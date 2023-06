I’m sure I say this every time there’s one of these events, but why does gaming have to be so serious? There was barely any joy, whimsy…hell even some colour in them games. They all have the same dark look, with similar overbearing serious music.



Only one that stood out for me just for being different was the climbing game. Fable too, I guess, but that was just cinematic.



Them expansion pass segments for live service games, I swear, are the same every year too.