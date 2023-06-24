« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 544 545 546 547 548 [549]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 997786 times)

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,007
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21920 on: Yesterday at 06:28:26 pm »
Badosa just fell apart there 5-1 up to 5-7 in no time at all, on the verge of tears
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,007
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21921 on: Yesterday at 08:08:32 pm »
Unreal shot from Zverev there. This looks like being a long match
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,486
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21922 on: Yesterday at 09:23:35 pm »
Fritz leading the Women abuser 2-1.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,294
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21923 on: Yesterday at 10:22:17 pm »
Great stuff, Fritz wins in 4 to make his first GS semi final.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,477
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21924 on: Yesterday at 10:23:46 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:22:17 pm
Great stuff, Fritz wins in 4 to make his first GS semi final.

I like Fritz.

You would think the winner comes from the Medvedev/Sinner match but already been two huge upsets.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,714
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21925 on: Yesterday at 10:31:38 pm »
Impressive from Fritz, glad Zverev got knocked out.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,753
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21926 on: Today at 03:33:39 pm »
Tiafoe v Fritz in the semi final means there will be an American man in the US Open final for the first time since Andy Roddick in 2006.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,007
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21927 on: Today at 05:44:35 pm »
Not a bad start from Muchova
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,007
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21928 on: Today at 06:31:36 pm »
Weird. Both girls look really unwell all of a sudden. Muchova been struggling through the second set, now Haddad-Maia really not looking in good
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,007
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #21929 on: Today at 06:49:33 pm »
Muchova though. Draper up shortly
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 544 545 546 547 548 [549]   Go Up
« previous next »
 