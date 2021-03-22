It was good, but i cant say im in the mind set of 'i cant wait for the next episode'I know it was only the first episode but after the first two Wandavisions (40 mins) theories were flying everywhere and everyone was pumped for the next episode - how a series should be.
No its not. Its how that particular series was so good, because it was so different and no-one really knew what on earth was going on. This is clearly different, and is actually keeping in line with what Marvel have done so well with the MCU with different genres in the same universe.Its a bit like watching Stranger Things and then going 'yeah I liked the Sopranos too but its all a bit obvious, I'm not as excited to see if Tony ends up in a different dimension fighting an Italian gangster octopus'
having a wee break might just help them in the long run.
Not just about the UK at this point though. Happy with that. At least we know when we will actually see it now. Got Falcon & Bucky and Loki before that to kep us going.I don't mean this to sound crass, but the pandemic slowing things down in the MCU might not do them any harm. I don't know about anyone else, but having a wee break might just help them in the long run.
They are bringing back Killmonger for Black Panther 2.https://fandomwire.com/michael-b-jordan-returning-for-black-panther-2-exclusive/?amp_markup=1&__twitter_impression=trueIs nobody really dead in the MCU then?
I saw someone describe him as Wish.com Captain America, which to me is perfect.
Wyatt Russell is absolutely perfect casting for a smug, loves the smell of his own farts version of Cap.
