Author Topic: Neil Gaiman

Neil Gaiman
« on: March 19, 2013, 10:37:28 pm »
The fantasy novelist, that is, although I understand he also does graphic novels. You may know him cinematically from such works as Coraline and Stardust.

I think I've read all his books, certainly enjoyed them so I popped in to the local Waterstones with a voucher to get the latest which, the nice till guy told me, is actually "for young readers". As I have an eleven year old, this suited me fine.

The Graveyard Book, as it is called, "won British Carnegie Medal and the American Newbery Medal recognising year's best children's books, the first time both named the same work. The Graveyard Book also won the annual Hugo Award for Best Novel from the World Science Fiction Convention and Locus Award for Best Young Adult Book selected by Locus magazine subscribers". (wiki)

Basic story is toddler evades the killing of the rest of his family, escapes to a graveyard where he is "taken in" and effectively reared by...well, read the book. It is hugely enjoyable, I've finished it and my wife and son are doing relay reading through it.

Other very readable novels include American Gods and Neverwhere. Gaiman writes marvellous stories and is drily funny with it, and he has a fabulous imagination. Generally, his books aren't horrific (although some of his short stories are very dark), more Terry Pratchett with an edge.

Any fans?
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #1 on: March 19, 2013, 10:52:17 pm »
I would heartily recommend his Sandman graphic novels.

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Sandman_%28Vertigo%29
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #2 on: March 19, 2013, 11:53:56 pm »
I've got volume 1 & 2 of Sandman. Only read the first but it is amazing.

I follow Neil on Tumblr and he's pretty inspiring to everyone who speaks to him on there.

And yes I refer to him as "Neil" because he's a very kind, respectful and approachable man, same as Rafa ;)
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #3 on: March 20, 2013, 11:11:57 am »
Could never really take to him myself.

Read a couple of his books many years ago, the last one being one that he co-wrote with Pratchett I think [Something Omens?? - can't be arsed googling], and was, to be honest, a little underwhelmed. Seem to recall that all of his books had little sparks of real genius, but overall they left me thinking that he's nowhere near as funny or clever as he thinks he is.

Also went off Pratchett a bit too though - used to avidly read the Discworld stuff as soon as it came out, but round about title number 582, it all got a bit 'samey' for me.

Might just be an age thing though - struggled to find anything in the fantasy/sci-fi genre that I've enjoyed reading for ages now. Which is why I seem to spend virtually all of my reading time on historical fiction nowadays.

Kids are grown up too now which doesn't help - came to many of the most enjoyable books I've ever read when shopping for titles for those two!


Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #4 on: March 20, 2013, 02:59:54 pm »
Really like Gaiman's work for the most part, American Gods is brilliant especially, and Sandman.

Do kind of have to say - having started in comics, he fucked them off for 'serious' media like books and film ASAP, and when he did make a return, with a promising sounding remake of Jack Kirby's The Eternals, he dropped the ball big time. It was supposed to be a five parter and ended up 7, the first few issues have 1/5, 2/5, then it's 3/6, 4/7 or something along those lines! Wish he'd just not dropped the medium like a stone as he flourished in that arena in a way that few others do.

Interestingly, although I think Alan Moore is a superior comic writer, when he wrote prose I just hated it for the most part, whereas Gaiman made the transition more adeptly.
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #5 on: March 20, 2013, 07:37:44 pm »
Why the hell did Corkboy start this thread instead of me? It's just not fair.

Basically the man is a genius, invented new genres, and successfully revived some old ones.
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #6 on: September 9, 2013, 12:33:08 am »
He is rather good. His highest UK profile could well be the Doctor's Wife episode. Which was one of those stunning Who episodes which remind you why you actually want to watch it (besides the bonding with the kids excuse).

I rather like Sandman. My kids love Coraline.
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #7 on: September 9, 2013, 05:58:01 pm »
According to popular legend - Neil Gaiman tried to make his first break in comics writing Future Shocks for 2000ad.

For those who don't know, Future Shocks are short one-off 5-page sci-fi stories with a twist at the end. The first few were written by Steve Moore, but it was Alan Moore who pretty much made an artform of the things. You can find collections of the best by Alan Moore and the best of the rest. They are a lot of fun.

As the form is so short, it's seen as a great training ground for new writers. The comic only commits five of its pages, and the writer has to create a world, introduce a character, set up a plot and then subvert the whole thing in just five pages. In comics terms, it's a pretty tough gig, but if you're British and want to write comics, it was pretty much the only way into the industry for a long, long time.

Neil Gaiman once met Alan Moore and asked him about writing comics. Moore showed him a script and gave him a few hints. Neil Gaiman then went and tried to master the tricky art of the Future Shock. This would have been when the likes of Grant Morrison, Mark Millar and a few others were also trying to get their feet in that particular door.

According to legend, the then editor of 2000ad, one Alan McKenzie, read Gaiman's submission and hated it. Not only that, he took the unusual step of writing a lengthy reply to Gaiman, setting out all the reasons why he hated it, and why Gaiman would never get anywhere in the industry, or in life in general, and was so pleased with himself that he read the deeply scathing message out to the rest of the office and gave himself an early lunch.

