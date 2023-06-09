« previous next »
Author Topic: Xbox  (Read 280311 times)

Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Xbox
« Reply #6120 on: June 9, 2023, 09:18:03 am »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on June  9, 2023, 07:45:16 am
If i want to play Call of Duty online (Warzone/DMZ/Multiplayer) Do I need xbox live (or gamespass)?
No for Warzone, yes for the others.  Gold is £6.99 a month and gives you multiplayer access, Gamepass Ultimate is £10.99 it includes Gold and access to the gamepass library on both Xbox and PC.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Xbox
« Reply #6121 on: June 9, 2023, 11:02:23 am »
Anyone else having issues inviting others to parties or games? Several of my gaming friends only have greyed-out options.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Xbox
« Reply #6122 on: June 9, 2023, 01:08:59 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on June  6, 2023, 04:20:20 pm
Theyve really been hyping up the Xbox showcase on Sunday. Should be a good watch, worst case well have 30 mins of Starfield.

They'd better be announcing imminent game pass releases, apart from Jedi they've not released much that was decent this year.
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: Xbox
« Reply #6123 on: June 11, 2023, 05:59:20 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGtYn7DCIYo

4K link, kicking off in a bit.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Xbox
« Reply #6124 on: June 11, 2023, 07:36:10 pm »
Im sure I say this every time theres one of these events, but why does gaming have to be so serious? There was barely any joy, whimsyhell even some colour in them games. They all have the same dark look, with similar overbearing serious music.

Only one that stood out for me just for being different was the climbing game. Fable too, I guess, but that was just cinematic.

Them expansion pass segments for live service games, I swear, are the same every year too.
Offline Armand9

Re: Xbox
« Reply #6125 on: June 11, 2023, 07:49:50 pm »
somewhat leftfield but apart from the Persona offshoot, was every protagonist in narrative driven titles female? can't recall one dude
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: Xbox
« Reply #6126 on: June 11, 2023, 07:57:46 pm »
It was alright, had the same issues as the PS one where there simply wasn't enough gameplay other than Starfield. The Star Wars game, the Capcom game and all the Sega ones look good as well.
Offline GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: Xbox
« Reply #6127 on: June 11, 2023, 08:03:23 pm »
I enjoyed that.  Wanted more gameplay and more release dates but it was arguably better than the PS Showcase (which I thought was better than a lot of others seemed to)
Offline Armand9

Re: Xbox
« Reply #6128 on: June 11, 2023, 08:20:08 pm »
Starfield is the only one im genuinely excited about and didn't feel like a paste and copy game that i've seen a million times and a game i've hoped for probably the majority of my gaming life (from Elite onwards i guess in that regard) but it's Bethseda and i lost confidence in them to deliver many many moons ago

would love to be proved wrong, but i see it ending up being disappointing at best (eg the various intriguing elements will be much shallower than hoped for) and clusterfuck is defo a possibility

if they actually pull if off it'll be a seminal game and i'll be very happy to eat a huge slice of humble pie
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Xbox
« Reply #6129 on: June 11, 2023, 08:41:33 pm »
I'd of rather seen more gameplay for Fable than Ricard Ayoade waffling about vegetables. Avowed wasn't what I was expecting either. Starfield looks to have a lot of depth to the customisation and exploration but i'm not sure I have the energy for skyrim meets no man's sky in 2023.
Offline ScottScott

Re: Xbox
« Reply #6130 on: June 12, 2023, 03:28:18 pm »
I thought that was one of the best showcases from any of the big 3 in years. Xbox have been lacking these last few years and have dropped the ball a couple of times already in this generation but that was refreshing and showed some really good stuff

Personal highlights for me are Starfield and Forza Motorsport. Both out this year as well. Cities Skylines 2 as well will be played to death. Then you've got Fable and Avowed as the next 2 big hitters alongside Hellblade 2, South of Midnight and Clockwork Revolution all looking really, really promising

Seems there's loads for the JRPG fans as well (a genre that does absolutely nothing for me) and some other interesting titles as well

The main draw is Starfield though, I mean, wow. What they showed in the Starfield direct looks unreal. The scope of this game is like nothing I've ever seen before and I can't wait for it
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Xbox
« Reply #6131 on: July 4, 2023, 06:34:27 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on June 12, 2023, 03:28:18 pm
I thought that was one of the best showcases from any of the big 3 in years. Xbox have been lacking these last few years and have dropped the ball a couple of times already in this generation but that was refreshing and showed some really good stuff

Personal highlights for me are Starfield and Forza Motorsport. Both out this year as well. Cities Skylines 2 as well will be played to death. Then you've got Fable and Avowed as the next 2 big hitters alongside Hellblade 2, South of Midnight and Clockwork Revolution all looking really, really promising

Seems there's loads for the JRPG fans as well (a genre that does absolutely nothing for me) and some other interesting titles as well

The main draw is Starfield though, I mean, wow. What they showed in the Starfield direct looks unreal. The scope of this game is like nothing I've ever seen before and I can't wait for it

That was no better, or worse, than Sony, other than Starfield, which was a "different" (separate) conference.  Avowed looked average ta best (the Phantom Blade 0 on the Sony presser looked way way better), Hellblade 1 was alright (but didn't need a sequel), Racing games are, for me, boring (but better I suppose then the GT movie trailer, which was lol).  There was some JRPG, but less interesting than the Sony ones I thought (the best was the Yakuza one, a previously Sony exclusive series, which will be out on every single platform).

