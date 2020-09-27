Yeah that's 220 quid over here as well. Proprietary storage for you. Fucked the vita. 30 quid less than the console though. Haha



Indeed - thing is, from Sony's side, as much as them doing it was dumb (and I LOVE the VITA) I can at least understand partly their reasoning behind it was basically to stop the rampant piracy that was present on the PSP as they just used normal Memory Sticks (and also rampant on the DS/3DS which used SD cards) - it worked, and it took years until they were able to crack the console and side-load homebrew, which then allowed piracy.This decision from MS seems more that they are just greedy and want to be able to make money off people buying their expansion things - compare that to Sony who have basically said for the PS5 "any NVMe card, which is physically small enough, and has a throughput of at least X will work, and to help, we will be curating a list of all the cards that do fit so you don't end up buying one that doesn't work, and will even make sure we do testing on them to guarantee it"