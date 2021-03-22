« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 153 154 155 156 157 [158]   Go Down

Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.  (Read 397417 times)

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,840
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6280 on: March 22, 2021, 11:04:03 am »
I thought it was really excellent. Obviously a vastly different sort of tone to Wandavision but both shows so far have nailed it IMO. Sebastian Stan is a great actor as well, kind of hoping he ends up with the shield at some point.
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,071
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6281 on: March 22, 2021, 11:17:29 am »
I enjoyed it too. My god The Winter Soldier (when he was bad) was a real stone cold killer.
Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6282 on: March 22, 2021, 11:50:51 am »
It was good, but i cant say im in the mind set of 'i cant wait for the next episode'

I know it was only the first episode but after the first two Wandavisions (40 mins) theories were flying everywhere and everyone was pumped for the next episode - how a series should be.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,840
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6283 on: March 22, 2021, 11:55:55 am »
Quote from: redwillow on March 22, 2021, 11:50:51 am
It was good, but i cant say im in the mind set of 'i cant wait for the next episode'

I know it was only the first episode but after the first two Wandavisions (40 mins) theories were flying everywhere and everyone was pumped for the next episode - how a series should be.

No its not. Its how that particular series was so good, because it was so different and no-one really knew what on earth was going on. This is clearly different, and is actually keeping in line with what Marvel have done so well with the MCU with different genres in the same universe.

Its a bit like watching Stranger Things and then going 'yeah I liked the Sopranos too but its all a bit obvious, I'm not as excited to see if Tony ends up in a different dimension fighting an Italian gangster octopus'
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,301
  • ....mmm
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6284 on: March 22, 2021, 11:58:07 am »
Quote from: redwillow on March 22, 2021, 11:50:51 am
It was good, but i cant say im in the mind set of 'i cant wait for the next episode'

I know it was only the first episode but after the first two Wandavisions (40 mins) theories were flying everywhere and everyone was pumped for the next episode - how a series should be.

Most people I knew, after watching the first two episodes, told me to just wait and binge the whole lot. I didn't sense any excitement from them ;D.

Indeed after binge watching the whole thing they were right, intriguing setup but hardly edge of your seat stuff.

MCU fans on the Reddits are always going to be down the rabbit hole with theories and shit, it's not a great indicator of anything.
Logged
:D

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,046
  • Picaro
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6285 on: March 22, 2021, 12:03:01 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on March 22, 2021, 11:50:51 am
It was good, but i cant say im in the mind set of 'i cant wait for the next episode'

I know it was only the first episode but after the first two Wandavisions (40 mins) theories were flying everywhere and everyone was pumped for the next episode - how a series should be.

What are you talking about? The girl didn't miss a single shot of Battleships, she's definitely dodgy.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,301
  • ....mmm
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6286 on: March 23, 2021, 07:49:36 am »
Logged
:D

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6287 on: March 23, 2021, 06:34:42 pm »
So theyve pushed the movies back again. Black Widow from May to July, will premiere on Disney+ at the same time (for a fee, like Mulan). That was when Shang Chi was due to come out, which has subsequently been pushed to September.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,891
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6288 on: March 23, 2021, 06:40:34 pm »
Hope they don't push Spider-Man. That's the only one I care about
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,107
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6289 on: March 23, 2021, 07:02:08 pm »
Ah rubbish, was really hoping Black Widow opening in May would ensure the UK cinemas would open up immediately when they were allowed to do.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,220
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6290 on: March 23, 2021, 08:24:12 pm »
Not just about the UK at this point though. Happy with that. At least we know when we will actually see it now. Got Falcon & Bucky and Loki before that to kep us going.

I don't mean this to sound crass, but the pandemic slowing things down in the MCU might not do them any harm. I don't know about anyone else, but having a wee break might just help them in the long run.
Logged
Moyes on Guardiola: "Really looking forward to coming up against him. I've no doubt I'll be doing it plenty of times in the future."

Offline redwillow

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6291 on: March 23, 2021, 10:35:10 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on March 22, 2021, 11:55:55 am
No its not. Its how that particular series was so good, because it was so different and no-one really knew what on earth was going on. This is clearly different, and is actually keeping in line with what Marvel have done so well with the MCU with different genres in the same universe.

