Whilst I can say already that I will definitely play Starfield, I'm not quite sure how enthusiastic I am about it yet. So much looks great, but I tend not to ever 'complete' Bethesda RPGs despite many hundreds' of hours gametime after getting endlessly sidetracked across their worlds both in terms of oddball sidequests and stuff like settlement building. The main quests never really feel all that important or epic in the way that Bioware usually manage.



I'm also dreading resource gathering again after seeing that bit in the video of switching out to a mining laser to get iron ore. No thanks, think I'll just console command all that headache away like I ended up doing in Fallout 4.