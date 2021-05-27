« previous next »
Author Topic: Xbox  (Read 232695 times)

Offline KillieRed

Re: Xbox
« Reply #5760 on: May 27, 2021, 10:00:35 pm »
Quote from: BER on May 26, 2021, 08:02:03 pm
worth trying a different hdmi cable too.

A weird thing (I dont understand) that sometimes fixes video errors for me is to take the hdmi cable out & swap ends to the devices. 🤷‍♂️
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Xbox
« Reply #5761 on: May 28, 2021, 10:18:36 am »
Argos have stock of the Series X back in
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Xbox
« Reply #5762 on: May 28, 2021, 11:18:52 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on May 27, 2021, 10:00:35 pm
A weird thing (I dont understand) that sometimes fixes video errors for me is to take the hdmi cable out & swap ends to the devices. 🤷‍♂️
Was about to post this.
Online IgorBobbins

Re: Xbox
« Reply #5763 on: May 29, 2021, 07:07:42 pm »
Quick Resume is so buggy. Its got to the point where I just quit games when I finish, so theyre not suspended in QR. Which kinda defeats the purpose.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Xbox
« Reply #5764 on: May 30, 2021, 07:25:34 am »
It only works on specific games though. I've actually been surprised at how good it works. It even quick resumes from a cold boot, which was a good surprise
Online IgorBobbins

Re: Xbox
« Reply #5765 on: May 30, 2021, 08:51:39 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on May 30, 2021, 07:25:34 am
It only works on specific games though. I've actually been surprised at how good it works. It even quick resumes from a cold boot, which was a good surprise
Well its not working well on games its supposed to work on, though - thats my issue. Glad yours is ok though  :)
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Xbox
« Reply #5766 on: May 30, 2021, 04:19:32 pm »
Damn, that sucks :( Quick resume is one of those things you don't think will make much of a difference but once you experience it, you'll wonder how you ever did without! It might accidentally get fixed with a game/system update, who knows
Offline J-Mc-

Re: Xbox
« Reply #5767 on: May 30, 2021, 06:04:38 pm »
Switched my series s on for the first time in a few weeks today, had a scroll through gamepass and there really isnt anything new or interesting to play for me.

Definately need to release a big game or two this year to get the hype back.
Offline Crimson

Re: Xbox
« Reply #5768 on: May 31, 2021, 07:33:40 am »
Yea, I'm waiting for something that looks next gen. Suppose nothing will arrive until next year at the earliest.

When do you guys think they will stop including support for the original Xbox One for any new games?

I think development for actual next gen gaming is held back by having to adjust the product to make it run on old hardware. Which is why I'm expecting to be underwhelmed by BF6..
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Xbox
« Reply #5769 on: May 31, 2021, 08:33:41 am »
It's gonna be a good few years I think, maybe 3-4? I remember they were releasing Fifa 19 on the Xbox 360.
Offline Crimson

Re: Xbox
« Reply #5770 on: May 31, 2021, 02:01:02 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on May 31, 2021, 08:33:41 am
It's gonna be a good few years I think, maybe 3-4? I remember they were releasing Fifa 19 on the Xbox 360.

Crikey, hopefully not that long! We'd be talking about the generation after Series X then  ;D
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5771 on: May 31, 2021, 02:56:42 pm »
Yeah theyve had a slow start to the new gen in regards to new exclusive games but I suppose with the amount of studios theyve bought lately means new games will be in the pipeline.
Online Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5772 on: June 10, 2021, 03:17:02 pm »
Finally joined the Series X ranks - wow! Its so graphically superior to the One S
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Xbox
« Reply #5773 on: Yesterday at 06:10:34 pm »
Starfield confirmed as an Xbox exclusive, a shame for PS owners, release date 11th November 2022.
Offline bailey90

Re: Xbox
« Reply #5774 on: Yesterday at 07:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:10:34 pm
Starfield confirmed as an Xbox exclusive, a shame for PS owners, release date 11th November 2022.

Yeah that sucks. Going to have to get it on PC now.
Online Riquende

Re: Xbox
« Reply #5775 on: Today at 08:32:42 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:10:34 pm
Starfield confirmed as an Xbox exclusive, a shame for PS owners, release date 11th November 2022.

Didn't MS literally buy Bethesda to ensure stuff like this?
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Xbox
« Reply #5776 on: Today at 08:50:01 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:32:42 am
Didn't MS literally buy Bethesda to ensure stuff like this?

Partly. There's also gonna be timed exclusives and cross platform games as well. If Bethesda makes money, Microsoft makes money. So don't think they'll shut themselves off from the PS revenue stream completely.

Microsoft also announced they'll be working with TV manufacturers to have XBox/Gamepass apps built-in, and that they're working on streaming devices as well which you can just plug into your HDMI and start playing off the cloud. Basically all you'd need is a controller, no need for a new Xbox consolse (which they're basically selling at a loss anyway now). I just hope that doesn't mean no more consoles at all. I'd rather not rely on an internet connection to play a game.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Xbox
« Reply #5777 on: Today at 08:52:16 am »
Im a big fan of the Forza Horizon series and have to say I was underwhelmed when the Mexico setting rumours began (Im desperate for Japan), but that trailer was pretty special.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Xbox
« Reply #5778 on: Today at 08:56:35 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:50:01 am
Partly. There's also gonna be timed exclusives and cross platform games as well. If Bethesda makes money, Microsoft makes money. So don't think they'll shut themselves off from the PS revenue stream completely.

Microsoft also announced they'll be working with TV manufacturers to have XBox/Gamepass apps built-in, and that they're working on streaming devices as well which you can just plug into your HDMI and start playing off the cloud. Basically all you'd need is a controller, no need for a new Xbox consolse (which they're basically selling at a loss anyway now). I just hope that doesn't mean no more consoles at all. I'd rather not rely on an internet connection to play a game.

I can see it going that way unfortunately. As each year goes by they edge closer to just being GamePass with no console required. Eventually they will swerve consoles.
