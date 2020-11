I had some gamer tag sign in issues too, resolved now.



It did escape my notice a touch and is slightly disappointing that the ‘enhanced’ version of FIFA 21 is still a nearly a month away. I was under the impression it’d be good to go at launch.



Had a few hours on Gears 5, it looks great and is smooth but maybe doesn’t quite capture the Gears magic of old that’s been missing since 2.



Had a short blast on Doom Eternal which looks great fun early doors.



Also got Madden 20 in the download queue. Got Fight Night Champion from the EA pass too, which still looks great considering it’s age, it really does. I wish EA would bring out another Fight Night, there’s a fair few marketable boxers about currently and the sport isn’t in the worst position it’s been in in recent years as far as casual appeal and popularity goes.