Not very long later, McKenzie had been sacked from 2000ad and Neil Gaiman was writing The Sandman for DC Comics.
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #8 on: September 9, 2013, 08:09:39 pm »
Love him Sandman Novels. Fantastic stuff.

Also I enjoy seeing the relationship he has with his wife Amanda Palmer. The stuff they post of facebook is hilarious.
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #9 on: September 9, 2013, 08:55:29 pm »
American Gods is one of the finest fantasy novels of all time, IMHO. If HBO do go ahead with the series, then it could be the most surreal TV show ever.
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #10 on: September 9, 2013, 11:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Nessy76 on September  9, 2013, 05:58:01 pm
According to popular legend - Neil Gaiman tried to make his first break in comics writing Future Shocks for 2000ad.

I am not into graphic novels, but I was a kid when 2000AD first came out and I was enraptured. I convinced myself there was a chance that the "bionic kit" that was coming with the next issue might actually be a real bionic kit rather than a few stickers (which were still brilliant).
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #11 on: September 10, 2013, 12:00:23 pm »
Quote from: corkboy on September  9, 2013, 11:47:05 pm
I am not into graphic novels, but I was a kid when 2000AD first came out and I was enraptured. I convinced myself there was a chance that the "bionic kit" that was coming with the next issue might actually be a real bionic kit rather than a few stickers (which were still brilliant).

Worth a few quid if you still had them, too. ;)
I'd definitely suggest reading The Sandman, whether you're into graphic novels or not.
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #12 on: September 10, 2013, 01:31:57 pm »
Quote from: Stevie-A on September  9, 2013, 08:55:29 pm
American Gods is one of the finest fantasy novels of all time, IMHO. If HBO do go ahead with the series, then it could be the most surreal TV show ever.
I tried to read it. I love the idea of it, but something in the way he writes made me really bored, i've never managed to get further than halfway through it. Shame, cos as I say, I think the idea is really good.
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #13 on: September 10, 2013, 07:23:47 pm »
Quote from: Red_Isle_Chap on September 10, 2013, 01:31:57 pm
I tried to read it. I love the idea of it, but something in the way he writes made me really bored, i've never managed to get further than halfway through it. Shame, cos as I say, I think the idea is really good.
Weirdly enough, my wife felt exactly the same way about it. She loved Anansi Boys, but just couldn't get AG.
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #14 on: September 11, 2013, 10:42:57 pm »
I read the ocean at the end of the lane the day it came out. It was a bit weird because I don't remember buying it but it just appeared on my kindle, so I read it. Blew me away, the guy is deffo a genius. Might check out the other books mentioned in this thread as well. I didn't realise he wrote the Doctor's Wife episode as well, that was a cracker
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #15 on: September 13, 2013, 04:16:47 pm »
I really liked Good Omens. Enjoyable read. Not read a huge amount of his work but what I have read ive enjoyed. Theyve mostly good fun and as long as thats all you want from them then great.
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #16 on: September 16, 2013, 12:01:03 am »
Read Good Omens years ago, really enjoyed it. Read American Gods a while back after seeing good things about it on here. Brilliant, loved it. Halfway through Neverwhere, loving it. Definitely need to go on a Neil Gaiman reading spree now I'm up to date GRRM.
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #17 on: September 16, 2013, 12:07:30 am »
Quote from: RedJam70 on September 16, 2013, 12:01:03 am
Read Good Omens years ago, really enjoyed it. Read American Gods a while back after seeing good things about it on here. Brilliant, loved it. Halfway through Neverwhere, loving it. Definitely need to go on a Neil Gaiman reading spree now I'm up to date GRRM.

There aren't many more, as far as I know, but some good ones.

A writer a lot like Gaiman is Jim Dodge, who VdeM told me about. He's only done a few novels and some poetry but they are thumping good reads in the probably-didn't-happen line of fiction.
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #18 on: September 16, 2013, 12:17:40 am »
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neil_Gaiman_bibliography

Not many more adult novels, but lots of kids/teen stuff which is still great fun and loads of comics, most of which are brilliant.
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #19 on: September 17, 2013, 12:11:17 am »
Cheers guys. I want to read The Ocean at the End of the Lane and Smoke and Mirrors which is a collection of short stories I think. Will have a bash at the Anansi boys and the Sandman comics too. Young/teen stuff is fine, I'll read anything if it's good plus my 15 year old is quickly devouring his books after me.   :)

Thanks for the tip Corkboy/VDM, Jim Dodge looks my kind of writer, I'll keep him in mind.

