The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium

Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 10:43:32 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:40:13 am
Nice news to wake up to. First year since '02 that none of Roger/Rafa/Djoko haven't won a slam.

Australian tennis might be on an upswing with Popyrin and De Minaur and Jordan Thompson look like they're making a step up. I saw them playing in Manchester last year in the Davis Cup and they have a lot of depth now.

Yeah, upsetting isnt it?

Have they not won a Mens Slam since Hewitt?
Ray K

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 10:52:58 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:43:32 am
Yeah, upsetting isnt it?

Have they not won a Mens Slam since Hewitt?
None. Hewitt was the Davis Cup captain in Manchester so it was still upsetting to see him celebrating.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 10:54:24 am
Would be a crying shame if we see a return of crap players like De Minaur winning Grand Slams. Zverev has probably earned his turn but everybody despises him. Irrelevant though because Sinner should stroll to the title now.
Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 11:21:18 am
Sinner or Sverev should win it.  But, you never know.
Andar

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 11:35:10 am
Medvedev is in with a shout too. Former champion and reached the final last year.

As long as Zverev doesn't win it, not too fussed.

Dimitrov reaching a GS final for the first time would be good for him. Zverev is the likely winner of that bottom half but it's pretty open. Not too keen on seeing Ruud reaching another final and looking out of his depth against a Sinner or Medvedev.

Tiafoe might have a chance of a final too. Took Alcaraz to 5 sets in the US semis back in 2022. Played some crazy tennis that year.
Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 11:55:14 am
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 11:35:10 am
Medvedev is in with a shout too. Former champion and reached the final last year.

As long as Zverev doesn't win it, not too fussed.

Dimitrov reaching a GS final for the first time would be good for him. Zverev is the likely winner of that bottom half but it's pretty open. Not too keen on seeing Ruud reaching another final and looking out of his depth against a Sinner or Medvedev.

Tiafoe might have a chance of a final too. Took Alcaraz to 5 sets in the US semis back in 2022. Played some crazy tennis that year.

Agree with that.

I like Tiafoe, but he can be very up and down.
duvva 💅

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 07:27:25 pm
Draper two sets up against the guy who beat Alcaraz

Break up in the third now, should get this done now
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 07:53:36 pm
Draw has really opened up for Draper with Alcaraz going out. There's a real chance for him to make the semis.
duvva 💅

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 07:56:25 pm
How did this guy beat Alcaraz? Really struggling with his serve now 3 DFs and a double break down now
Knight

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 08:04:36 pm
Draper could go deep into this tournament couldnt he.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 08:20:12 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:04:36 pm
Draper could go deep into this tournament couldnt he.

As good a chance as anyone else to get to the semi final, where hed probably meet Sinner.
duvva 💅

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 09:50:05 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:20:12 pm
As good a chance as anyone else to get to the semi final, where hed probably meet Sinner.
Sinners on the other side isnt he?  Although theres still Zverev, Tiafoe, Ruud, Fritz. Could meet Dan Evans in the QF if they both keep winning
Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 10:36:33 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:50:05 pm
Sinners on the other side isnt he?  Although theres still Zverev, Tiafoe, Ruud, Fritz. Could meet Dan Evans in the QF if they both keep winning

No, fairly sure hes in the top half with Sinner.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 10:44:56 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 05:09:07 am
Djokovic out!!!
Always a great day when that happens ;D
duvva 💅

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 01:41:32 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:36:33 pm
No, fairly sure hes in the top half with Sinner.
Getting confused. Thought Djokovic and Alcaraz were due to meet in the semi final but were in different halves so youre right Draper and Evans are in the top half.
gjr1

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 03:10:30 am
A shame for Dan Evans. Last 2 sets have been a hard watch.

Always had a soft spot for Dan.
