karli up to fail?
[\spoiler]
[close]
