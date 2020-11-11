Got mine yesterday at 8am, all set up with everything downloads by about midday. Spent a lot of time on Forza Horizon 4 with the Series X enhancements (treated myself to the Ultimate Bundles so I could play the expansions) and it has to go down as one of the best racing games of all time. It looked amazing on my OG One but this has absolutely blown me away and the performance is so smooth as well



Played a couple of hours of Valhalla and I'm loving it so far. This is my 1st AC game in a while so it's a nice change to the older ones. Again another game which looks amazing and plays great. The biggest surprise though is Tetris Effect Connected. It's one of the most gorgeous games I've ever played and the music is up there with some of the best in any game ever. Me and the Mrs played for about 2 hours last night having some local multiplayer and we're both hooked



Couple of notes about the console itself. It's deathly quiet, barely makes a sound even when playing Series X games. The only time I heard it was when installing Valhalla from the disc. It's so quick as well, loads games in seconds, the dashboard is snappy and the store is so quick as well. This is what it should always be like. Finally the controller, whilst nothing ground breaking (why change the best controller?) is so so good. The little textured grips and textures on the triggers and shoulder buttons are great and make it so much better to use



Overall I'm loving it. I've got 22 games installed at the minute across the internal and external drives. 9 of those are Series X enhanced games with a couple more to get updated in the next couple of weeks. I know the lack of exclusives and launch games is a little disappointing but when you have over 300 games on GamePass and a whole backlog of games that now look and play better I'm not too fussed. Genuinely looking forward to more games coming out and more older games getting enhancements