Medvedev is in with a shout too. Former champion and reached the final last year.



As long as Zverev doesn't win it, not too fussed.



Dimitrov reaching a GS final for the first time would be good for him. Zverev is the likely winner of that bottom half but it's pretty open. Not too keen on seeing Ruud reaching another final and looking out of his depth against a Sinner or Medvedev.



Tiafoe might have a chance of a final too. Took Alcaraz to 5 sets in the US semis back in 2022. Played some crazy tennis that year.