I am still sceptical about Starfield with it being Bethesda - I hope I am wrong, but I fully expect it to be a buggy mess on launch.

As for "best in a number of years" - that is laughable - just 2 years ago, Sony had GOW Ragnarok, Insomniacs Wolverine, Spiderman 2 announcement, KOTOR remake, Stray, Deathloop, a bunch of remasters of PS3/PS4 games (Uncharted, Last of us) coming to PC, Gran Turismo 7 as well as a bunch of other indies and multiplats - I'd argue that was a stronger conference, albeit not "massively".  Or  Sony's 2020 (pandemic) showcase had the full unvealing of the PS5, then details around Spiderman Miles Morales, H:Forbidden West, Resident 8 revealed for the first time, Yakuza Like a Dragon, Ratchet and Clank, Demon's Souls remake, Sackboy, Returnal, Astro's playroom, Bugsnax, Kena Bridge of Spirits, a teaster announcement on Stray (which was then expanded in the 2021 one), a bunch of big multi plats (like Hitman 3, Ghostwire Tokyo, Godfall, a new Oddworld game), a few indies.  To compare this MS to that one is laughable IMO, that sony one blew *everyone* away.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Xbox
« Reply #6132 on: July 4, 2023, 06:37:45 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on June 11, 2023, 08:41:33 pm
I'd of rather seen more gameplay for Fable than Ricard Ayoade waffling about vegetables. Avowed wasn't what I was expecting either. Starfield looks to have a lot of depth to the customisation and exploration but i'm not sure I have the energy for skyrim meets no man's sky in 2023.

Fable they probably have little actual game play yet - I know some people are saying Q4 next year (mainly as the last Fable game came out in October), but I think that could be a little ambitious (I do think if they were aiming for that, we'd have seen "2024") so it would not surprise me in the least if it does slip to 2025.  I think with games getting bigger, it is getting harder to do a small vertical slice to show off game play 15-18+ months in advance, so we are seeing more games with little gameplay in general unless it is a sequel or whatnot to something they can borrow the engine/assets from
Offline ScottScott

Re: Xbox
« Reply #6133 on: July 12, 2023, 08:46:55 am »
The FTC has lost it's case against the Microsoft ABK deal. The CMA have backtracked as well. This will be done by Friday I'd imagine (or early next week at the latest)
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Xbox
« Reply #6134 on: July 12, 2023, 02:34:40 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on July 12, 2023, 08:46:55 am
The FTC has lost it's case against the Microsoft ABK deal. The CMA have backtracked as well. This will be done by Friday I'd imagine (or early next week at the latest)

A bit of optimistic thinking on your behalf, no?

The FTC are putting an appeal in and the CMA have said they will work with Microsoft for solutions but it is far from done.
Offline ScottScott

Re: Xbox
« Reply #6135 on: July 12, 2023, 02:40:13 pm »
The FTC have no chance. They've fucked whatever chance they had and that was miniscule anyway. They weren't arguing about the deal being bad for the consumer (because they couldn't), they were arguing the deal was bad for Sony, the current market leader

And the CMA have already come crawling down from their initial position. I think they would have expected the EU and FTC to block it and now they're the only one who has, they'll come down and accept some minor concessions which will do nothing. They'll close the deal over the CMA IMO
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Xbox
« Reply #6136 on: July 12, 2023, 06:33:29 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 12, 2023, 02:34:40 pm
A bit of optimistic thinking on your behalf, no?

The FTC are putting an appeal in and the CMA have said they will work with Microsoft for solutions but it is far from done.
Little Lord PlayStation has entered the chat.
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Xbox
« Reply #6137 on: July 12, 2023, 06:57:57 pm »
I mean the CMA are open to remedies with the concerns around cloud gaming. The FTC rarely win cases but at worst all an appeal does in delay the process.

On top of that if the deal fails to close in a week, then MS pay Activision 3 billion either way. What MS could do is split the subsidiaries up so Call of duty doesn't operate in the UK or on Gamepass.

Ultimately If you are simping for a 2 trillion dollar company then more fool you
It's nobody elses fault but their own why they've failed to lead the market despite heavy investment. Poor mismanagement top to bottom
Online Skeeve

Re: Xbox
« Reply #6138 on: July 12, 2023, 09:05:23 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 12, 2023, 02:34:40 pm
A bit of optimistic thinking on your behalf, no?

The FTC are putting an appeal in and the CMA have said they will work with Microsoft for solutions but it is far from done.

In order for an appeal to even be granted, don't they have to produce an entirely new reason after their first was thrown out, albeit that could be a blessing in disguise for them since they will have to diverge from the 'aaww, won't somebody think of the poor, market-leading corporation' argument they lost with this time?
Offline ScottScott

Re: Xbox
« Reply #6139 on: Yesterday at 09:01:22 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 12, 2023, 06:33:29 pm
Little Lord PlayStation has entered the chat.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Xbox
« Reply #6140 on: Yesterday at 05:13:40 pm »
Xbox nerds slapping each others arses in here over the acquisition haha.
Online Skeeve

Re: Xbox
« Reply #6141 on: Today at 01:31:45 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 05:13:40 pm
Xbox nerds slapping each others arses in here over the acquisition haha.

Seems more like they are mocking a troll.
