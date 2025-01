Without doubt one of the biggest flukes ever. Sheís never gone past the 4th round of another Slam or any WTA 1000 tournament. Never reached any other WTA finals, never even won any WTA Challenger events. Her biggest tournament victory aside from the US Open is a $25,000 event in Pune. Sheís only even got 2 top 10 wins and they were on grass against Sakkari who was in wretched nick and isnít even a top 32 player now and a good win against Pegula, granted. Sheís just not a good tennis player.