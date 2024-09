Iíve loved watching Draper the last couple of matches. That said, why was he so knackered so quickly? Heís not played much tennis (in that he hasnít dropped a set before yesterday)and it was pretty early in the match. Admittedly it was slightly gruelling (and was it hotter than itís been?) but feels like he may need to up his endurance a bit.



Tbf players always look more knackered when they're losing. Ultimately he was just outclassed.Don't think you can really properly prepare for a Slam semi final with someone like Sinner blasting them at you. Not that you're wrong like, he was dead on his feet. But now he's had a good run of health I'm sure his team will be working to get his fitness up there. Great experience for him anyway.