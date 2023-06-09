I thought that was one of the best showcases from any of the big 3 in years. Xbox have been lacking these last few years and have dropped the ball a couple of times already in this generation but that was refreshing and showed some really good stuff



Personal highlights for me are Starfield and Forza Motorsport. Both out this year as well. Cities Skylines 2 as well will be played to death. Then you've got Fable and Avowed as the next 2 big hitters alongside Hellblade 2, South of Midnight and Clockwork Revolution all looking really, really promising



Seems there's loads for the JRPG fans as well (a genre that does absolutely nothing for me) and some other interesting titles as well



The main draw is Starfield though, I mean, wow. What they showed in the Starfield direct looks unreal. The scope of this game is like nothing I've ever seen before and I can't wait for it



That was no better, or worse, than Sony, other than Starfield, which was a "different" (separate) conference. Avowed looked average ta best (the Phantom Blade 0 on the Sony presser looked way way better), Hellblade 1 was alright (but didn't need a sequel), Racing games are, for me, boring (but better I suppose then the GT movie trailer, which was lol). There was some JRPG, but less interesting than the Sony ones I thought (the best was the Yakuza one, a previously Sony exclusive series, which will be out on every single platform).I am still sceptical about Starfield with it being Bethesda - I hope I am wrong, but I fully expect it to be a buggy mess on launch.As for "best in a number of years" - that is laughable - just 2 years ago, Sony had GOW Ragnarok, Insomniacs Wolverine, Spiderman 2 announcement, KOTOR remake, Stray, Deathloop, a bunch of remasters of PS3/PS4 games (Uncharted, Last of us) coming to PC, Gran Turismo 7 as well as a bunch of other indies and multiplats - I'd argue that was a stronger conference, albeit not "massively". Or Sony's 2020 (pandemic) showcase had the full unvealing of the PS5, then details around Spiderman Miles Morales, H:Forbidden West, Resident 8 revealed for the first time, Yakuza Like a Dragon, Ratchet and Clank, Demon's Souls remake, Sackboy, Returnal, Astro's playroom, Bugsnax, Kena Bridge of Spirits, a teaster announcement on Stray (which was then expanded in the 2021 one), a bunch of big multi plats (like Hitman 3, Ghostwire Tokyo, Godfall, a new Oddworld game), a few indies. To compare this MS to that one is laughable IMO, that sony one blew *everyone* away.