Re: Xbox
« Reply #5640 on: January 30, 2021, 06:57:16 pm »
Anybody playing The Medium ?
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5641 on: March 4, 2021, 01:18:24 pm »
Football Manager 2021 is on Gamepass. Worth a go.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5642 on: March 4, 2021, 03:46:46 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 30, 2021, 06:57:16 pm
Anybody playing The Medium ?
I've played the opening chapter in the morgue. Looks lovely but I find it hard to play two games alongside each other.

Might give FM2021 a dabble as it's on Gamepass. Anyone else been playing it on console?
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5643 on: March 4, 2021, 03:56:15 pm »
Yeah, I bought it on release.

Dont do what I did and not read the controls, if only so you know there is in fact a cursor to use in game  :butt
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5644 on: March 7, 2021, 09:48:51 pm »
The controls are fuckin awful on FM21 aren't they. I played it for a bit and got dead pissed off and sacked it
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5645 on: March 8, 2021, 07:54:32 am »
Yeah it's unplayable using a controller. I use a bluetooth keyboard and mouse
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5646 on: March 8, 2021, 07:59:32 am »
Theres a big Ubisoft sale at the moment. I play The Division 2, theres all the Tom Clancy games discounted as well as Assassins Creed games. I might give Rainbow Six ago. The talk of a toxic community intrigues me.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5647 on: March 8, 2021, 08:25:18 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on March  8, 2021, 07:59:32 am
Theres a big Ubisoft sale at the moment. I play The Division 2, theres all the Tom Clancy games discounted as well as Assassins Creed games. I might give Rainbow Six ago. The talk of a toxic community intrigues me.
I bought splinter cell blacklist for nostalgia sake 😅
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5648 on: March 9, 2021, 10:17:40 am »
Finally got my Series X today off a pre-order in Feb :)
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5649 on: March 9, 2021, 08:49:56 pm »
Bethesda now owned by Microsoft.  Exclusive Fallout/Elder Scrolls?
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5650 on: March 9, 2021, 10:47:09 pm »
Quote from: Flash6289 on March  9, 2021, 08:49:56 pm
Bethesda now owned by Microsoft.  Exclusive Fallout/Elder Scrolls?

Yes. I think Xbox would be stupid not to make them exclusive at this point.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5651 on: Yesterday at 08:31:57 am »
Are Gold/Gamepass/Xbox services down?

I can watch streaming platforms, but not run games or connect to Microsoft Services.

Edit: apparently there are issues. I used a site called downdetector.com

Cant even check my subscriptions etc.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5652 on: Yesterday at 08:33:49 am »
Seems fine my end, just fired up Rocket League no issue.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5653 on: Yesterday at 08:34:47 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 08:33:49 am
Seems fine my end, just fired up Rocket League no issue.

Are you in the uk? Might be more localised I guess.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5654 on: Yesterday at 08:35:22 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:31:57 am
Are Gold/Gamepass/Xbox services down?

I can watch streaming platforms, but not run games or connect to Microsoft Services.

Edit: apparently there are issues. I used a site called downdetector.com

Cant even check my subscriptions etc.

I can't log on to my work from home. Some sites are fine others not. Thought it might be a dns issue but i've tried that and no luck...
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5655 on: Yesterday at 08:37:19 am »
Cheers, I can see buddies gaming, but I guess that could be cached from last night.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5656 on: Yesterday at 08:42:53 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:37:19 am
Cheers, I can see buddies gaming, but I guess that could be cached from last night.

Are you with virgin?
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5657 on: Yesterday at 08:45:55 am »
Was gonna say, seems to be a big outage with Virgin atm. If youre with them and up in Scotland.

Im with them, in Liverpool, seems fine *touches wood*
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5658 on: Yesterday at 08:47:49 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 08:45:55 am
Was gonna say, seems to be a big outage with Virgin atm. If youre with them and up in Scotland.

Im with them, in Liverpool, seems fine *touches wood*

I'm in liverpool and some work colleagues also and they are having issues. It seems to be specific to sites. ie i can get on here and google fine but other's i can't.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5659 on: Yesterday at 08:50:53 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 08:42:53 am
Are you with virgin?

Yep, just got a disconnect message whilst typing this!
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5660 on: Yesterday at 01:05:42 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March  9, 2021, 10:47:09 pm
Yes. I think Xbox would be stupid not to make them exclusive at this point.

