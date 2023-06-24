« previous next »
Badosa just fell apart there 5-1 up to 5-7 in no time at all, on the verge of tears
Unreal shot from Zverev there. This looks like being a long match
Fritz leading the Women abuser 2-1.
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Great stuff, Fritz wins in 4 to make his first GS semi final.
Great stuff, Fritz wins in 4 to make his first GS semi final.

I like Fritz.

You would think the winner comes from the Medvedev/Sinner match but already been two huge upsets.
Impressive from Fritz, glad Zverev got knocked out.
Tiafoe v Fritz in the semi final means there will be an American man in the US Open final for the first time since Andy Roddick in 2006.
Not a bad start from Muchova
Weird. Both girls look really unwell all of a sudden. Muchova been struggling through the second set, now Haddad-Maia really not looking in good
Muchova though. Draper up shortly
First set Draper after 7 set points!
Draper with a break in the second but physio on. Leg now strapped. De Minaur seems to be struggling more with his hip though. Didnt have a proper practice before the match either.
De Minaur is such a shit jabber, a male Wozniacki really. Just boring as fuck to watch play tennis.
De Minaur is such a shit jabber, a male Wozniacki really. Just boring as fuck to watch play tennis.
Ah Gerry. Love Wozza shes a LFC fan
De Minaur with a second wind here but Draper doing brilliantly
De Minaur with a second wind here but Draper doing brilliantly
Yep starting to become a closer match now De Minaur warming up. Good hold for Draper there
Big hold from JD. Touch of the Roddicks in terms of his aesthetic
Draper serving well
Second time De Minaur has saved 3 bps from 0-40
Draper might be cooked here.
Is Draper injured ?
Strange match. Just as it looks like momentum is going one way it goes back the other
Good timing Jack. Much better again
Draper on the way now. Hes a great prospect.
Draper on the way now. Hes a great prospect.

Great result.

Hope his body holds up on the semi because Sinner or Medvedev is going to be brutal.
Granted he's won every set and barely lost his serve so maybe he hasn't had much to be upset about but love how little moaning to his box he does. Just looks completely focused.
Fair fucks to him, that's a huge win.
Draper speaks really well
Massive win, just the tonic for British men's tennis after Andy retired.
Yah great win. Will be a big step up in the next round but lets see what happens. What Will making the semis do for his ranking?
Yah great win. Will be a big step up in the next round but lets see what happens. What Will making the semis do for his ranking?
Should be in the top 20 after this.