Its a bit like watching Stranger Things and then going 'yeah I liked the Sopranos too but its all a bit obvious, I'm not as excited to see if Tony ends up in a different dimension fighting an Italian gangster octopus'

I was expecting it to be similar to Agents of Shield, good intriguing story lines right from the start. This just seemed like an all out action film. Im sure its going to get a lot better but Ill be looking forward to Loki a lot more
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,996
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6292 on: March 23, 2021, 10:49:21 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on March 23, 2021, 08:24:12 pm
having a wee break might just help them in the long run.

I always need a wee break halfway through a film.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,107
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6293 on: March 24, 2021, 12:35:59 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on March 23, 2021, 08:24:12 pm
Not just about the UK at this point though. Happy with that. At least we know when we will actually see it now. Got Falcon & Bucky and Loki before that to kep us going.

I don't mean this to sound crass, but the pandemic slowing things down in the MCU might not do them any harm. I don't know about anyone else, but having a wee break might just help them in the long run.

Back after Far From Home I did think Marvel could do with taking a year off to breathe.

It would seem with today's announcement now though the Marvel films (maybe not Spiderman) will definitely be sticking to their release dates now. I guess with them still continuing to shoot more TV shows and films they can't keep letting the dates slide. I mean the follow up to WandaVision was supposed to appear just months later in the cinema (Dr Strange 2) and now that's 15 months instead. So the interconnect world they were trying to create sort of collapses when the expected resolution/continuation isn't forthcoming.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,051
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6294 on: March 24, 2021, 05:57:17 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 15, 2021, 01:47:21 pm
They are bringing back Killmonger for Black Panther 2.

https://fandomwire.com/michael-b-jordan-returning-for-black-panther-2-exclusive/?amp_markup=1&__twitter_impression=true

Is nobody really dead in the MCU then?

Well he did batter Black Panther in a fair fight
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,891
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6295 on: Today at 03:41:42 pm »
Wow, I already like Falcon and the Winter Soldier more than Wandavision, and it's only been 2 episodes
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,400
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6296 on: Today at 04:25:47 pm »
I liked this episode much better than the first, just worked better for me with the two of them together.

Does anyone else think that fake cap's face looks a bit weird in the mask when he's got his mouth closed, it looks like his head has been squashed down.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,301
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6297 on: Today at 04:47:53 pm »
I saw someone describe him as Wish.com Captain America, which to me is perfect.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6298 on: Today at 07:10:50 pm »
Real step up, I thought. Show definitely pops more with Sam and Bucky together, and the friction with the new Cap is really interesting. Again leading into the race element which is short interesting territory.
Logged

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,835
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6299 on: Today at 07:39:06 pm »
Like how they're presenting the new cap, he's not a bad guy but he's a bit of a bellend.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,400
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6300 on: Today at 08:10:30 pm »
It'll be interesting to see what route they take with him, they have already simplified his origin to better fit the MCU, but there's easily room for him to go the dark side rather than simply remaining on the dork side.

Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,400
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6301 on: Today at 08:11:40 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 04:47:53 pm
I saw someone describe him as Wish.com Captain America, which to me is perfect.

The other comparison to his tight-lipped expression that has cropped up online is the old guy from Up.

https://twitter.com/jasinm_16/status/1372822092278767617
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,378
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6302 on: Today at 10:07:01 pm »
New Captain America is played by Kurt Russell's son. So Star Lord's half brother. But not really.
Logged

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,897
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6303 on: Today at 10:12:48 pm »
Wyatt Russell is absolutely perfect casting for a smug, loves the smell of his own farts version of Cap.
Logged

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,835
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6304 on: Today at 10:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 10:12:48 pm
Wyatt Russell is absolutely perfect casting for a smug, loves the smell of his own farts version of Cap.

I'd only ever seen him in Overlord and thought he was a bit wooden but he's been great in this role so far.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,919
  • Trada
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Endgame Spoilers.
« Reply #6305 on: Today at 11:04:01 pm »
I think The Captain America in Falcon is giving off a Homelander vibe
Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx
Pages: 1 ... 153 154 155 156 157 [158]   Go Up
« previous next »
 