They were being quite ambiguous prior to the takeover being complete which gave PS fans hope, but it always seemed unlikely when they made this big purchase to boost gamepass and xbox, you'd think that the last zenimax games on ps5 will be those two that sony bought timed exclusives for prior to the deal being first agreed.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5661 on: Yesterday at 03:55:34 pm »
Don't see why they should make them Xbox exclusive. More sales on the PS5 means more money for Microsoft anyway.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5662 on: Yesterday at 06:07:44 pm »
To push people onto gamepass and tie them to their Xboxes and not buy PS5s
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5663 on: Today at 08:00:37 am »
The Series S is available on the Microsoft website. I picked one up last night, it will go nicely with my PS5 and Switch!
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5664 on: Today at 09:35:42 am »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 06:07:44 pm
To push people onto gamepass and tie them to their Xboxes and not buy PS5s

But the PS outsold the Xbox by tens of millions last generation. You're not gonna get all those people back into Xbox just because of Zenimax exclusives, so why limit your own market? The consoles are sold for a loss anyway, the games are where they make the money. Regardless of if Zenimax games are sold on the PS platform or Xbox or PC, Microsoft makes money.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5665 on: Today at 09:48:44 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:35:42 am
But the PS outsold the Xbox by tens of millions last generation. You're not gonna get all those people back into Xbox just because of Zenimax exclusives, so why limit your own market? The consoles are sold for a loss anyway, the games are where they make the money. Regardless of if Zenimax games are sold on the PS platform or Xbox or PC, Microsoft makes money.
And getting them to commit to a Gamepass subscription is where they scrape that back and start to become profitable.

I agree with what you're saying in principle, but if we're realistic, this will definitely sway some reasonable amount to choosing Xbox, if the exclusives are big enough. Skyrim sold 30 million copies - if a sequel sells similar numbers and Microsoft even get 5% of that to buy a console and subscribe to gamepass who otherwise wouldn't, that would probably be seen as a win.

It diminishes Sony's brand to a reasonable extent if all of a sudden you can't get Doom, Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Dishonored, Wolfenstein etc. Most won't care, some will buy both consoles but it would sway a lot of people.

Oblivion is my favourite game of all time and I plunged thousands of hours into F3, F4, FNV and Skyrim. I have a Series X but had I waited (which was a real possibility) and given it some time to see the lay of the land and decide between consoles - knowing any of the Elder Scrolls or Fallout being Xbox exclusive would automatically make me choose the Xbox over the PS5 and subscribe to game pass.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5666 on: Today at 12:35:19 pm »
I like the look of Enlisted, I might have to get one these new tangled boxes just to play it!

https://youtu.be/nZlOTH_rODU
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5667 on: Today at 01:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:48:44 am
And getting them to commit to a Gamepass subscription is where they scrape that back and start to become profitable.

I agree with what you're saying in principle, but if we're realistic, this will definitely sway some reasonable amount to choosing Xbox, if the exclusives are big enough. Skyrim sold 30 million copies - if a sequel sells similar numbers and Microsoft even get 5% of that to buy a console and subscribe to gamepass who otherwise wouldn't, that would probably be seen as a win.

It diminishes Sony's brand to a reasonable extent if all of a sudden you can't get Doom, Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Dishonored, Wolfenstein etc. Most won't care, some will buy both consoles but it would sway a lot of people.

Oblivion is my favourite game of all time and I plunged thousands of hours into F3, F4, FNV and Skyrim. I have a Series X but had I waited (which was a real possibility) and given it some time to see the lay of the land and decide between consoles - knowing any of the Elder Scrolls or Fallout being Xbox exclusive would automatically make me choose the Xbox over the PS5 and subscribe to game pass.

Still seems an unnecessary risk though.

Skyrim's 30 million, let's assume 10 million of those were on PS. Gamepass is $10 a month, AAA titles go for $60 on average now. So Microsoft is hoping to convince the 10 million who bought Skyrim on PS to get on Gamepass and stay for at least 6 months just to make as much money as they would've done if it hadn't been Xbox exclusive.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5668 on: Today at 02:56:45 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:24:55 pm
Still seems an unnecessary risk though.

Skyrim's 30 million, let's assume 10 million of those were on PS. Gamepass is $10 a month, AAA titles go for $60 on average now. So Microsoft is hoping to convince the 10 million who bought Skyrim on PS to get on Gamepass and stay for at least 6 months just to make as much money as they would've done if it hadn't been Xbox exclusive.
Not a bad guess, across PS3 and PS4 it sold 9.5 million units on Playstation (safe to assume a lot of these were the same people buying again though when upgrading the console, as I did from 360 to Xbox One, so 9.5m units doesn't equal 9.5m users) - I do get what you're saying, but whilst I can't offer an exact formula to refute it, I really don't think it's as straight forward as the equation you've offered.

One person buys an Xbox instead of a Playstation because of the Bethesda acquisition. They subscribe to GamePass and over three years, they get a new Doom, a new Elder Scrolls and a new Fallout. They've paid £360 for Game Pass in that time and will likely have a subscription for the life of the console. They will buy other games for the Xbox. They've also not paid £180 for those games individually with money from that going into Sony's pocket. They will channel their Prime, Netflix and Disney accounts through their Xbox. That's what Microsoft wants - to win hearts and minds and make the Xbox the central media hub of the home. We certainly use mine as that already.

This could get extremely circular, because by and large I agree with you in that Microsoft definitely, short term make more money from just allowing the IPs to be available on alternative consoles. But long term there's method to the money they've spent and whether they choose to deprive Playstation players or not.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5669 on: Today at 03:02:54 pm »
Also, for people looking to expand storage on the Series X but don't want to pay for that expensive Seagate expansion card, I picked up the Samsung T7 1TB on sale for the equivalent of 105 pounds on sale. So if you can find it around that 120 pounds range, it's definitely worth it.

