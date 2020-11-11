« previous next »
Got mine yesterday at 8am, all set up with everything downloads by about midday. Spent a lot of time on Forza Horizon 4 with the Series X enhancements (treated myself to the Ultimate Bundles so I could play the expansions) and it has to go down as one of the best racing games of all time. It looked amazing on my OG One but this has absolutely blown me away and the performance is so smooth as well

Played a couple of hours of Valhalla and I'm loving it so far. This is my 1st AC game in a while so it's a nice change to the older ones. Again another game which looks amazing and plays great. The biggest surprise though is Tetris Effect Connected. It's one of the most gorgeous games I've ever played and the music is up there with some of the best in any game ever. Me and the Mrs played for about 2 hours last night having some local multiplayer and we're both hooked

Couple of notes about the console itself. It's deathly quiet, barely makes a sound even when playing Series X games. The only time I heard it was when installing Valhalla from the disc. It's so quick as well, loads games in seconds, the dashboard is snappy and the store is so quick as well. This is what it should always be like. Finally the controller, whilst nothing ground breaking (why change the best controller?) is so so good. The little textured grips and textures on the triggers and shoulder buttons are great and make it so much better to use

Overall I'm loving it. I've got 22 games installed at the minute across the internal and external drives. 9 of those are Series X enhanced games with a couple more to get updated in the next couple of weeks. I know the lack of exclusives and launch games is a little disappointing but when you have over 300 games on GamePass and a whole backlog of games that now look and play better I'm not too fussed. Genuinely looking forward to more games coming out and more older games getting enhancements
I can't get my new xbox to run at 1440p and 120hz. It will only run at 120hz at 1080p.

This is the monitor I have, and I've spoke with HP and they say apparently it should be able to do 1440p and 120hz through HDMI (I can't test it on a PC either as I only have a mac)

https://store.hp.com/UKStore/Merch/Product.aspx?id=3WL54AA&opt=ABU&sel=MTO

Anybody else having a similar issue??
Bloody missed the big amazon drop tonight. Raging
Quote from: ScottScott on November 11, 2020, 11:26:56 AM
Got mine yesterday at 8am, all set up with everything downloads by about midday. Spent a lot of time on Forza Horizon 4 with the Series X enhancements (treated myself to the Ultimate Bundles so I could play the expansions) and it has to go down as one of the best racing games of all time. It looked amazing on my OG One but this has absolutely blown me away and the performance is so smooth as well

Played a couple of hours of Valhalla and I'm loving it so far. This is my 1st AC game in a while so it's a nice change to the older ones. Again another game which looks amazing and plays great. The biggest surprise though is Tetris Effect Connected. It's one of the most gorgeous games I've ever played and the music is up there with some of the best in any game ever. Me and the Mrs played for about 2 hours last night having some local multiplayer and we're both hooked

Couple of notes about the console itself. It's deathly quiet, barely makes a sound even when playing Series X games. The only time I heard it was when installing Valhalla from the disc. It's so quick as well, loads games in seconds, the dashboard is snappy and the store is so quick as well. This is what it should always be like. Finally the controller, whilst nothing ground breaking (why change the best controller?) is so so good. The little textured grips and textures on the triggers and shoulder buttons are great and make it so much better to use

Overall I'm loving it. I've got 22 games installed at the minute across the internal and external drives. 9 of those are Series X enhanced games with a couple more to get updated in the next couple of weeks. I know the lack of exclusives and launch games is a little disappointing but when you have over 300 games on GamePass and a whole backlog of games that now look and play better I'm not too fussed. Genuinely looking forward to more games coming out and more older games getting enhancements

This is not what I wanted to read :(
Got quite a few games on mine now. I must say Game Pass is truly exceptional value for money.

I love Madden but am still learning the game and usually get the one a year behind as I never want to drop £50 on the newest release, so getting 20 now in with the EA pass is brilliant, also downloaded Star Wars The Fallen Jedi (think that's what it's called) in prep for this weekend.

