« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 133 134 135 136 137 [138]   Go Down

Author Topic: Xbox One  (Read 211232 times)

Offline Scottymuser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Xbox One
« Reply #5480 on: September 27, 2020, 03:04:29 PM »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on September 24, 2020, 06:46:38 PM
Yeah that's 220 quid over here as well. Proprietary storage for you. Fucked the vita. 30 quid less than the console though. Haha

Indeed - thing is, from Sony's side, as much as them doing it was dumb (and I LOVE the VITA) I can at least understand partly their reasoning behind it was basically to stop the rampant piracy that was present on the PSP as they just used normal Memory Sticks (and also rampant on the DS/3DS which used SD cards) - it worked, and it took years until they were able to crack the console and side-load homebrew, which then allowed piracy. 

This decision from MS seems more that they are just greedy and want to be able to make money off people buying their expansion things - compare that to Sony who have basically said for the PS5 "any NVMe card, which is physically small enough, and has a throughput of at least X will work, and to help, we will be curating a list of all the cards that do fit so you don't end up buying one that doesn't work, and will even make sure we do testing on them to guarantee it"
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,967
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Xbox One
« Reply #5481 on: September 28, 2020, 01:52:40 PM »
I do agree that there's no standout killer exclusive IP on day one - They promised Halo and are now saying it's 'team welfare-related' as to why it's not being delivered on time. That'd be fantastic if it were true, but I'm sceptical.

I've always liked Halo but Gears has been my number one shooter franchise from the time the original came out when I was about 12/13. My friends and I played endlessly online across the first 3 iterations before we drifted away from playing consoles as much, due to commitments like uni, jobs etc.

This may draw some scorn, but in reality I don't think I'll be doing anything on launch day with the new console that can't be done on Xbox One (save for playing enhanced versions). I'll get the latest Doom on Game Pass and download and play the enhanced versions of Cyberpunk and Fifa 21 in all likelihood. Possible Valhalla but that can wait for me. There is still though, for me, a bit of a childish nostalgia-driven joy to getting a console at launch.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Xbox One
« Reply #5482 on: September 29, 2020, 07:46:24 AM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on September 27, 2020, 03:04:29 PM
Indeed - thing is, from Sony's side, as much as them doing it was dumb (and I LOVE the VITA) I can at least understand partly their reasoning behind it was basically to stop the rampant piracy that was present on the PSP as they just used normal Memory Sticks (and also rampant on the DS/3DS which used SD cards) - it worked, and it took years until they were able to crack the console and side-load homebrew, which then allowed piracy. 

This decision from MS seems more that they are just greedy and want to be able to make money off people buying their expansion things - compare that to Sony who have basically said for the PS5 "any NVMe card, which is physically small enough, and has a throughput of at least X will work, and to help, we will be curating a list of all the cards that do fit so you don't end up buying one that doesn't work, and will even make sure we do testing on them to guarantee it"

Yeah piracy was rampant on the PSP so I kinda get why they went proprietary, however I still think there must of been a cheaper way. I liked the vita but it still should of had proper l2/r2 support and not built into the touchpad on the back. I've just been remote playing with it lately and it's such an arse on games like Fifa. Decided to play some lego lotr instead :D
Logged

Offline Kage

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,855
Re: Xbox One
« Reply #5483 on: October 10, 2020, 03:12:14 PM »
Doom Eternal is on Gamepass. Sadly, it is showing me just how slow my reactions have gone!
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,338
  • Merry Kloppmas
Re: Xbox One
« Reply #5484 on: October 15, 2020, 09:32:13 AM »
Picked up a WD Blue NVMe SSD and an enclosure during Prime Day ready for the Series X to keep all BC and Xbox One games saved to. Keep the internal drive for the Series X games. That should do me for now with nearly 2TB of storage. The NVMe cost me less than £90 as well

Got a load of games to play through when it comes. I've never played any game in 4k so I'm looking forward to playing games with the One X enhancements that I have in my backlog plus any games getting a Series X patch too. And that's before picking up games like Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion too
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,967
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Xbox One
« Reply #5485 on: October 15, 2020, 10:56:13 AM »
Quote from: Kage on October 10, 2020, 03:12:14 PM
Doom Eternal is on Gamepass. Sadly, it is showing me just how slow my reactions have gone!
Hopefully be on there for a while, can't wait to play it day one on Series X.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,338
  • Merry Kloppmas
Re: Xbox One
« Reply #5486 on: October 15, 2020, 11:13:23 AM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October 15, 2020, 10:56:13 AM
Hopefully be on there for a while, can't wait to play it day one on Series X.

You'll think it'll stay with MS now owning ID Software and Zenimax. Plus there's a Series X patch coming for it too
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,967
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Xbox One
« Reply #5487 on: October 15, 2020, 12:29:52 PM »
Quote from: ScottScott on October 15, 2020, 11:13:23 AM
You'll think it'll stay with MS now owning ID Software and Zenimax. Plus there's a Series X patch coming for it too
Of course, I forgot ID were Zenimax umbrella now.