I had to buy a generic USB Type A to Type C converter to plug into the Xbox (since it only has Type A ports) in order to take advantage of the full speeds, but I copied GTA V which is 90 GB from the T7 to the internal storag and back again in 5 mins flat each time. Loading the game from the SSD was also much, much faster than it was on the previous generation's consoles.

You only need to keep the Series X optimised games from internal storage anyway, so you can keep moving things back and forth in a short time, and you won't have to pay the 230 pounds for the Seagate.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5670 on: Today at 03:08:07 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:56:45 pm
Not a bad guess, across PS3 and PS4 it sold 9.5 million units on Playstation (safe to assume a lot of these were the same people buying again though when upgrading the console, as I did from 360 to Xbox One, so 9.5m units doesn't equal 9.5m users) - I do get what you're saying, but whilst I can't offer an exact formula to refute it, I really don't think it's as straight forward as the equation you've offered.

One person buys an Xbox instead of a Playstation because of the Bethesda acquisition. They subscribe to GamePass and over three years, they get a new Doom, a new Elder Scrolls and a new Fallout. They've paid £360 for Game Pass in that time and will likely have a subscription for the life of the console. They will buy other games for the Xbox. They've also not paid £180 for those games individually with money from that going into Sony's pocket. They will channel their Prime, Netflix and Disney accounts through their Xbox. That's what Microsoft wants - to win hearts and minds and make the Xbox the central media hub of the home. We certainly use mine as that already.

This could get extremely circular, because by and large I agree with you in that Microsoft definitely, short term make more money from just allowing the IPs to be available on alternative consoles. But long term there's method to the money they've spent and whether they choose to deprive Playstation players or not.

I'm sure they've run the numbers either way and will go with whatever makes them more money in the end, and I'm assuming their brains trust is made up of people smarter than me :D But yeah you're right, there's no way to know exactly which would make the most money because there's too many variables.

And it looks like they're finally having enough stock-- the Series X has been in stock for pre-order (for a delivery in 2 weeks or so) on Amazon here for about 5 hours now. That's the longest I've seen by far. Ever since it launched, it's been gone in seconds.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5671 on: Today at 03:45:16 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:08:07 pm
I'm sure they've run the numbers either way and will go with whatever makes them more money in the end, and I'm assuming their brains trust is made up of people smarter than me :D But yeah you're right, there's no way to know exactly which would make the most money because there's too many variables.

And it looks like they're finally having enough stock-- the Series X has been in stock for pre-order (for a delivery in 2 weeks or so) on Amazon here for about 5 hours now. That's the longest I've seen by far. Ever since it launched, it's been gone in seconds.
Undoubtedly, though maybe we're giving them too much credit based off some of the decisions of the not too distant past! It would be a shame to deny millions of the opportunity to play certain games, but maybe Microsoft are a bit worried given their relative paucity of good exclusives compared to Playstation in recent years - we've not had a great mainline Halo in some time, Gears is not the event it used to be and some of the old killer IPs such as Fable are being revamped and probably a long way from ready. Easier to buy mass-seller IPs than make them from scratch!

I'm lucky in that I can afford the new console - I definitely couldn't afford to go and get a Playstation also if they did the same thing and shut out a big part of the user base. One thing I think is certain - the new Elder Scrolls doesn't get anywhere close to 30 million sales on this gen if it's console exclusive. I don't know how conclusively they'll measure success if it is purely a Game Pass game though - new subscriptions? Concurrent players? Raw downloads perhaps.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5672 on: Today at 05:30:23 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:35:42 am
But the PS outsold the Xbox by tens of millions last generation. You're not gonna get all those people back into Xbox just because of Zenimax exclusives, so why limit your own market? The consoles are sold for a loss anyway, the games are where they make the money. Regardless of if Zenimax games are sold on the PS platform or Xbox or PC, Microsoft makes money.

Gamepass is their long-term play and that's why they paid so much for Zenimax and if anything it is Gamepass that they'd be happy to bring to PS in the future, giving up on exclusives to make a little more money in the short term would not fit that aim.

It is funny how there isn't the same outcry for Sony to bring PS-exclusives (even those they have bought in rather than 1st party) to the Xbox, when those weren't even widely available on the PC until some have started to show up recently.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5673 on: Today at 06:54:03 pm »
Games are confirmed as exclusive to systems with Games Pass. Load being added tomorrow too, although I think the majority are already on or been on before.
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5674 on: Today at 09:56:44 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 06:54:03 pm
Games are confirmed as exclusive to systems with Games Pass. Load being added tomorrow too, although I think the majority are already on or been on before.

So Xbox and PC then  :P
Re: Xbox
« Reply #5675 on: Today at 11:52:05 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 06:54:03 pm
Games are confirmed as exclusive to systems with Games Pass. Load being added tomorrow too, although I think the majority are already on or been on before.

I keep seeing this, but didnt Spencer also say something about legacy games, pre-existing contracts and MMOs will still be multiplat earlier in the talk?

To me, that sounds like ES and Fallout will still be multiplat, would imagine PS5 versions would already be being worked on in some capacity before the buy?