I saw Fight Night Champion on there too, a really nostalgic game for me. Downloaded it and had a few games in the legacy mode, it holds up well and actually still looks really good. It's nearly 10 years old. Why they've stopped making them is baffling, plenty of cover stars available over recent years. MMA seems to be more popular though.

Also a good way in to Gears 5, which does look incredible enhanced and in 4K. The skiff riding bit is brilliant as a spectacle and it runs so smoothly. Enjoying it, it's better than 3 and 4 for me so far. Still not sure whether it has the magic of the originals but when I get online we'll see. Going to get Tactics downloaded when I've completed a few of the above games, also got Tetris ready to go.
Id forgotten just how much I loved the Forza Horizon series, Id put 4 on the backburner as it released in the season too much comes out. The showcase events are truly stunning.

As are the graphics.
Game Pass Ultimate now has over 300 games :O
Been enjoying Doom Eternal over the last two nights.

Its good to get back into a game. My three new (2nd hand) games landed yesterday too I don't know what to try first!
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on November 12, 2020, 01:02:02 PM
Game Pass Ultimate now has over 300 games :O

364 games on there now, and that doesn't include the brand new EA games where you get a 10 hour trial. It's the best deal in gaming hands down and it's going to get better in this generation when these studios start releasing games (and when all Bethesda games get added into it)
I'm assuming you only get the base game for 3rd party stuff, is that also the case for the 1st party games as well, some of the best part of the bethesda stuff comes from the dlc.
Quote from: Skeeve on November 12, 2020, 03:17:28 PM
I'm assuming you only get the base game for 3rd party stuff, is that also the case for the 1st party games as well, some of the best part of the bethesda stuff comes from the dlc.
Usually, unless like the Game of The Year editions etc are added.

There are exceptions though, The Elder Scrolls online and Destiny etc have the expansions.
Xbox Series X shortages will continue until at least April, Microsoft predicts

https://www.gamesradar.com/amp/xbox-series-x-shortages-will-continue-until-at-least-april-microsoft-predicts/
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on November 17, 2020, 04:41:55 AM
Xbox Series X shortages will continue until at least April, Microsoft predicts

https://www.gamesradar.com/amp/xbox-series-x-shortages-will-continue-until-at-least-april-microsoft-predicts/

Was planning on picking up one just after the new year, but quite annoyed I didnt pre-order now!
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on November 17, 2020, 04:41:55 AM
Xbox Series X shortages will continue until at least April, Microsoft predicts

https://www.gamesradar.com/amp/xbox-series-x-shortages-will-continue-until-at-least-april-microsoft-predicts/

I just don't understand how they get it so wrong
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on November 18, 2020, 09:21:51 AM
I just don't understand how they get it so wrong

I imagine a global pandemic has impacted them (and Sony) massively. Add to that the demand for both consoles seems massive and with more people at home more now and getting into gaming then it was always going to happen

Also this always happens with a new console launch, the PS2 was OOS for months and months, PS4 was the same
Both Microsoft and Sony have said they've had major supply line disruptions and issues sourcing key parts due to Covid.

Don't get me wrong I think they would've sold out anyway and the pre-orders weren't handled well by either party. But, in normal circumstances they'd likely be closer to meeting demand.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on November 18, 2020, 11:38:30 AM
Both Microsoft and Sony have said they've had major supply line disruptions and issues sourcing key parts due to Covid.

Don't get me wrong I think they would've sold out anyway and the pre-orders weren't handled well by either party. But, in normal circumstances they'd likely be closer to meeting demand.
Neither handled them particularly well, however Microsoft did a better job, Sonys were a mess, so many genuinely interested buyers got fucked over by the pre orders going live at 5am when some retailers jumped the gun, I was very lucky when ordering the PS5, in that Currys announced another set of pre orders going live at 12 midday a few days after the initial debacle, on the other hand I had no problem at all getting a Series X pre order.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on November 18, 2020, 01:44:40 PM
Neither handled them particularly well, however Microsoft did a better job, Sonys were a mess, so many genuinely interested buyers got fucked over by the pre orders going live at 5am when some retailers jumped the gun, I was very lucky when ordering the PS5, in that Currys announced another set of pre orders going live at 12 midday a few days after the initial debacle, on the other hand I had no problem at all getting a Series X pre order.
Part of the problem was retailers being cowboys and like you say jumping the gun massively.

