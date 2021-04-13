Spoiler

I've been wondering since End Game how they would tackle Sam not having super powers, I guess the plan is to just not bother? Even so, I like that it's never really been clear (at least to me) where things would end up.



As for the motivations of the flag smashers, it seems as simple as people being put into camps, not receiving medical care or any assistance, and basically being ignored in the hope that the problem will just go away. Their ultimate goal isn't clear though, and I guess one criticism is that it's hard to tell if their end goal is supposed to be a secret or if we're supposed to know what it is but don't.