Bethesda say that they got a lot of help from ID with the shooting component of Fallout 4.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,218
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Xbox One
« Reply #5488 on: October 15, 2020, 06:57:18 PM »
Quote from: ScottScott on October 15, 2020, 09:32:13 AM
Picked up a WD Blue NVMe SSD and an enclosure during Prime Day ready for the Series X to keep all BC and Xbox One games saved to. Keep the internal drive for the Series X games. That should do me for now with nearly 2TB of storage. The NVMe cost me less than £90 as well

Got a load of games to play through when it comes. I've never played any game in 4k so I'm looking forward to playing games with the One X enhancements that I have in my backlog plus any games getting a Series X patch too. And that's before picking up games like Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion too

Nice. I'm thinking of getting the Samsung T7 external SSD myself for the same reason. Hopefully I'll get them a bit cheap on Amazon during the sales. Currently have a 2 TB external HDD connected to the One S. Technically I could use the same one on the Series X but it wouldn't really take advantage of the faster read time.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,338
  • Merry Kloppmas
Re: Xbox One
« Reply #5489 on: October 16, 2020, 09:53:41 AM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on October 15, 2020, 06:57:18 PM
Nice. I'm thinking of getting the Samsung T7 external SSD myself for the same reason. Hopefully I'll get them a bit cheap on Amazon during the sales. Currently have a 2 TB external HDD connected to the One S. Technically I could use the same one on the Series X but it wouldn't really take advantage of the faster read time.

I was going to keep my 1TB HDD for the SX but I thought I'd take the plunge and pick up a faster drive. Based on what I've read from Digital Foundry the difference will be massive both in read and write speeds and in load times so I'm excited. It's ideal to keep the old games on and free up the internal for Series X games

25 days left. It's going to drag so much
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,218
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Xbox One
« Reply #5490 on: October 16, 2020, 10:48:01 AM »
Ha. I watched the same video I think. That definitely changed my mind. I was very close to buying a SATA SSD and a USB converter, but this worked out to be the same price more or less
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,218
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Xbox One
« Reply #5491 on: October 16, 2020, 10:50:46 AM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7y-Fy1Q2O2k" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7y-Fy1Q2O2k</a>
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,967
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Xbox One
« Reply #5492 on: October 16, 2020, 04:03:08 PM »
What's everyone's (near) launch day lineup going to look like?

I've already got Fifa 21 so will give the enhanced version a go, I'll probably get Valhalla too, very very tempted to just plunge and get Cyberpunk, but kind of also want my first experience of it to be when the actual Series X version comes out.

I've still got Outer Worlds and Red Dead 2 to get through before then, barely touched either since I bought them at launch.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,218
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Xbox One
« Reply #5493 on: October 16, 2020, 04:57:53 PM »
If I actually manage to place an order and get it, the first thing would be the Doom Eternal DLC The Ancient Gods
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Xbox One
« Reply #5494 on: October 16, 2020, 09:20:13 PM »
How's the pre-order stock going for Xbox? For the PS5, I've read that some people that pre-ordered it in the Spring have been told they will get their unit in March 2021!
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 PM
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,579
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Xbox One
« Reply #5495 on: October 16, 2020, 10:10:38 PM »
Pre-ordered the PS5 and got the Series S to go with it as well, £20 per month for two years including Game Pass Ultimate was a no-brainier. Not got room for a PC build in our wee flat at the moment so itll do me until we get somewhere bigger and I go full nerd ;D
Logged

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Xbox One
« Reply #5496 on: October 16, 2020, 10:41:52 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on October 16, 2020, 10:10:38 PM
Pre-ordered the PS5 and got the Series S to go with it as well, £20 per month for two years including Game Pass Ultimate was a no-brainier. Not got room for a PC build in our wee flat at the moment so itll do me until we get somewhere bigger and I go full nerd ;D

Have you seen the size of the PS5?
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 PM
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,338
  • Merry Kloppmas
Re: Xbox One
« Reply #5497 on: Yesterday at 03:46:08 PM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October 16, 2020, 04:03:08 PM
What's everyone's (near) launch day lineup going to look like?

I've already got Fifa 21 so will give the enhanced version a go, I'll probably get Valhalla too, very very tempted to just plunge and get Cyberpunk, but kind of also want my first experience of it to be when the actual Series X version comes out.

I've still got Outer Worlds and Red Dead 2 to get through before then, barely touched either since I bought them at launch.

Valhalla is getting bought definitely, I've got a load of backlog to go through so will be nice to play with the X enhanced patches or Series X patches if they're out like Borderlands 3. Just gonna fill my hard drives and see what grabs me
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,848
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Xbox One
« Reply #5498 on: Yesterday at 03:53:56 PM »
Looking forward to seeing what the S is capable of with the current gen games. Will be playing whatever is on game pass and maybe Cyberpunk if the response comes anywhere close to the hype\anticipation.

Hoping MS do something big with GP for the console launch.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,750
Re: Xbox One
« Reply #5499 on: Today at 08:36:08 PM »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 03:53:56 PM
Looking forward to seeing what the S is capable of with the current gen games. Will be playing whatever is on game pass and maybe Cyberpunk if the response comes anywhere close to the hype\anticipation.

Hoping MS do something big with GP for the console launch.
The more I see of Cyberpunk, the less I can see myself buying it
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 133 134 135 136 137 [138]   Go Up
« previous next »
 