Smyths and Game both fucked up the Xbox launch as far as all access was concerned (especially for those who'd already got the Xbox One with the upgrade option) and Curry's let you place pre orders for stock they didn't have. I can't imagine all of that was Microsoft's fault, but I agree both handled pretty poorly. Like you I got lucky - I knew AO were getting stock in and checked at 10:00 after missing out on the initial preorder, and got lucky that it'd obviously only just been put up for pre order there.

Sony's tactic of last minute pre-order news wasn't well judged, to say the least.

Loving the console and where I've found Game Pass underwhelming in the past, it's just unbelievable value now. I'm playing through Gears 5, Doom Eternal, Star Wars Fallen Order and Tetris Effects, as well as having Madden 20 ready to go. Just absolutely colossal value for money in that there's £200 of games there that are costing me less than a tenner to play (stocked up on the 3 month ultimate's when they were £20 on CDkeys).
Give Lonely Mountains: Downhill, Hollow Night, Neon Abyss and Void Bastards a look on it, I love playing the none triple AAA titles more on Game Pass, as Id normally not really bother.
Wasnt going to get one straight away but really want one now :(

Will I noticed much of a difference graphics wise compared to the Xbox one without a 4K tv?

Quote from: ScottScott on November 18, 2020, 10:28:29 AM
I imagine a global pandemic has impacted them (and Sony) massively. Add to that the demand for both consoles seems massive and with more people at home more now and getting into gaming then it was always going to happen

Also this always happens with a new console launch, the PS2 was OOS for months and months, PS4 was the same

I don't doubt the pandemic has severely interrupted production - so why not delay? Or why, when they targeted November originally, didn't they plan to have double the number available? I know Covid has likely thrown a lot of spanners in the works - but this isn't exactly their (or Sony!) first console launch and as you mentioned, they're repeating the same mistakes as have done previously.

We're now left with many people paying massively over the odds on eBay to get something for Xmas and giving the dickhead scalpers reason to carry on doing what they do. It's frustrating
Quote from: gerrardisgod on November 18, 2020, 02:39:28 PM
Give Lonely Mountains: Downhill, Hollow Night, Neon Abyss and Void Bastards a look on it, I love playing the none triple AAA titles more on Game Pass, as Id normally not really bother.
That's one of the best things about GamePass, I've played a lot and enjoyed a lot of stuff I wouldn't normally go out and pay for. Void Bastards was interesting, really idiosyncratic art style that looks great, couldn't quite get into it though myself although it's probably because I donwloaded two days before Series X launch and have since been distracted. One I may go back to.
I think a Gamepass recommendations thread might be quite useful on here. There's so much on there that some great stuff gets lost. I know there is a Gamepass club on Reddit and Xbox have launched their own as well but somewhere to recommend little gems might be good

The Touryst is a great game as well and is absolutely gorgeous on the Series X on a 4K TV (it renders in 6K and then displays at 4K, same as Ori)
Quote from: XabiGerrard on November 19, 2020, 08:51:12 AM
Wasnt going to get one straight away but really want one now :(

Will I noticed much of a difference graphics wise compared to the Xbox one without a 4K tv?



not that big of a difference as you'll get if you move to a 4k TV but it should still be an improvement. Frame rate should improve. Maybe even raytracing
Quote from: ScottScott on November 19, 2020, 01:31:39 PM
I think a Gamepass recommendations thread might be quite useful on here. There's so much on there that some great stuff gets lost. I know there is a Gamepass club on Reddit and Xbox have launched their own as well but somewhere to recommend little gems might be good

The Touryst is a great game as well and is absolutely gorgeous on the Series X on a 4K TV (it renders in 6K and then displays at 4K, same as Ori)
Might be a good idea. I'd heard about that and a mate recommended it, what type of game is it exactly?

