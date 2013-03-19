According to popular legend - Neil Gaiman tried to make his first break in comics writing Future Shocks for 2000ad.



For those who don't know, Future Shocks are short one-off 5-page sci-fi stories with a twist at the end. The first few were written by Steve Moore, but it was Alan Moore who pretty much made an artform of the things. You can find collections of the best by Alan Moore and the best of the rest. They are a lot of fun.



As the form is so short, it's seen as a great training ground for new writers. The comic only commits five of its pages, and the writer has to create a world, introduce a character, set up a plot and then subvert the whole thing in just five pages. In comics terms, it's a pretty tough gig, but if you're British and want to write comics, it was pretty much the only way into the industry for a long, long time.



Neil Gaiman once met Alan Moore and asked him about writing comics. Moore showed him a script and gave him a few hints. Neil Gaiman then went and tried to master the tricky art of the Future Shock. This would have been when the likes of Grant Morrison, Mark Millar and a few others were also trying to get their feet in that particular door.



According to legend, the then editor of 2000ad, one Alan McKenzie, read Gaiman's submission and hated it. Not only that, he took the unusual step of writing a lengthy reply to Gaiman, setting out all the reasons why he hated it, and why Gaiman would never get anywhere in the industry, or in life in general, and was so pleased with himself that he read the deeply scathing message out to the rest of the office and gave himself an early lunch.



Not very long later, McKenzie had been sacked from 2000ad and Neil Gaiman was writing The Sandman for DC Comics.