P.S. Finished Neverwhere, really good, would definitely recommend it if anyone's not read it.
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #20 on: September 17, 2013, 03:10:04 pm »
Quote from: corkboy on March 19, 2013, 10:37:28 pm
The Graveyard Book
Never heard of him besides the couple of books you mentioned that have been brought to the big screen!
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #21 on: September 17, 2013, 03:14:02 pm »
Quote from: RedJam70 on September 17, 2013, 12:11:17 am
Cheers guys. I want to read The Ocean at the End of the Lane and Smoke and Mirrors which is a collection of short stories I think. Will have a bash at the Anansi boys and the Sandman comics too. Young/teen stuff is fine, I'll read anything if it's good plus my 15 year old is quickly devouring his books after me.   :)

Thanks for the tip Corkboy/VDM, Jim Dodge looks my kind of writer, I'll keep him in mind.

P.S. Finished Neverwhere, really good, would definitely recommend it if anyone's not read it.

Smoke and Mirrors is a wonderful book. His imagination is really suited to short stories, I think. One reason the Sandman works so well is that many issues were more or less self contained shorts, often with apparently only the vaguest connection to the main character.
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #22 on: October 30, 2017, 04:15:09 pm »
Corkboy posted this up for me, I guess.

Just here to recommend American Gods (and the novellas) if you get the chance. I got Sandman when it came out and I`m pretty sure that I have some of the spin-off Death graphic novels too. The artwork is ace, but it`s the quality of writing that attracted me. I also really recommend Stardust if you have seen it, which my little girls (at the time) made me watch over and over again. At least they have good taste. Up until then my eldest, like WALL-E was obsessed with Hello, Dolly!
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #23 on: October 31, 2017, 11:11:43 am »
My wife bought me this.



It was expensive, doesn't contain very much and I stopped reading after a while. Very disappointing and a bit of a rip off.
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #24 on: November 17, 2018, 07:23:40 pm »
Was pointed towards this thread by a poster in the book thread. Just wanted to show my appreciation for this writer. Like many others I just finished American Gods and was blown away. I couldnt put it down and thought about it the entire day at work.
As you can tell, my first language is not English, but I found Gaimans writing very good. The book flows well, if that makes any sense.

On my table right now lies Norse Mythology, which was slaughtered in the post above.
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #25 on: November 18, 2018, 12:00:10 am »
Quote from: dalarr on November 17, 2018, 07:23:40 pm
On my table right now lies Norse Mythology, which was slaughtered in the post above.

I don't mean to dissuade, it got favourable reviews elsewhere. Do post when you're done.
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #26 on: November 18, 2018, 04:42:56 am »
This is a timely bump. Pratchett was mentioned a few times in here, and even Good Omens, which he wrote with Gaiman. Amazon are making a series of it, starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen. Looks good to me.

<a href="https://m.youtube.com/v/2ZSXlNRRoGU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://m.youtube.com/v/2ZSXlNRRoGU</a>
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #27 on: November 18, 2018, 06:04:15 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on November 18, 2018, 12:00:10 am
I don't mean to dissuade, it got favourable reviews elsewhere. Do post when you're done.
It was indeed a sly dig at you, Mr. Corkboy. I will post when Im done.
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #28 on: November 22, 2018, 10:26:05 am »
I listened to the Norse Mythology as an audiobook and I quite agree with Corkboy.

Except for the fact that it's read by Gaiman who's suave voice is a bonus in itself, there is nothing in this book that you can't get by reading other Norse stories. There is no distinct storytelling that makes this something 'Gaiman'. I also found it that the audience targeted is more for adolescents than adults and a good starting point to the Norse Myths. Having read Stephen's Fry Mythos this year too, it is very easy to compare both and I found Fry's to be better (maybe that's also because of the previous affinity with the Greek stories) because his wit and kind of storytelling permeates admittedly better throughout the book.
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #29 on: December 10, 2018, 05:25:07 pm »
Took me a while but finished Norse Mythology. Dont need to write much as Prelude Nr. 5 in the post above pretty much summed it up. I enjoyed it though. English isnt my first language and I had to use less energy to understand it than American Gods. American Gods was on a different level.

Picked up Good Omens.... this afternoon. Looking forward to that. Anyone here read it?
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #30 on: December 13, 2018, 02:21:49 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on October 31, 2017, 11:11:43 am
My wife bought me this.



It was expensive, doesn't contain very much and I stopped reading after a while. Very disappointing and a bit of a rip off.


A cynic might suggest he parcelled up his research notes for American Gods, then published them as a book.
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #31 on: July 5, 2024, 02:18:17 pm »
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #32 on: Today at 03:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on March 19, 2013, 10:37:28 pm
The Graveyard Book, as it is called, "won British Carnegie Medal and the American Newbery Medal recognising year's best children's books, the first time both named the same work. The Graveyard Book also won the annual Hugo Award for Best Novel from the World Science Fiction Convention and Locus Award for Best Young Adult Book selected by Locus magazine subscribers". (wiki)

Basic story is toddler evades the killing of the rest of his family, escapes to a graveyard where he is "taken in" and effectively reared by...well, read the book. It is hugely enjoyable, I've finished it and my wife and son are doing relay reading through it.

Disney Pauses The Graveyard Book Film Following Assault Allegations Against Neil Gaiman
Re: Neil Gaiman
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:51:17 pm »