I enjoyed Life is Strange when I played through that last year - bit quirky and not the usual type of thing I'd play but sedate and enjoyable nonetheless.

I think Game Pass is great for giving you those AA or lesser games that you'd probably not want to drop money on but fancy playing. Sniper Elite 4 was one I enjoyed earlier this year during the start of lockdown, but I'd have never parted with £40-£50 for it. Hellblade was excellent too, I hope the sequel will be on Game Pass.

Has anyone else felt like this new xbox controller absolutely devours batteries? I've not exactly been on the console non-stop yet I've gone through my rechargeables no end.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on November 19, 2020, 03:09:51 PM
Might be a good idea. I'd heard about that and a mate recommended it, what type of game is it exactly?

I enjoyed Life is Strange when I played through that last year - bit quirky and not the usual type of thing I'd play but sedate and enjoyable nonetheless.

I think Game Pass is great for giving you those AA or lesser games that you'd probably not want to drop money on but fancy playing. Sniper Elite 4 was one I enjoyed earlier this year during the start of lockdown, but I'd have never parted with £40-£50 for it. Hellblade was excellent too, I hope the sequel will be on Game Pass.

Has anyone else felt like this new xbox controller absolutely devours batteries? I've not exactly been on the console non-stop yet I've gone through my rechargeables no end.

Best way to describe it is a 3D platformer with puzzles to solve and mini quests to do. I thought I'd give it a go with the Series X optimisation and I loved it. It's a gorgeous game with some deceptively hard puzzles. If you have GP then I'd give it a go definitely

As for the controller, I've used my black one since last Tuesday playing about 2-3 hours a day (about 10 hours on the 1st day) and I had to replace my Amazon rechargeables last night for the 1st time. I always have 4 on charge and 4 in the controllers so it takes 10 seconds to swap them out
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on November 19, 2020, 03:09:51 PM
Might be a good idea. I'd heard about that and a mate recommended it, what type of game is it exactly?

I enjoyed Life is Strange when I played through that last year - bit quirky and not the usual type of thing I'd play but sedate and enjoyable nonetheless.

I think Game Pass is great for giving you those AA or lesser games that you'd probably not want to drop money on but fancy playing. Sniper Elite 4 was one I enjoyed earlier this year during the start of lockdown, but I'd have never parted with £40-£50 for it. Hellblade was excellent too, I hope the sequel will be on Game Pass.

Has anyone else felt like this new xbox controller absolutely devours batteries? I've not exactly been on the console non-stop yet I've gone through my rechargeables no end.

Get yourself a couple of venom batteries,the plug and play ones are best for long sessions.
Yeah, I grabbed myself a Venom charging dock for whenever I need the extra pad, theyre well worth it. Thanks to Amazons balls up on release day, I managed to get mine for £5.

Thinking of getting a mouse and keyboard, seeing as Footy Managers out in a couple of weeks (plus Ive got Planet Coaster waiting to be played), any decent and cheap ones about?
Quote from: gerrardisgod on November 19, 2020, 03:44:40 PM
Yeah, I grabbed myself a Venom charging dock for whenever I need the extra pad, theyre well worth it. Thanks to Amazons balls up on release day, I managed to get mine for £5.

Thinking of getting a mouse and keyboard, seeing as Footy Managers out in a couple of weeks (plus Ive got Planet Coaster waiting to be played), any decent and cheap ones about?
Football Manager is a port of FM Touch mate, it's not the full FM PC experience
Yeah, I know, even the watered down version I still find horrible to play on a controller. Had the last one on Switch.
Fair enough
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on November 19, 2020, 03:38:59 PM
Get yourself a couple of venom batteries,the plug and play ones are best for long sessions.
Thanks for the recommendation, ordered one.

