duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,013
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 06:28:26 pm
Badosa just fell apart there 5-1 up to 5-7 in no time at all, on the verge of tears
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,013
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 08:08:32 pm
Unreal shot from Zverev there. This looks like being a long match
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,486
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 09:23:35 pm
Fritz leading the Women abuser 2-1.
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,294
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 10:22:17 pm
Great stuff, Fritz wins in 4 to make his first GS semi final.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,480
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 10:23:46 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:22:17 pm
Great stuff, Fritz wins in 4 to make his first GS semi final.

I like Fritz.

You would think the winner comes from the Medvedev/Sinner match but already been two huge upsets.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,714
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 10:31:38 pm
Impressive from Fritz, glad Zverev got knocked out.
TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,753
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 03:33:39 pm
Tiafoe v Fritz in the semi final means there will be an American man in the US Open final for the first time since Andy Roddick in 2006.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,013
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 05:44:35 pm
Not a bad start from Muchova
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,013
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 06:31:36 pm
Weird. Both girls look really unwell all of a sudden. Muchova been struggling through the second set, now Haddad-Maia really not looking in good
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,013
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 06:49:33 pm
Muchova though. Draper up shortly
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,280
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 07:46:18 pm
First set Draper after 7 set points!
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,013
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 07:58:05 pm
Draper with a break in the second but physio on. Leg now strapped. De Minaur seems to be struggling more with his hip though. Didnt have a proper practice before the match either.
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 08:01:41 pm
De Minaur is such a shit jabber, a male Wozniacki really. Just boring as fuck to watch play tennis.
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,013
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 08:03:27 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:01:41 pm
De Minaur is such a shit jabber, a male Wozniacki really. Just boring as fuck to watch play tennis.
Ah Gerry. Love Wozza shes a LFC fan
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,476
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 08:12:55 pm
De Minaur with a second wind here but Draper doing brilliantly
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,013
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 08:13:53 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:12:55 pm
De Minaur with a second wind here but Draper doing brilliantly
Yep starting to become a closer match now De Minaur warming up. Good hold for Draper there
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,476
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 08:14:07 pm
Big hold from JD. Touch of the Roddicks in terms of his aesthetic
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,480
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 08:15:16 pm
Draper serving well
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,013
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 08:17:10 pm
Second time De Minaur has saved 3 bps from 0-40
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,139
  • How are we
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 08:27:55 pm
Draper might be cooked here.
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,480
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 08:31:07 pm
Is Draper injured ?
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,013
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 08:33:48 pm
Strange match. Just as it looks like momentum is going one way it goes back the other
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp
