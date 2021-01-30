But the PS outsold the Xbox by tens of millions last generation. You're not gonna get all those people back into Xbox just because of Zenimax exclusives, so why limit your own market? The consoles are sold for a loss anyway, the games are where they make the money. Regardless of if Zenimax games are sold on the PS platform or Xbox or PC, Microsoft makes money.
And getting them to commit to a Gamepass subscription is where they scrape that back and start to become profitable.
I agree with what you're saying in principle, but if we're realistic, this will definitely sway some reasonable amount to choosing Xbox, if the exclusives are big enough. Skyrim sold 30 million copies - if a sequel sells similar numbers and Microsoft even get 5% of that to buy a console and subscribe to gamepass who otherwise wouldn't, that would probably be seen as a win.
It diminishes Sony's brand to a reasonable extent if all of a sudden you can't get Doom, Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Dishonored, Wolfenstein etc. Most won't care, some will buy both consoles but it would sway a lot of people.
Oblivion is my favourite game of all time and I plunged thousands of hours into F3, F4, FNV and Skyrim. I have a Series X but had I waited (which was a real possibility) and given it some time to see the lay of the land and decide between consoles - knowing any of the Elder Scrolls or Fallout being Xbox exclusive would automatically make me choose the Xbox over the PS5 and subscribe to game pass.