I've been playing a lot of Tetris and with the constant feedback from the controller it's obviously quite draining, but it's been eating batteries so I think my current rechargeables are just ready for the scrap heap unfortunately.

Is FM Touch port going to be on Game Pass for Xbox or just PC users?
Nothing confirmed yet, could have sworn Id read it was.
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 12:06:02 PM
Nothing confirmed yet, could have sworn Id read it was.
No worries. So much flies around news wise with the games industry it's hard to keep track.

More and more I'm tempted to preorder Cyberpunk, despite the issues ongoing with that one. It just looks right up my alley.

Does anyone know a date that all of Bethesda's back catalogue might be added to Game Pass? Or is it already essentially done? I have Skyrim and Morrowind (unplayable for me unfortunately) but would like a crack at the first Dishonored -never played the franchise - and Oblivion again.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:56:55 AM
Thanks for the recommendation, ordered one.

I've been playing a lot of Tetris and with the constant feedback from the controller it's obviously quite draining, but it's been eating batteries so I think my current rechargeables are just ready for the scrap heap unfortunately.

Is FM Touch port going to be on Game Pass for Xbox or just PC users?
They haven't announced FM (any version) for Game Pass yet.
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 12:46:41 PM
They haven't announced FM (any version) for Game Pass yet.
FM 2020 has been on PC Game Pass for months.
Quote from: cloggypop on Yesterday at 04:36:25 PM
FM 2020 has been on PC Game Pass for months.
Sorry, meant to say any version of FM 21.
Very tempted by some of these Black Friday deals. Watchdogs 3 is less than 40 quid, Mafia trillogy is 40 quid, Crash 4 is under 40 quid and annoyingly FIFA is reduced to 35 quid (only bought it a month or so ago for 55!) and Tony Hawks 1+2 is 30 quid.
It wont be but if Assassins Creed Valhalla was reduced thats probably the only enhanced game that would tempt me. Wouldnt pay £40 for it though.
The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have been super hard to find. That may be on purpose

New York (CNN Businss)The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X sold out almost immediately upon launch last week.

Customers reported having a difficult time finding the consoles in stock as websites kept crashing. To many, it felt harder this year than usual to get their hands on the latest release.

This year, supply of the consoles couldn't keep up with the large demand. Although analysts have predicted that the PlayStation 5 will outsell the Xbox Series X over time, right now, the current console wars winner is whoever put more stock on shelves.

Analysts have different theories for why the consoles sold so quickly.

Most think that Sony (SNE) and Microsoft (MSFT) purposefully limited how many units were produced.

Profit margins on the new PS5 and Xbox Series X are probably "thin or even outright in the red," according to IDC's research director of gaming Lewis Ward, so it made sense to set production limits. Sony and Microsoft likely considered production levels that wouldn't put huge stress on the manufacturers and the supply chain and that could help them limit any revenue losses, he said.

Sony isn't making much money on the PS5 and didn't want to overproduce the console heading into a recession, said Michael Pachter, a Wedbush analyst. This theory lines up with an April report from Bloomberg that said Sony was planning to limit output of the PS5 in its first year. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Another possibility is that Covid-19 played a role in limited supplies.

Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad said that he anticipates the PS5 and Xbox Series X will continue to be supply-constrained this holiday season because of the pandemic's impact on production and logistics. Ahmad also said that during initial production, both consoles had low yields and "it will take some time to scale and ramp up to meet demand."

Microsoft told CNN Business that its new Xbox hardware production wasn't affected by the pandemic and that it "set out to produce as many new consoles as it could." The company added that the consoles, including a cheaper Series S, launched in 40 countries and it "will sell every new Xbox" it is able to produce this year.

"We're building new Xbox consoles as fast as we can to meet demand," Microsoft said.

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/19/tech/ps5-xbox-series-x-stock-sales/index.html
